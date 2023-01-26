Gorilla Technology Group Relocates Corporate Headquarters to London

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (“Gorilla”) (NASDAQ: GRRR), a global provider of AI-based edge video analytics, IoT technologies, and cybersecurity, today announced that the company has moved its corporate headquarters from Taipei to London.



“Establishing our headquarters in the U.K. is a logical next step as we become a global company,” said Gorilla Chairman and CEO Jay Chandan. “We are excited to expand here, as it will create the foundation for our strategic initiatives to further position the company to better serve its increasingly global customer base. This move further validates the need for our solutions in the UK, Europe, MENA and North America. Gorilla is now poised to continue delivering leading-edge technology and services at the highest levels, whilst simultaneously providing a nurturing environment to foster innovation and attract and retain global talent. The move will also help us continue our growth and business expansion in Taiwan and the broader Asian markets and strengthen our various partnerships.”

The U.K. is home to several members of the core management team and tech staff, including talent absorbed following the recent acquisition of SeeQuestor’s technology stack. Gorilla’s new R&D Lab will also be housed in London.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Gorilla, headquartered in London, is a global solution provider in security intelligence, network intelligence, business intelligence and IoT technology. Gorilla develops a wide range of solutions including Smart Cities, Smart Retail, Enterprise Security, and Smart Media. In addition, Gorilla provides a complete Security Convergence Platform to government institutions, telecom companies and private enterprises with network surveillance and cyber security.

Gorilla places an emphasis on offering leading technology, expert service, and precise delivery, and ensuring top-of-the-line, intelligent and strong edge AI solutions that enable clients to improve operational performance and efficiency. With continuous core technology development, Gorilla will deliver edge AI solutions to managed service providers, distributors, system integrators, and hardware manufacturers.

Gorilla-Technology.com

