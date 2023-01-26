Working Group to Explore Solutions for Western’s Alberni-Pacific Division

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX:WEF) (“Western” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will not restart its Alberni-Pacific Division (APD) facility in its current configuration and has established a multi-party working group to explore potential viable industrial manufacturing solutions for the facility. The mill has been curtailed since fall 2022.



In 2022, Western, Tsawak-qin Forestry Limited Partnership and Huu-ay-aht First Nations commissioned the Beck Group to look at long-term economically viable primary manufacturing options for APD. The report concludes the options for APD are very limited.

Over the next 90 days, the working group, which includes representatives from Western, the United Steelworkers union, Indigenous partners and contractually-aligned business, will explore potential viable industrial manufacturing solutions for the site.

“We believe the coastal forest sector has a strong future and we have and plan to continue to invest in partnerships, people and facilities to achieve a long-term sustainable business model in BC that evolves with the changing fibre supply, forest policies and global markets,” said Western’s CEO Steven Hofer. “We are committed to exploring options with partners to advance potential solutions for the APD facility and appreciate the support of the working group members who have stepped up and joined us in this important work.”

About Western Forest Products Inc.

Western is an integrated forest products company building a margin-focused log and lumber business to compete successfully in global softwood markets. With operations and employees located primarily on the coast of British Columbia and Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to worldwide markets. Western has a lumber capacity in excess of 1.0 billion board feet from seven sawmills, as well as operates four remanufacturing facilities and two glulam manufacturing facilities. The Company sources timber from its private lands, long-term licenses, First Nations arrangements, and market purchases. Western supplements its production through a wholesale program providing customers with a comprehensive range of specialty products.

For further information, please contact:

Working Group Inquiries:

Jennifer Foster

Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Corporate Affairs

jfoster@westernforest.com

Investor Inquiries:

Stephen Williams

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

(604) 648-4500 Media Inquiries:

Babita Khunkhun

Senior Director, Communications

(604) 220-4923

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements under the applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking statements and can be identified by the use of words such as “will”, “commit”, “believe”, “continue”, “plan” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the expected results of the working group’s work, the potential for viable industrial manufacturing solutions for the APD facility, investments, current intent, belief or expectations with respect to: domestic and international market conditions, demands and growth, economic conditions, our growth, operational and capital allocation plans and strategies, and future operating performance. Although such statements reflect management’s current reasonable beliefs, expectations and assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements are accurate, and actual results or performance may materially vary. Many factors could cause our actual results or performance to be materially different, including a change in the Company’s financial situation, economic and financial conditions, and other factors referenced under the “Risks and Uncertainties” section of our MD&A in our 2021 Annual Report dated February 16, 2022.