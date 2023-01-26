Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Financial Results

LOWELL, Mass., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBTC), parent of Enterprise Bank, announced net income for the three months ended December 31, 2022, of $12.3 million, or $1.01 per diluted common share, compared to $10.8 million, or $0.90 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022, amounted to $42.7 million, or $3.52 per diluted common share, compared to $42.2 million, or $3.50 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2021.



Chief Executive Officer Jack Clancy commented, "Net income for the quarter increased 13% over the prior year period led by strong loan growth and higher interest rates. In the fourth quarter, loans increased by 2% (9% annualized) and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) increased to 3.81%, which was the highest level since the first quarter of 2020."

Mr. Clancy continued, "Core loan growth (non-GAAP), which excludes PPP loans, was 12% for the full year and was funded primarily from our overnight liquidity position. Total customer deposits increased 1% over the prior year. Credit quality and loan reserves remain solid. Non-performing loans amounted to 0.19% of total loans and the allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.66% as of December 31, 2022. Additionally, we had $4.3 million in reserves for unfunded commitments."

Executive Chairman & Founder George Duncan commented, "2022 was a very successful year with net income of $42.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $3.52 for the year ended December 31, 2022, and on January 17, 2023, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share, an increase of 12% over the prior year quarter."

Mr. Duncan continued, "During 2022, we opened a branch in Londonderry, New Hampshire, which was our third branch opening since the pandemic began in 2020, following successful openings in Lexington, Massachusetts in 2020 and North Andover, Massachusetts in 2021. Our branch growth strategy is to enter strong demographic markets and invest significantly in business development and community initiatives. Our focus on community involvement, outstanding and responsive service, and a strong digital platform provides the foundation to deliver valued products and services including commercial lending, residential mortgages, cash management, and wealth management. Our approach has been highly successful and we are experiencing excellent market penetration in these new locations."

Mr. Duncan also highlighted, "In November 2022, we were recognized by the Boston Globe for our deep commitment to our team members. Enterprise Bank ranked 7th on the Boston Globe's Top Places to Work ("TPTW") list. We were the highest rated bank in our category of large sized companies in Massachusetts and our inclusion in 2022 was our eleventh consecutive year on the TPTW list. I want to personally thank and commend our entire dedicated team for their continual efforts in fostering an employee-centric culture whose foundation is based on respect, trust, care, personal accountability and excellence."

Net Income

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2022, amounted to $12.3 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 13%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021.

The increase in net income was due primarily to an increase in net interest income of $6.5 million, partially offset by increases in the provision for credit losses of $838 thousand and non-interest expense of $1.6 million and a decrease in non-interest income of $1.8 million.

The decrease in non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was impacted by three non-core operating transactions further discussed under the heading "Non-Interest Income," below.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022, amounted to $42.2 million, an increase of $6.5 million, or 18%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021.

The increase in net interest income was due largely to increases in loan income, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") income (non-GAAP), of $8.5 million and other interest-earning asset income of $3.2 million, partially offset by a decrease in PPP income of $3.2 million and an increase in deposit interest expense of $2.4 million.

Net Interest Margin

Tax-equivalent net interest margin ("net interest margin") (non-GAAP) was 3.81% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 3.61% and 3.34% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Net interest margin has been favorably impacted by increases in market interest rates and the prime lending rate over the comparable periods. In particular, interest-earning deposits with banks have been impacted most favorably, as noted below.

Average interest-earning deposits with banks amounted to $358.2 million, a decrease of $173.3 million, or 33%, while the yield increased 354 basis points. The decrease in average interest-earning deposits with banks resulted primarily from funding growth in the loan portfolio and the increase in yield reflected a significant change in market interest rates during 2022.

Other items impacting net interest margin for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the prior year period, included:

Average investment securities increased $81.6 million, or 9%, while the tax-equivalent yield remained unchanged.

Average loans increased $245.3 million, or 9%, and the tax-equivalent yield increased 32 basis points. Average core loans (non-GAAP) increased $347.1 million, or 13%, and the yield increased 62 basis points. Core loan yields (non-GAAP) have benefited primarily from increases in the prime lending rate of 425 basis points between March and December of 2022. Average PPP loans outstanding decreased $101.7 million, or 98%, due to the continued forgiveness of PPP loans by the Small Business Administration (the "SBA") during the period. PPP income amounted to $24 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $3.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Average total deposits increased $128.8 million, or 3%, and the yield increased 23 basis points as a result of higher market rates due to competition within the market.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2022, amounted to $1.9 million, compared to $1.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

The provision for the three months ended December 31, 2022, consisted of $1.6 million for loans outstanding and $266 thousand for reserves on unfunded commitments (included in other liabilities).

The majority of the provision for credit losses during the fourth quarter of 2022 related to growth in the Company's loan portfolio and in off-balance sheet commitments.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022, amounted to $4.2 million, a decrease of $1.8 million, or 30%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021 and was impacted by the following three non-core operating items:

On October 5, 2022, the Company ended its revenue sharing relationship with an insurance agency and sold the rights to the future cash flows on these insurance policies to the agency. The transaction resulted in a one-time gain on sale of insurance commissions of $2.0 million and the Company has no other insurance agency relationships. Prior to the sale, the Company had referred clients, assisted with servicing and shared the resulting revenue.

In the fourth quarter, the Company realized net losses on sales of debt securities of $3.0 million after executing a bond restructure in which it sold lower-yielding debt securities with an amortized cost of $39.9 million.

Non-interest income for the prior year quarter was impacted by a gain on the sale of other real estate owned ("OREO") of $1.1 million.

Excluding these three non-core operating items, non-interest income increased $359 thousand, or 7%, resulting primarily from increases in deposit and interchange fees of $448 thousand, partially offset by a decrease in wealth management fees of $201 thousand.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022, amounted to $28.2 million, an increase of $1.6 million, or 6%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021.

The increase in non-interest expense over the prior year period resulted primarily from increases in salaries and employee benefits of $1.4 million, audit, legal and other professional fees of $226 thousand and advertising and public relation expense of $250 thousand.

Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") for loans amounted to $52.6 million, or 1.66% of total loans, at December 31, 2022, compared to $47.7 million, or 1.63% of total loans, at December 31, 2021. The reserve for unfunded commitments (included in other liabilities) amounted to $4.3 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $3.7 million at December 31, 2021. The Company’s reserves were impacted by growth and worsening forecasted economic conditions, partially offset by strong credit quality.

Net charge-offs for the three months ended December 31, 2022, amounted to $166 thousand, compared to net recoveries of $108 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Non-performing loans amounted to $6.1 million, or 0.19% of total loans, at December 31, 2022, compared to $26.5 million, or 0.91% of total loans, at December 31, 2021. The decrease in non-performing loans was due primarily to two commercial relationships, amounting to $17.9 million, which were upgraded and restored to accrual status during the second quarter of 2022, due to improved financial strength and consistent payment history. At December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Company had no OREO.

Balance Sheet

Total assets amounted to $4.44 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $4.45 billion at December 31, 2021, a decrease of $9.5 million.

Total interest-earning deposits with banks amounted to $230.7 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $403.0 million at December 31, 2021, a decrease of $172.3 million, or 43%. The decrease in interest-earning deposits with banks was primarily from loan growth.

Total investment securities at fair value amounted to $820.4 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $958.2 million at December 31, 2021, a decrease of $137.8 million, or 14%. The change resulted primarily from a decline in the fair value of the Company's debt securities portfolio of $130.0 million during the period. Management has concluded that the unrealized losses resulted from significant increases in market interest rates during 2022 and that no allowance for credit losses was considered necessary as of December 31, 2022.

Total loans amounted to $3.18 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $2.92 billion at December 31, 2021, an increase of $259.8 million, or 9%.

Core loans (non-GAAP) increased $329.1 million, or 12%, over the respective periods. Included in the loan growth for the period was $75.7 million in retained residential mortgages.

At December 31, 2022, the Company had $2.2 million in PPP loans outstanding, compared to $71.5 million at December 31, 2021. Loans that were originated under the PPP and remained outstanding at December 31, 2022 are considered to be core loans (non-GAAP), as management does not expect the majority of the remaining balances to be forgiven by the SBA.

Customer deposits amounted to $4.04 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $3.98 billion at December 31, 2021, an increase of $55.6 million, or 1%.

Shareholders' Equity & Regulatory Capital

Total shareholders' equity amounted to $282.3 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $346.9 million at December 31, 2021, a decrease of $64.6 million, or 19%. The change was attributable primarily to a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") of $100.9 million since December 31, 2021, partially offset by an increase in retained earnings of $32.8 million over the same period. The change in AOCI resulted from a decrease in the fair value of debt securities, which is attributed to the significant increase in market interest rates during the year ended December 31, 2022. The Company classifies all debt securities as available-for-sale and anticipates they will mature or be called at par value.

The Company's reported book value per common share and return on average shareholders' equity ratios were impacted by the change in AOCI as follows:

Book value per common share was $23.26 at December 31, 2022, compared to $28.82 at December 31, 2021, a decrease of 19%. Excluding AOCI (non-GAAP), book value per common share was $31.19 at December 31, 2022, compared to $28.43 at December 31, 2021, an increase of 10%.

Return on average shareholders' equity was 18.08% and 12.56% for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. Return on average shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP), was 13.03% and 12.69% for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Total Capital and Tier 1 Capital to risk weighted assets, of which AOCI is not a component, amounted to 13.49% and 10.56%, respectively, at December 31, 2022 compared to 13.73% and 10.62%, respectively, at December 31, 2021. The decrease in capital ratios was attributed mostly to loan growth.

Wealth Management

Wealth assets under management and wealth assets under administration, which are not carried as assets on the Company's consolidated balance sheets, amounted to $891.5 million and $198.6 million, respectively, at December 31, 2022, representing decreases of $150.0 million, or 14%, and $59.3 million, or 23%, respectively, compared to December 31, 2021. The decreases in wealth assets under management and wealth assets under administration were attributable primarily to declines in market values during the year ended December 31, 2022.

Non-GAAP Measures

Throughout this press release, certain measures have been adjusted to provide what management believes are more meaningful comparisons between periods. The items principally impacted and reported as non-GAAP were loans (PPP loans), shareholders' equity (AOCI), and any related measures presented. We refer to any prior period measure that excludes PPP loans as "core". The remaining PPP loans outstanding at December 31, 2022 are included in core loans (non-GAAP), as the majority of the remaining balances are no longer expected to be forgiven by the SBA. The activity which resulted in the Company's use of non-GAAP measures consisted of: (1) the Company's origination of over $715 million in short-term PPP loans between April 2020 and May 2021; (2) forgiveness of PPP loans by the SBA which began in November 2020 and continued through the current period, and approximately 99.7% of the principal balance of PPP loans originated by the Company has been forgiven by the SBA through December 31, 2022; and (3) the significant increase in market interest rates during 2022 has resulted in unrealized losses in the Company's available-for-sale debt securities portfolio at December 31, 2022 of $124.1 million and an accumulated other comprehensive loss, included in shareholder's equity, of $96.2 million. The tables beginning on page 12 of this press release provide a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the information presented under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").

About Enterprise Bancorp, Inc.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 133 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities. Through Enterprise Bank and its subsidiaries, the Company offers a range of commercial, residential and consumer loan products, deposit products and cash management services, electronic and digital banking options, as well as wealth management, and trust services. The Company's headquarters and Enterprise Bank's main office are located at 222 Merrimack Street in Lowell, Massachusetts. The Company's primary market area is the Northern Middlesex, Northern Essex, and Northern Worcester counties of Massachusetts and the Southern Hillsborough and Southern Rockingham counties in New Hampshire. Enterprise Bank has 27 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Acton, Andover, Billerica (2), Chelmsford (2), Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Lexington, Lowell (2), Methuen, North Andover, Tewksbury (2), Tyngsborough and Westford and in the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Londonderry, Nashua (2), Pelham, Salem and Windham.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains statements about future events that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by references to a future period or periods or by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "will," "should," "plan," and other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements should not be relied on because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results, performance, and achievements of the Company to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions changes in market interest rates, the persistence of the current inflationary environment in our market areas and the United States, the uncertain impacts of quantitative tightening and current and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve, regulatory considerations, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any current or future variants thereof, competition and market expansion opportunities, changes in non-interest expenditures or in the anticipated benefits of such expenditures, the receipt of required regulatory approvals, changes in tax laws, and current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of our participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For more information about these factors, please see our reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the SEC, including the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Any forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty, and specifically disclaim any duty, to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.





ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 36,901 $ 33,572 Interest-earning deposits with banks 230,688 403,004 Total cash and cash equivalents 267,589 436,576 Investments: Debt securities at fair value (amortized cost of $940,227 and $950,523, respectively) 816,102 956,430 Equity securities at fair value 4,269 1,785 Total investment securities at fair value 820,371 958,215 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock 2,343 2,164 Loans: Total loans 3,180,518 2,920,684 Allowance for credit losses (52,640 ) (47,704 ) Net loans 3,127,878 2,872,980 Premises and equipment, net 44,228 44,689 Lease right-of-use asset 24,923 24,295 Accrued interest receivable 17,117 13,354 Deferred income taxes, net 51,981 19,644 Bank-owned life insurance 64,156 62,954 Prepaid income taxes 683 279 Prepaid expenses and other assets 11,408 7,013 Goodwill 5,656 5,656 Total assets $ 4,438,333 $ 4,447,819 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits $ 4,035,806 $ 3,980,239 Borrowed funds 3,216 5,479 Subordinated debt 59,182 58,979 Lease liability 24,415 23,627 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 31,442 31,063 Accrued interest payable 2,005 1,537 Total liabilities 4,156,066 4,100,924 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued — — Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 12,133,516 and 12,038,382 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 121 120 Additional paid-in capital 103,793 100,352 Retained earnings 274,560 241,761 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (96,207 ) 4,662 Total shareholders' equity 282,267 346,895 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,438,333 $ 4,447,819

ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(unaudited)

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest and dividend income: Loans and loans held for sale $37,785 $32,478 $135,934 $133,208 Investment securities 4,868 4,428 18,965 15,143 Other interest-earning assets 3,372 211 6,014 682 Total interest and dividend income 46,025 37,117 160,913 149,033 Interest expense: Deposits 2,980 627 5,711 3,922 Borrowed funds 13 17 52 60 Subordinated debt 867 818 3,352 3,495 Total interest expense 3,860 1,462 9,115 7,477 Net interest income 42,165 35,655 151,798 141,556 Provision for credit losses 1,861 1,023 5,800 1,770 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 40,304 34,632 145,998 139,786 Non-interest income: Wealth management fees 1,568 1,769 6,533 6,787 Deposit and interchange fees 2,349 1,901 8,196 6,971 Income on bank-owned life insurance, net 309 303 1,202 821 Net (losses) gains on sales of debt securities (3,035) — (1,973) 128 Net gains on sales of loans — 38 30 833 Net gain on sale of OREO — 1,126 — 1,126 Net gain on sale of insurance commissions 2,034 — 2,034 — Loss on termination of swaps — — — (1,847) Gain (loss) on equity securities 174 92 (514) 246 Other income 811 748 2,954 3,042 Total non-interest income 4,210 5,977 18,462 18,107 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 18,670 17,256 72,120 66,633 Occupancy and equipment expenses 2,317 2,382 9,299 9,650 Technology and telecommunications expenses 2,581 2,697 10,735 10,574 Advertising and public relations expenses 1,021 771 2,758 2,373 Audit, legal and other professional fees 871 645 2,949 2,347 Deposit insurance premiums 470 583 1,783 1,910 Supplies and postage expenses 249 214 912 819 Loss on extinguishment of subordinated debt — — — 713 Other operating expenses 1,988 1,978 7,758 7,116 Total non-interest expense 28,167 26,526 108,314 102,135 Income before income taxes 16,347 14,083 56,146 55,758 Provision for income taxes 4,041 3,235 13,430 13,587 Net income $12,306 $10,848 $42,716 $42,171 Basic earnings per common share $1.01 $0.90 $3.53 $3.51 Diluted earnings per common share $1.01 $0.90 $3.52 $3.50 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 12,128,019 12,031,471 12,103,033 12,005,838 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 12,168,753 12,093,097 12,149,777 12,051,293

ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.

Selected Consolidated Financial Data and Ratios

(unaudited)

At or for the three months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Balance Sheet Data Total cash and cash equivalents $ 267,589 $ 413,688 $ 306,460 $ 429,687 $ 436,576 Total investment securities at fair value 820,371 831,030 866,580 910,013 958,215 Total loans 3,180,518 3,109,369 3,084,915 2,962,721 2,920,684 Allowance for credit losses (52,640 ) (51,211 ) (50,703 ) (48,424 ) (47,704 ) Total assets 4,438,333 4,529,820 4,417,447 4,454,474 4,447,819 Total deposits 4,035,806 4,138,038 4,016,814 4,034,500 3,980,239 Subordinated debt 59,182 59,102 59,039 59,009 58,979 Total shareholders' equity 282,267 272,193 285,110 310,539 346,895 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 4,438,333 4,529,820 4,417,447 4,454,474 4,447,819 Wealth Management Wealth assets under management $ 891,451 $ 835,661 $ 849,536 $ 961,491 $ 1,041,409 Wealth assets under administration $ 198,586 $ 185,977 $ 205,646 $ 243,247 $ 257,867 Shareholders' Equity Ratios Book value per common share $ 23.26 $ 22.44 $ 23.53 $ 25.66 $ 28.82 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.205 $ 0.205 $ 0.205 $ 0.205 $ 0.185 Regulatory Capital Ratios Total capital to risk weighted assets 13.49 % 13.49 % 13.38 % 13.72 % 13.73 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets(1) 10.56 % 10.52 % 10.38 % 10.65 % 10.62 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.10 % 7.89 % 8.03 % 7.83 % 7.56 % Credit Quality Data Non-performing loans $ 6,122 $ 5,717 $ 6,321 $ 25,173 $ 26,522 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.19 % 0.18 % 0.20 % 0.85 % 0.91 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.14 % 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.57 % 0.60 % ACL for loans to total loans 1.66 % 1.65 % 1.64 % 1.63 % 1.63 % Income Statement Data Net interest income $ 42,165 $ 39,779 $ 35,821 $ 34,033 $ 35,655 Provision for credit losses 1,861 1,000 2,409 530 1,023 Total non-interest income 4,210 4,525 4,132 5,595 5,977 Total non-interest expense 28,167 27,537 26,853 25,757 26,526 Income before income taxes 16,347 15,767 10,691 13,341 14,083 Provision for income taxes 4,041 3,805 2,530 3,054 3,235 Net income $ 12,306 $ 11,962 $ 8,161 $ 10,287 $ 10,848 Income Statement Ratios Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.01 $ 0.98 $ 0.67 $ 0.85 $ 0.90 Return on average total assets 1.08 % 1.05 % 0.76 % 0.95 % 0.97 % Return on average shareholders' equity 18.08 % 16.47 % 11.24 % 12.56 % 12.56 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2) 3.81 % 3.61 % 3.45 % 3.28 % 3.34 %

(1) Ratio also represents common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets as of the periods presented.

(2) Tax-equivalent net interest margin is net interest income adjusted for the tax-equivalent effect associated with tax-exempt loan and investment income, expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.





ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.

Consolidated Loan and Deposit Data

(unaudited)

Major classifications of loans at the dates indicated were as follows:

(Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Commercial real estate $ 1,921,410 $ 1,886,365 $ 1,865,198 $ 1,779,691 $ 1,680,792 Commercial and industrial 412,277 413,347 422,006 408,341 412,070 Commercial construction 424,049 396,027 385,752 375,709 410,443 SBA PPP 2,213 2,725 15,288 32,153 71,502 Total commercial loans 2,759,949 2,698,464 2,688,244 2,595,894 2,574,807 Residential mortgages 332,632 321,663 307,131 280,507 256,940 Home equity loans and lines 79,807 80,882 81,648 78,557 80,467 Consumer 8,130 8,360 7,892 7,763 8,470 Total retail loans 420,569 410,905 396,671 366,827 345,877 Total loans 3,180,518 3,109,369 3,084,915 2,962,721 2,920,684 ACL for loans (52,640 ) (51,211 ) (50,703 ) (48,424 ) (47,704 ) Net loans $ 3,127,878 $ 3,058,158 $ 3,034,212 $ 2,914,297 $ 2,872,980

Deposits are summarized as follows as of the periods indicated:

(Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Non-interest checking $ 1,361,588 $ 1,441,104 $ 1,457,220 $ 1,444,047 $ 1,364,258 Interest-bearing checking 678,715 719,474 712,898 718,107 743,587 Savings 326,666 351,665 334,728 334,923 310,244 Money market 1,381,645 1,395,756 1,293,453 1,337,670 1,355,701 CDs $250,000 or less 187,758 163,520 144,084 149,309 154,403 CDs greater than $250,000 99,434 66,519 74,431 50,444 52,046 Deposits $ 4,035,806 $ 4,138,038 $ 4,016,814 $ 4,034,500 $ 3,980,239

ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Yields (tax-equivalent basis)

(unaudited)

The following table presents the Company's average balance sheets, net interest income and average rates for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:

Three months ended December 31, 2022 Three months ended December 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest(1) Average

Yield(1) Average

Balance Interest(1) Average

Yield(1) Assets: Loans and loans held for sale(2) (tax-equivalent) $ 3,118,304 $ 37,895 4.82 % $ 2,872,959 $ 32,593 4.50 % Investment securities(3) (tax-equivalent) 952,975 5,099 2.14 % 871,368 4,660 2.14 % Other interest-earning assets(4) 360,557 3,372 3.71 % 533,653 211 0.16 % Total interest-earnings assets (tax-equivalent) 4,431,836 46,366 4.16 % 4,277,980 37,464 3.48 % Other assets 71,289 179,178 Total assets $ 4,503,125 $ 4,457,158 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Interest checking, savings and money market $ 2,413,646 2,211 0.36 % $ 2,331,973 355 0.06 % CDs 260,265 769 1.17 % 209,299 272 0.52 % Borrowed funds 2,999 13 1.69 % 7,306 17 0.90 % Subordinated debt(5) 59,132 867 5.86 % 58,961 818 5.55 % Total interest-bearing funding 2,736,042 3,860 0.56 % 2,607,539 1,462 0.22 % Non-interest checking 1,442,108 — 1,445,934 — Total deposits, borrowed funds and subordinated debt 4,178,150 3,860 0.37 % 4,053,473 1,462 0.14 % Other liabilities 54,922 61,050 Total liabilities 4,233,072 4,114,523 Stockholders' equity 270,053 342,635 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,503,125 $ 4,457,158 Net interest-rate spread (tax-equivalent) 3.60 % 3.26 % Net interest income (tax-equivalent) 42,506 36,002 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.81 % 3.34 % Less tax-equivalent adjustment 341 347 Net interest income $ 42,165 $ 35,655 Net interest margin 3.78 % 3.31 %

(1) Average yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, calculated using a U.S. federal income tax rate of 21% in both 2022 and 2021, based on tax-equivalent adjustments associated with tax-exempt loans and investments interest income.

(2) Average loans and loans held for sale include non-accrual loans and are net of average deferred loan fees.

(3) Average investments are presented at average amortized cost.

(4) Average other interest-earning assets include interest-earning deposits with banks, federal funds sold and FHLB stock.

(5) The subordinated debt is net of average deferred debt issuance costs.





ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Yields (tax-equivalent basis)

(unaudited)

The following table presents the Company's average balance sheets, net interest income and average rates for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:

Year ended December 31, 2022 Year ended December 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest(1) Average

Yield(1) Average

Balance Interest(1) Average

Yield(1) Assets: Loans and loans held for sale(2) (tax-equivalent) $ 3,034,608 $ 136,381 4.49 % $ 2,969,777 $ 133,696 4.50 % Investment securities(3) (tax-equivalent) 955,927 19,891 2.08 % 680,261 16,072 2.36 % Other interest-earning assets(4) 333,433 6,014 1.80 % 501,201 682 0.14 % Total interest-earnings assets (tax-equivalent) 4,323,968 162,286 3.75 % 4,151,239 150,450 3.62 % Other assets 110,238 169,315 Total assets $ 4,434,206 $ 4,320,554 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Interest checking, savings and money market $ 2,381,774 4,091 0.17 % $ 2,249,023 1,558 0.07 % CDs 221,050 1,620 0.73 % 224,627 1,700 0.76 % Brokered deposits — — — % 45,617 664 1.46 % Borrowed funds 3,286 52 1.58 % 7,632 60 0.79 % Subordinated debt(5) 59,050 3,352 5.68 % 62,546 3,495 5.59 % Total interest-bearing funding 2,665,160 9,115 0.34 % 2,589,445 7,477 0.29 % Non-interest checking 1,422,618 — 1,341,633 — Total deposits, borrowed funds and subordinated debt 4,087,778 9,115 0.22 % 3,931,078 7,477 0.19 % Other liabilities 51,274 51,913 Total liabilities 4,139,052 3,982,991 Stockholders' equity 295,154 337,563 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,434,206 $ 4,320,554 Net interest-rate spread (tax-equivalent) 3.41 % 3.33 % Net interest income (tax-equivalent) 153,171 142,973 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.54 % 3.44 % Less tax-equivalent adjustment 1,373 1,417 Net interest income $ 151,798 $ 141,556 Net interest margin 3.51 % 3.41 %

(1) Average yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, calculated using a U.S. federal income tax rate of 21% in both 2022 and 2021, based on tax-equivalent adjustments associated with tax-exempt loans and investments interest income.

(2) Average loans and loans held for sale include non-accrual loans and are net of average deferred loan fees.

(3) Average investments are presented at average amortized cost.

(4) Average other interest-earning assets include interest-earning deposits with banks, federal funds sold and FHLB stock.

(5) The subordinated debt is net of average deferred debt issuance costs.





ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations

(unaudited)

NON-GAAP MEASURES

The accompanying unaudited consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with GAAP. However, certain financial measures we present are supplemental measures that are not required by or are not presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by our peers or other companies; therefore, these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

The following tables summarize the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures related to the impact of PPP loans on total loans and loan interest income:

(Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Total Core Loans Total loans $ 3,180,518 $ 3,109,369 $ 3,084,915 $ 2,962,721 $ 2,920,684 Adjustment: PPP loans(1) — (2,725 ) (15,288 ) (32,153 ) (71,502 ) Total core loans (non-GAAP) $ 3,180,518 $ 3,106,644 $ 3,069,627 $ 2,930,568 $ 2,849,182

(1) PPP loan outstanding at December 31, 2022, amounting to $2.2 million, are considered core loans (non-GAAP), as the remaining balances are not expected to be forgiven by the SBA.

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Loan Income Excluding PPP Income Loan income $ 37,785 $ 32,478 $ 135,934 $ 133,208 Adjustment: PPP income (24 ) (3,195 ) (2,561 ) (19,691 ) Loan income excluding PPP income (non-GAAP) $ 37,761 $ 29,283 $ 133,373 $ 113,517 Net Interest Income Excluding PPP Income Net interest income $ 42,165 $ 35,655 $ 151,798 $ 141,556 Adjustment: PPP income (24 ) (3,195 ) (2,561 ) (19,691 ) Net interest income excluding PPP income (non-GAAP) $ 42,141 $ 32,460 $ 149,237 $ 121,865

ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations (continued)

(unaudited)

The following tables summarize the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures related to the impact of AOCI on the Company's reported book value per common share and return on average shareholders' equity:

At or for the three months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Shareholders' Equity Total shareholders' equity (as reported) $ 282,267 $ 346,895 Less: accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (96,207 ) 4,662 Shareholders' equity excluding AOCI (non-GAAP) $ 378,474 $ 342,233 Book Value Per Common Share Book value per common share (as reported) $ 23.26 $ 28.82 Book value per common share excluding AOCI (non-GAAP) $ 31.19 $ 28.43 Average Shareholders' Equity Total average shareholders' equity (as reported) $ 270,053 $ 342,635 Less: average accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (104,617 ) 3,585 Average shareholders' equity excluding AOCI (non-GAAP) $ 374,670 $ 339,050 Return on Average Shareholders' Equity Return on average shareholders' equity (as reported) 18.08 % 12.56 % Return on average shareholders' equity excluding AOCI (non-GAAP) 13.03 % 12.69 %

