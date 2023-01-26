Berkshire Grey and Locus Robotics Announce Partnership Offering Industry-First, Cross-Platform Robotic Automation

BEDFORD, Mass. and WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Grey, Inc. (Nasdaq: BGRY), a leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain processes, and Locus Robotics, the leader in Autonomous Mobile Robotics (AMR) for logistics and distribution warehouses, today announced their formal partnership with the unveiling of their combined solution that integrates the Berkshire Grey Robotic Shuttle Put Wall (BG RSPWi) with Locus Origin and Locus Vector bots. This innovative integrated solution deploys end-to-end robotic automation solutions for retail and eCommerce customers looking to maximize their supply chain productivity and throughput while addressing growing labor shortages.



Ongoing labor availability and inflation challenges continue to put growing pressures on supply chain and distribution frameworks. Retail and eCommerce businesses are strained to keep up with growing customer demands while managing the supply chain issues and keeping operational costs in control. Customers are demanding flexible and seamlessly integrated best of breed robotic automation solutions to address these challenges and deliver top-quality customer experiences.

“Partnering with Berkshire Grey allows our customers to reap the benefits of enterprise-level robotic automation across some of their most business-critical supply chain processes,” said Mike Johnson, President at Locus Robotics. “Berkshire Grey and Locus Robotics have been operating in the supply chain industry for many years now, and it’s great to see us join forces to deliver seamlessly integrated, proven , and impactful automation solutions that help our customers grow and succeed, now and into the future.”

Steve Johnson, President and COO at Berkshire Grey agreed saying, “We have seen a growing number of customers asking for solutions that they can deploy holistically versus piecemeal innovation. Locus Robotics has a distinct value proposition in enabling greater flexibility in the supply chain industry with their robotic automation solutions. Now with Locus Robotics, we believe we can take our combined solutions to a wider market.”

This new solution helps retailers and eCommerce businesses maximize their throughput by:

Delivering a fast and packaged solution for order fulfillment and store replenishment

Processing a wide range of SKUs, surpassing SKU coverage of other alternatives

Enabling a fully-automated, end-to-end supply chain ecosystem

Augmenting supply chain operations with optimized labor and costs

Berkshire Grey and Locus Robotics are also exploring the future integrations of Berkshire Grey’s Robotic Product Sortation (BG RPS), Robotic Shuttle Product Sortation (BG RSPS), Robotic Pick and Pack for eCommerce Autobagging (BG RPPi). With this end-to-end package of robotic solutions, businesses can fully automate their order fulfillment, autobagging and store replenishment processes while seeing immediate ROI and throughput improvements.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey, Inc., (Nasdaq: BGRY) helps customers radically change the essential way they do business by delivering game-changing technology that combines AI and robotics to automate fulfillment, supply chain, and logistics operations. Berkshire Grey solutions are a fundamental engine of change that transform pick, pack, move, store, organize, and sort operations to deliver competitive advantage for enterprises serving today’s connected consumers. Berkshire Grey customers include Global 100 retailers and logistics service providers. More information is available at www.berkshiregrey.com.

Berkshire Grey and the Berkshire Grey logo are registered trademarks of Berkshire Grey. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics is the world leader in revolutionary, enterprise-level, warehouse automation solutions, incorporating powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve product movement and productivity 2–3x. Named to the Inc. 500 two years in a row, and winning over 17 industry and technology awards, the Locus solution dramatically increases order fulfillment productivity, lowers operational costs, and improves workplace quality, safety, and ergonomics for workers. Supporting over 100+ of the world’s top brands and deployed at 250+ sites around the world, Locus Robotics enables retailers, 3PLs and specialty warehouses to efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of today’s fulfillment environments More information is available at www.locusrobotics.com.

Locus Robotics and the Locus Robotics logo are registered trademarks of Locus Robotics. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners

