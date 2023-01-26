California BanCorp Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (NASDAQ: CALB), whose subsidiary is California Bank of Commerce, announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

The Company reported net income of $7.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing an increase of $2.2 million, or 39%, compared to $5.5 million for the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of $4.5 million, or 141%, compared to $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, net income was $21.1 million, representing an increase of $7.7 million, or 58%, compared to $13.4 million for the same period in 2021.

Diluted earnings per share of $0.91 for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $0.66 for the third quarter of 2022 and $0.38 for the fourth quarter of 2021.   For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, diluted earnings per share of $2.51 compared to $1.61 for the same period in 2021.

“Our fourth quarter performance completed another strong year of continuing the growth of our client roster, realizing more operating leverage, and increasing our level of profitability,” said Steven Shelton, Chief Executive Officer of California BanCorp. “Given the potential for an economic slowdown in 2023, we have become more selective with our loan production; however, we continue to develop new relationships with high quality commercial clients. As a result, during the fourth quarter we experienced significant growth in both noninterest-bearing deposits and total deposits. At year-end, noninterest-bearing deposits represented 45% of our total deposits which allowed us to maintain a lower cost of funds and create additional expansion in our net interest margin, as well as contribute to our increasing level of profitability.   As we further execute our strategy of building a franchise based upon a stable low-cost deposit base and a conservatively underwritten and well-diversified loan portfolio, we believe the Company is positioned to continue generating strong financial performance for our shareholders.   Over the longer term, and as economic conditions improve, our strong commercial banking team’s ability to generate attractive lending opportunities will further result in higher levels of revenue, more operating leverage, and profitable growth for our franchise.”

Financial Highlights:

Profitability - three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to September 30, 2022

  • Net income of $7.7 million and $0.91 per diluted share, compared to $5.5 million and $0.66 per share, respectively.
  • Revenue of $23.8 million increased $4.0 million, or 20%, compared to $19.8 million for the third quarter of 2022.
  • Net interest income of $21.9 million benefited from higher earning assets during the fourth quarter of 2022 combined with the rising rate environment and the acceleration of an unamortized discount totaling $1.4 million related to the repayment of previously purchased loans.
  • Provision for loan losses of $1.1 million increased $300,000, or 38%, primarily as a result of continued adjustments in the qualitative reserve assessment in response to general macroeconomic changes, combined with growth in the real estate other loan portfolio.
  • Non-interest income of $2.0 million increased $478,000, or 32%, primarily due to loan related fees.
  • Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs, of $12.7 million increased $354,000, or 3%, compared to $12.3 million for the third quarter of 2022 primarily as a result of increased salary and benefit expense related to the continued growth of the business, combined with increases in item processing and business development expenses.

Profitability - twelve months ended December 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021

  • Net income of $21.1 million and $2.51 per diluted share, compared to $13.4 million and $1.61 per diluted share, respectively.
  • Revenue of $78.3 million increased $19.4 million, or 33%, compared to $58.9 million in the prior year.
  • Net interest income of $71.0 million benefited from a more favorable mix of earning assets combined with the rising rate environment, partially offset by the recognition of net fees from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans declining by $3.8 million from the prior year.
  • Provision for loan losses increased $3.8 million primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio combined with a release of reserves in 2021 as a result of the continued assessment of qualitative reserves regarding the general macroeconomic changes related to COVID-19 as it pertained to our overall loan portfolio.
  • Non-interest income of $7.4 million increased $3.2 million, or 77%, primarily due to a gain recognized on the sale of a portion of our solar loan portfolio during the first quarter of 2022 combined with an increase in service charges and other fees resulting from growth in the Company’s client base.
  • Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs, of $48.8 million compared to $46.0 million for the same period in the prior year, reflecting the Company’s investment in infrastructure to support the continued growth of the Company.

Financial Position – December 31, 2022 compared to September 30, 2022

  • Total assets decreased by $6.3 million to $2.04 billion; average total assets increased by $158.0 million to $2.09 billion.
  • Gross loans increased by $5.5 million to $1.59 billion; average gross loans increased by $97.9 million to $1.62 billion.
  • Deposits increased by $82.7 million to $1.79 billion; average deposits increased by $193.6 million to $1.79 billion.
  • Other borrowings of $100.0 million were repaid during the fourth quarter of 2022 and no outstanding balance remained at December 31, 2022.
  • Tangible book value per share of $19.78 increased by $0.98, or 5%.

Net Interest Income and Margin:

Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $21.9 million, an increase of $3.5 million, or 19%, from $18.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and an increase of $7.9 million, or 57%, from $14.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The increase in net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2022 was primarily attributable to growth of the loan portfolio and an increase in net interest margin related to the rising interest rate environment. Additionally, during the fourth quarter of 2022 commercial loans totaling $57.9 million that were previously purchased at a discount were paid off, resulting in the remaining unamortized discount of $1.4 million being accelerated into interest income. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, the increase in net interest income resulted from a more favorable mix of earning assets which benefited from the rising rate environment and the accelerated recognition of the discount related to the repayment of previously purchased loans, partially offset by a $684,000 reduction in the amortization of net fees received on PPP loans.

Net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was $71.0 million, an increase of $16.3 million, or 30%, over $54.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. The increase in net interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in interest income as the result of a more favorable mix of earning assets combined with higher yields on those assets and the accelerated recognition of the discount related to the repayment of previously purchased loans, partially offset by a $3.8 million reduction in the amortization of net fees received on PPP loans.

The Company’s net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 4.32%, compared to 3.94% for the third quarter of 2022 and 2.81% for the same period in 2021. The increase in margin compared to the prior quarter and the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio and increased yields on earning assets, partially offset by an increase in the cost of deposits and other borrowings.

The Company’s net interest margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was 3.79%, compared to 2.89% for the same period in 2021.   The increase in margin compared to prior year was primarily due to a more favorable mix of higher yielding earning assets, partially offset by an increase in the cost of deposits and other borrowings and a reduction in the amortization of net fees received on PPP loans.

Non-Interest Income:

The Company’s non-interest income for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021 was $2.0 million, $1.5 million, and $994,000, respectively. The increase in non-interest income from the prior periods was primarily due to an increase in service charges and loan related fees.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, non-interest income of $7.4 million compared to $4.2 million for the same period of 2021. The increase in non-interest income from prior year was the result of an increase in service charges and loan related fees, as well as a gain of $1.4 million recognized on the sale of a portion of our solar loan portfolio.

Net interest income and non-interest income comprised total revenue of $23.8 million, $19.8 million, and $15.0 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. Total revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was $78.3 million and $58.9 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense:

The Company’s non-interest expense for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021 was $11.7 million, $11.2 million, and $10.0 million, respectively. The increase in non-interest expense from the prior periods was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits related to investments to support the continued growth of the business, combined with increases in item processing and business development expenses. Excluding capitalized loan origination costs, non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022, the third quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021 was $12.7 million, $12.3 million, and $11.6 million, respectively.

Non-interest expense of $44.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 compared to $40.4 million for the same period of 2021. Excluding capitalized loan origination costs, non-interest expense was $48.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and $46.0 million for the same period in 2021 which reflects the Company’s investment in infrastructure to support the continued growth of the Company.

The Company’s efficiency ratio, the ratio of non-interest expense to revenues, was 49.17%, 56.52%, and 66.90% for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 57.01% and 68.65%, respectively.

Balance Sheet:

Total assets of $2.04 billion as of December 31, 2022, represented a decrease of $6.3 million compared to $2.05 billion at September 30, 2022, and increased $27.2 million compared to total assets of $2.0 billion at December 31, 2021. The decrease in total assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to decreased liquidity related to the payoff of other borrowings, combined with modest growth of the loan portfolio. Compared to the same period in the prior year, the Company had strong loan growth in the commercial and real estate other portfolios, which was partially offset by decreased liquidity resulting from the outflow of deposits related to forgiveness of PPP loans and the payoff of other borrowings.  

Total gross loans were $1.59 billion at December 31, 2022 and September 20, 2022, compared to $1.38 billion at December 31, 2021. During the fourth quarter of 2022, real estate other loans increased by $23.4 million, or 3%, due to organic growth, partially offset by decreases in commercial, real estate construction and land, and SBA loans related to the ordinary course of business. Year-over-year, commercial and real estate other loans increased by $160.3 million, or 34%, and $151.0 million, or 22%, respectively, due to organic growth. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in SBA loans of $74.2 million, or 91%, primarily due to PPP loan forgiveness, and a decrease in other loans of $40.9 million, or 51%, due to the sale of a portion of the solar loan portfolio.

Total deposits increased by $82.7 million, or 5%, to $1.79 billion at December 31, 2022 from $1.71 billion at September 30, 2022, and increased by $111.6 million, or 7%, from $1.68 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase in total deposits from the end of the third quarter of 2022 was primarily due to an increase in non-interest bearing demand deposits of $53.0 million and money market and savings deposits of $73.8 million, partially offset by a decrease in time deposits of $46.7 million as a result of reduced reliance on brokered certificates of deposits. Compared to the same period last year, the increase in total deposits was primarily concentrated in non-interest bearing demand deposits and time deposits, partially offset by a reduction in money market and savings deposits as a result of outflows related to forgiveness of PPP loans. Non-interest bearing deposits, primarily commercial business operating accounts, represented 45.3% of total deposits at December 31, 2022, compared to 44.4% at September 30, 2022 and 45.9% at December 31, 2021.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had no outstanding borrowings, excluding junior subordinated debt securities, compared to $100.0 million and $106.4 million of outstanding borrowings as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Asset Quality:

The provision for credit losses increased to $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $800,000 for the third quarter of 2022 and $504,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company had net loan charge-offs of $650,000, or 0.04% of gross loans, during the fourth quarter of 2022 and $202,000, or 0.01% of gross loans, during the third quarter of 2022.   The Company had net loan recoveries of $6,000, or 0.00% of gross loans, during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) to total assets were 0.06% at December 31, 2022, compared to 0.02% at September 30, 2022 and 0.01% at December 31, 2021, with non-performing loans of $1.3 million, $343,000 and $232,000, respectively, on those dates.

The allowance for loan losses was $17.0 million, or 1.07% of total loans, at December 31, 2022, compared to $16.6 million, or 1.04% of total loans, at September 30, 2022 and $14.1 million, or 1.02% of total loans, at December 31, 2021.   

Capital Adequacy:

At December 31, 2022, shareholders’ equity totaled $172.3 million compared to $164.1 million at September 30, 2022 and $150.8 million one year ago. Additionally, at December 31, 2022, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio, tier one capital ratio, and leverage ratio were 11.78%, 8.23%, and 7.98%, respectively; all of which were above the regulatory standards of 10.00%, 8.00%, and 5.00%, respectively, for “well-capitalized” institutions.

“Our strong financial performance and effective balance sheet management resulted in further growth of our tangible book value per share to $19.78, representing an increase of 5.2% from the prior quarter,” said Thomas A. Sa, President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of California BanCorp   “During the fourth quarter, we successfully completed financing transactions in support of sponsor-backed clients’ evolving needs which resulted in nonrecurring fees of $1.4 million contributing to net interest income. Further, our ability to lead these transactions opportunistically enabled us to enhance capital accretion and reduce overall credit exposure.  These transactions combined with our strong core financial performance throughout 2022 resulted in a total equity to total assets ratio of 8.43% at year-end, representing an increase of 95 basis points from the prior year. We believe that our strong capital ratios position us well to effectively manage through potential economic uncertainty during 2023 while continuing to support the growth of our franchise over the longer term.”

About California BanCorp:

California BanCorp, the parent company for California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The Company’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select marketplace under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp, call us at (510) 457-3751, or visit us at www.californiabankofcommerce.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

This press release contains both financial measures based on GAAP and non-GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are used where management believes them to be helpful in understanding the Company’s results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Information:

Statements in this news release regarding expectations and beliefs about future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in the Company’s business and markets are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that the Company makes about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company’s actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause the Company to make changes to future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk of incurring loan losses, which is an inherent risk of the banking business; the risk that the Company will not be able to continue its internal growth rate; uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic; the impact of higher inflation rates; the risk that the United States economy will experience slowed growth or recession or will be adversely affected by domestic or international economic conditions and risks associated with the Federal Reserve Board taking actions with respect to interest rates, any of which could adversely affect, among other things, the values of real estate collateral supporting many of the Company’s loans, loan demand, interest income and interest rate margins and, therefore, the Company’s future operating results; risks associated with changes in income tax laws and regulations; and risks associated with seeking new client relationships and maintaining existing client relationships. Readers of this news release are encouraged to review the additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business is subject that are contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Additional information will be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which we expect to file with the SEC during the first quarter of 2023, and readers of this release are urged to review the additional information that will be contained in that report.

Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today's date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - PROFITABILITY
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
                
      Change    Change
QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS: Q4 2022 Q3 2022 $ %  Q4 2021 $ %
                
Interest income $27,480  $21,168  $6,312 30%  $15,543  $11,937 77%
Interest expense  5,620   2,805   2,815 100%   1,576   4,044 257%
    Net interest income  21,860   18,363   3,497 19%   13,967   7,893 57%
                
Provision for loan losses  1,100   800   300 38%   504   596 118%
    Net interest income after               
      provision for loan losses  20,760   17,563   3,197 18%   13,463   7,297 54%
                
Non-interest income  1,962   1,484   478 32%   994   968 97%
Non-interest expense  11,713   11,217   496 4%   10,009   1,704 17%
    Income before income taxes  11,009   7,830   3,179 41%   4,448   6,561 148%
                
Income tax expense  3,340   2,308   1,032 45%   1,267   2,073 164%
    Net income $7,669  $5,522  $2,147 39%  $3,181  $4,488 141%
                
Diluted earnings per share $0.91  $0.66  $0.25 38%  $0.38  $0.53 139%
                
Net interest margin  4.32%  3.94% +38 Basis Points   2.81% +151 Basis Points
                
Efficiency ratio  49.17%  56.52% -735 Basis Points   66.90% -1773 Basis Points
                
                
                
    Change       
YEAR-TO-DATE HIGHLIGHTS:  2022   2021  $ %       
                
Interest income $82,278  $61,293  $20,985 34%       
Interest expense  11,306   6,563   4,743 72%       
    Net interest income  70,972   54,730   16,242 30%       
                
Provision for loan losses  3,775   4   3,771 94275%       
    Net interest income after               
      provision for loan losses  67,197   54,726   12,471 23%       
                
Non-interest income  7,374   4,173   3,201 77%       
Non-interest expense  44,665   40,437   4,228 10%       
    Income before income taxes  29,906   18,462   11,444 62%       
                
Income tax expense  8,798   5,094   3,704 73%       
    Net income $21,108  $13,368  $7,740 58%       
                
Diluted earnings per share $2.51  $1.61  $0.90 56%       
                
Net interest margin  3.79%  2.89% +90 Basis Points       
                
Efficiency ratio  57.01%  68.65% -1164 Basis Points       



CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - FINANCIAL POSITION
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
                
      Change    Change
PERIOD-END HIGHLIGHTS: Q4 2022 Q3 2022 $ %  Q4 2021 $ %
                
Total assets $2,042,215  $2,048,501  $(6,286) 0%  $2,014,996  $27,219 1%
Gross loans  1,593,421   1,587,901   5,520  0%   1,376,649   216,772 16%
Deposits  1,791,740   1,709,078   82,662  5%   1,680,138   111,602 7%
Tangible equity  164,782   156,575   8,207  5%   143,241   21,541 15%
                
Tangible book value per share $19.78  $18.80  $0.98  5%  $17.33  $2.45 14%
                
Tangible equity / total assets  8.07%  7.64% +43 Basis Points   7.11% +96 Basis Points
Gross loans / total deposits  88.93%  92.91% -398 Basis Points   81.94% +699 Basis Points
Noninterest-bearing deposits /           
    total deposits  45.30%  44.39% +91 Basis Points   45.90% -60 Basis Points
                
                
                
                
QUARTERLY AVERAGE     Change    Change
HIGHLIGHTS: Q4 2022 Q3 2022 $ %  Q4 2021 $ %
                
Total assets $2,088,206  $1,930,227  $157,979  8%  $2,054,490  $33,716 2%
Total earning assets  2,007,243   1,849,242   158,001  9%   1,971,558   35,685 2%
Gross loans  1,621,322   1,523,442   97,880  6%   1,330,044   291,278 22%
Deposits  1,785,693   1,592,096   193,597  12%   1,759,592   26,101 1%
Tangible equity  161,919   155,448   6,471  4%   142,118   19,801 14%
                
Tangible equity / total assets  7.75%  8.05% -30 Basis Points   6.92% +83 Basis Points
Gross loans / total deposits  90.80%  95.69% -489 Basis Points   75.59% +1521 Basis Points
Noninterest-bearing deposits /           
    total deposits  44.47%  46.41% -194 Basis Points   45.24% -77 Basis Points
                
                
                
                
YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE     Change       
HIGHLIGHTS:  2022   2021  $ %       
                
Total assets $1,953,168  $1,968,884  $(15,716) -1%       
Total earning assets  1,871,813   1,891,234   (19,421) -1%       
Gross loans  1,495,981   1,368,960   127,021  9%       
Deposits  1,649,512   1,664,352   (14,840) -1%       
Tangible equity  153,443   136,623   16,820  12%       
                
Tangible equity / total assets  7.86%  6.94% +92 Basis Points       
Gross loans / total deposits  90.69%  82.25% +844 Basis Points       
Noninterest-bearing deposits /             
    total deposits  45.61%  44.93% +68 Basis Points       


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - ASSET QUALITY
(Dollars in Thousands)
           
           
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES: 12/31/22 09/30/22 06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21
           
           
Balance, beginning of period $16,555  $15,957  $15,032  $14,081  $13,571 
Provision for loan losses, quarterly  1,100   800   925   950   504 
Charge-offs, quarterly  (650)  (202)  -   -   - 
Recoveries, quarterly  -   -   -   1   6 
Balance, end of period $17,005  $16,555  $15,957  $15,032  $14,081 
           
           
           
           
NONPERFORMING ASSETS: 12/31/22 09/30/22 06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21
           
Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis $1,250  $182  $549  $549  $232 
Loans with principal or interest contractually          
  past due 90 days or more and still accruing          
  interest  -   161   -   -   - 
      Nonperforming loans $1,250  $343  $549  $549  $232 
Other real estate owned  -   -   -   -   - 
      Nonperforming assets $1,250  $343  $549  $549  $232 
           
Loans restructured and in compliance with          
  modified terms  -   -   -   -   - 
      Nonperforming assets and restructured loans $1,250  $343  $549  $549  $232 
           
           
Nonperforming loans by asset type:          
      Commercial $1,028  $161  $-  $-  $- 
      Real estate other  -   -   -   -   - 
      Real estate construction and land  -   -   -   -   - 
      SBA  222   182   549   549   232 
      Other  -   -   -   -   - 
      Nonperforming loans $1,250  $343  $549  $549  $232 
           
           
           
           
ASSET QUALITY: 12/31/22 09/30/22 06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21
           
Allowance for loan losses / gross loans  1.07%  1.04%  1.06%  1.07%  1.02%
Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans  1360.40%  4826.53%  2906.56%  2738.07%  6069.40%
Nonperforming assets / total assets  0.06%  0.02%  0.03%  0.03%  0.01%
Nonperforming loans / gross loans  0.08%  0.02%  0.04%  0.04%  0.02%
Net quarterly charge-offs / gross loans  0.04%  0.01%  0.00%  0.00%  0.00%



CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
           
           
  Three months ended Twelve months ended
  12/31/22 09/30/22 12/31/21 12/31/22 12/31/21
           
INTEREST INCOME          
Loans $23,972  $19,084  $14,520  $74,240  $58,677 
Federal funds sold  2,236   867   216   3,519   587 
Investment securities  1,272   1,217   807   4,519   2,029 
     Total interest income  27,480   21,168   15,543   82,278   61,293 
           
INTEREST EXPENSE          
Deposits  4,536   1,672   937   7,810   4,418 
Other  1,084   1,133   639   3,496   2,145 
    Total interest expense  5,620   2,805   1,576   11,306   6,563 
           
Net interest income  21,860   18,363   13,967   70,972   54,730 
Provision for loan losses  1,100   800   504   3,775   4 
Net interest income after provision          
     for loan losses  20,760   17,563   13,463   67,197   54,726 
           
NON-INTEREST INCOME          
Service charges and other fees  1,653   1,237   1,038   4,913   3,222 
Gain on sale of loans  -   -   -   1,393   - 
Other non-interest income  309   247   (44)  1,068   951 
     Total non-interest income  1,962   1,484   994   7,374   4,173 
           
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE          
Salaries and benefits  7,443   7,415   6,370   29,097   26,031 
Premises and equipment  1,249   1,275   1,320   5,093   5,098 
Other  3,021   2,527   2,319   10,475   9,308 
     Total non-interest expense  11,713   11,217   10,009   44,665   40,437 
           
Income before income taxes  11,009   7,830   4,448   29,906   18,462 
Income taxes  3,340   2,308   1,267   8,798   5,094 
           
NET INCOME $7,669  $5,522  $3,181  $21,108  $13,368 
           
EARNINGS PER SHARE          
Basic earnings per share $0.92  $0.66  $0.39  $2.54  $1.63 
Diluted earnings per share $0.91  $0.66  $0.38  $2.51  $1.61 
Average common shares outstanding  8,330,145   8,322,529   8,255,340   8,306,282   8,222,749 
Average common and equivalent          
  shares outstanding  8,463,738   8,405,669   8,342,032   8,404,317   8,292,942 
           
PERFORMANCE MEASURES          
Return on average assets  1.46%  1.13%  0.61%  1.08%  0.68%
Return on average equity  17.96%  13.45%  8.43%  13.12%  9.27%
Return on average tangible equity  18.79%  14.09%  8.88%  13.76%  9.78%
Efficiency ratio  49.17%  56.52%  66.90%  57.01%  68.65%


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
           
           
  12/31/22 09/30/22 06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21
           
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $16,686  $24,709  $20,378  $18,228  $4,539 
Federal funds sold  200,126   216,345   138,057   206,305   465,917 
Investment securities  155,878   157,531   165,309   171,764   103,278 
Loans:          
  Commercial  634,535   643,131   589,562   522,808   474,281 
  Real estate other  848,241   824,867   794,504   741,651   697,212 
  Real estate construction and land  63,730   71,523   63,189   51,204   43,194 
  SBA  7,220   8,565   13,310   44,040   81,403 
  Other  39,695   39,815   39,814   40,771   80,559 
     Loans, gross  1,593,421   1,587,901   1,500,379   1,400,474   1,376,649 
  Unamortized net deferred loan costs (fees) 2,040   1,902   2,570   2,434   1,688 
  Allowance for loan losses  (17,005)  (16,555)  (15,957)  (15,032)  (14,081)
     Loans, net  1,578,456   1,573,248   1,486,992   1,387,876   1,364,256 
Premises and equipment, net  3,072   3,382   3,736   4,047   4,405 
Bank owned life insurance  25,127   24,955   24,788   24,614   24,412 
Goodwill and core deposit intangible  7,472   7,483   7,493   7,503   7,513 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets 55,398   40,848   38,599   39,258   40,676 
     Total assets $2,042,215  $2,048,501  $1,885,352  $1,859,595  $2,014,996 
           
LIABILITIES           
Deposits:          
  Demand noninterest-bearing $811,671  $758,716  $715,432  $746,673  $771,205 
  Demand interest-bearing  37,815   35,183   45,511   36,419   37,250 
  Money market and savings  671,016   597,244   626,156   686,781   717,480 
  Time  271,238   317,935   165,040   130,649   154,203 
     Total deposits  1,791,740   1,709,078   1,552,139   1,600,522   1,680,138 
           
Junior subordinated debt securities  54,152   54,117   54,097   54,063   54,028 
Other borrowings  -   100,000   100,000   32,166   106,387 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 24,069   21,248   20,372   18,273   23,689 
     Total liabilities  1,869,961   1,884,443   1,726,608   1,705,024   1,864,242 
           
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Common stock  111,257   110,786   110,289   109,815   109,473 
Retained earnings  62,297   54,628   49,106   44,862   41,189 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)  (1,300)  (1,356)  (651)  (106)  92 
     Total shareholders' equity  172,254   164,058   158,744   154,571   150,754 
     Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,042,215  $2,048,501  $1,885,352  $1,859,595  $2,014,996 
                     
CAPITAL ADEQUACY          
Tier I leverage ratio  7.98%  8.21%  8.27%  7.84%  7.23%
Tier I risk-based capital ratio  8.23%  7.98%  8.09%  8.49%  8.62%
Total risk-based capital ratio  11.78%  11.57%  11.84%  12.49%  12.75%
Total equity/ total assets  8.43%  8.01%  8.42%  8.31%  7.48%
Book value per share $20.67  $19.70  $19.09  $18.69  $18.24 
           
Common shares outstanding  8,332,479   8,327,781   8,317,161   8,270,901   8,264,300 


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
             
             
  Three months ended December 31,
  Three months ended September 30,
  2022 2022
             
    Yields Interest   Yields Interest
  Average or Income/ Average or Income/
  Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense
ASSETS            
Interest earning assets:            
  Loans (1) $1,621,322 5.87% $23,972 $1,523,442 4.97% $19,084
  Federal funds sold  229,209 3.87%  2,236  162,314 2.12%  867
  Investment securities  156,712 3.22%  1,272  163,486 2.95%  1,217
Total interest earning assets  2,007,243 5.43%  27,480  1,849,242 4.54%  21,168
            
Noninterest-earning assets:            
  Cash and due from banks  20,692      20,153    
  All other assets (2)  60,271      60,832    
      TOTAL $2,088,206     $1,930,227    
             
LIABILITIES AND            
  SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
  Deposits:            
     Demand $39,582 0.06% $6 $40,044 0.08% $8
     Money market and savings  647,213 1.45%  2,359  600,100 0.62%  938
     Time  304,784 2.83%  2,171  213,001 1.35%  726
  Other  110,650 3.89%  1,084  154,101 2.92%  1,133
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,102,229 2.02%  5,620  1,007,246 1.10%  2,805
             
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:            
   Demand deposits  794,114      738,951    
   Accrued expenses and            
     other liabilities  22,467      21,094    
Shareholders' equity  169,396      162,936    
    TOTAL $2,088,206     $1,930,227    
             
Net interest income and margin (3)   4.32% $21,860   3.94% $18,363
             
             
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan fees of $1.0 million and $100,000, respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of $16.5 million and $16.0 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.     


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
             
             
       Three months ended December 31,
   2022
  2021
             
    Yields Interest   Yields Interest
  Average or Income/ Average or Income/
  Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense
ASSETS            
Interest earning assets:            
  Loans (1) $1,621,322 5.87% $23,972 $1,330,044 4.33% $14,520
  Federal funds sold  229,209 3.87%  2,236  536,503 0.16%  216
  Investment securities  156,712 3.22%  1,272  105,011 3.05%  807
Total interest earning assets  2,007,243 5.43%  27,480  1,971,558 3.13%  15,543
            
Noninterest-earning assets:            
  Cash and due from banks  20,692      18,886    
  All other assets (2)  60,271      64,046    
      TOTAL $2,088,206     $2,054,490    
             
LIABILITIES AND            
  SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
  Deposits:            
     Demand $39,582 0.06% $6 $37,379 0.10% $9
     Money market and savings  647,213 1.45%  2,359  766,826 0.40%  769
     Time  304,784 2.83%  2,171  159,420 0.40%  159
  Other  110,650 3.89%  1,084  122,722 2.07%  639
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,102,229 2.02%  5,620  1,086,347 0.58%  1,576
             
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:            
   Demand deposits  794,114      795,967    
   Accrued expenses and            
     other liabilities  22,467      22,539    
Shareholders' equity  169,396      149,637    
    TOTAL $2,088,206     $2,054,490    
             
Net interest income and margin (3)   4.32% $21,860   2.81% $13,967
             
             
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan fees of $1.0 million and $125,000, respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of $16.5 million and $13.6 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.     


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
             
             
       Twelve months ended December 31,
  2022 2021
             
    Yields Interest   Yields Interest
  Average or Income/ Average or Income/
  Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense
ASSETS            
Interest earning assets:            
  Loans (1) $1,495,981 4.96% $74,240 $1,368,960 4.29% $58,677
  Federal funds sold  220,084 1.60%  3,519  450,898 0.13%  587
  Investment securities  155,748 2.90%  4,519  71,376 2.84%  2,029
Total interest earning assets  1,871,813 4.40%  82,278  1,891,234 3.24%  61,293
            
Noninterest-earning assets:            
  Cash and due from banks  19,838      17,642    
  All other assets (2)  61,517      60,008    
      TOTAL $1,953,168     $1,968,884    
             
LIABILITIES AND            
  SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
  Deposits:            
    Demand $40,054 0.08%  31 $35,623 0.11% $38
    Money market and savings  651,429 0.70%  4,544  705,621 0.51%  3,627
    Time  205,681 1.57%  3,235  175,240 0.43%  753
  Other  121,464 2.88%  3,496  139,011 1.54%  2,145
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,018,628 1.11%  11,306  1,055,495 0.62%  6,563
             
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:            
   Demand deposits  752,348      747,868    
   Accrued expenses and            
     other liabilities  21,256      21,363    
Shareholders' equity  160,936      144,158    
    TOTAL $1,953,168     $1,968,884    
             
Net interest income and margin (3)   3.79% $70,972   2.89% $54,730
             
             
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan fees of $1.5 million and $3.4 million, respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of $15.4 million and $13.9 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.     


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED NON GAAP DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
           
           
REVENUE: Three months ended Twelve months ended
  12/31/22 09/30/22 12/31/21 12/31/22 12/31/21
           
Net interest income $21,860 $18,363 $13,967 $70,972 $54,730
Non-interest income  1,962  1,484  994  7,374  4,173
Total revenue $23,822 $19,847 $14,961 $78,346 $58,903
           
           
           
           
NET PPP FEES INCLUDED IN          
    INTEREST INCOME: Three months ended Twelve months ended
  12/31/22 09/30/22 12/31/21 12/31/22 12/31/21
           
PPP fees $27 $293 $817 $2,103 $7,133
PPP capitalized loan origination costs  3  15  109  343  1,604
Net PPP fees $24 $278 $708 $1,760 $5,529
           
           
           
           
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Three months ended Twelve months ended
  12/31/22 09/30/22 12/31/21 12/31/22 12/31/21
           
Total non-interest expense $11,713 $11,217 $10,009 $44,665 $40,437
Total capitalized loan origination costs  960  1,102  1,601  4,119  5,528
Total operating expenses, before capitalization        
    of loan origination costs $12,673 $12,319 $11,610 $48,784 $45,965