ProntoForms Corporation Announces New VP of Marketing

OTTAWA, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in enterprise mobile forms, announced today the appointment of Lise Snelgrove as Vice President of Marketing.



“As we continue to build our enterprise go to market capability, the ability to support our growing field organization with product positioning, content messaging and high-value solutions for strategic accounts is of critical importance in achieving sustained growth. Lise brings sophisticated marketing experience from large enterprise engagements and has already made a significant impact to the organization in her short tenure with us” said Alvaro Pombo, CEO of ProntoForms.

“We also want to extend our sincerest gratitude to our outgoing Vice President Marketing, Mark Scott, who significantly influenced our market position through his contributions over the last decade. We wish him all the best in his future opportunities.”

About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is the global leader in enterprise mobile forms. ProntoForms' platform empowers organizations with field teams that perform complex work to rapidly deploy tailored mobile forms that intuitively guide field engineers to the most effective path to service completion. The platform offers the greatest depth and breadth of mobile forms integrations, enabling organizations to leverage data insights to drive quantifiable impacts in field productivity, operations, manufacturing, production, CSAT, and compliance.

The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

