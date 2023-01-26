Flushing Financial Corporation Reports 4Q22 GAAP EPS of $0.34 and Core EPS of $0.57; Full Year 2022 GAAP EPS of $2.50 and Core EPS of $2.49

John R. Buran, President and CEO Commentary



UNIONDALE, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Company reported fourth quarter 2022 GAAP EPS of $0.34, down 41.4% YoY, with ROAA of 0.48%, and ROAE of 6.06%. Core 4Q22 EPS was $0.57, a decrease of 14.9% YoY, with ROAA of 0.82% and ROAE of 10.29%. Full year 2022 GAAP EPS was $2.50, down 3.5% YoY with ROAA of 0.93% and ROAE of 11.44%. Core 2022 EPS was $2.49, a decline of 11.4% YoY with ROAA of 0.92% and ROAE of 11.42%.

“The Company recorded its second-best core earnings for 2022 despite the aggressive Fed movements and resultant net interest margin compression. The net interest margin compression is expected to be temporary and remain until the Fed ceases rate moves with recovery on a lag as funding pressures ease and loans reprice upwards. During the quarter, the yield on new loan originations totaled 6.10%, up 150 basis points QoQ and 259 basis points YoY. Average loans and deposits increased 4.9% and 3.4% respectively, YoY in 4Q22. Credit quality remains a hallmark of the Company with net charge-offs of only 5 basis points for the quarter and 2 basis points for the year as the real estate portfolio has strong debt service coverage ratios and low loan to values. The Company has a long history of solid credit quality. During the quarter, we sold $84.2 million of investment securities with an average yield of 1.17% recognizing a $10.9 million loss. The proceeds will be redeployed into higher yielding assets as we prepare for 2023 and beyond.”



- John R. Buran, President and CEO

Loan Growth of 4.4% YoY; NIM Declined QoQ. Period end net loans increased 4.4% YoY, with business loans comprising 38.3% of the growth; loans declined slightly QoQ. Loan closings of $225.2 million decreased 37.9% YoY, while repayment speeds declined both YoY and QoQ. Management has focused on full banking relationships choosing to forgo transactional business. Net interest income of $54.2 million decreased 13.5% YoY and 11.4% QoQ, primarily due to the increase in funding costs. NIM FTE was 2.70% in 4Q22 compared to 3.07% in 3Q22 and 3.29% a year ago. Core NIM FTE was 2.63% in 4Q22 compared to 3.03% in 3Q22 and 3.21% in 4Q21. Net charge-offs were only 5 bps in 4Q22, which is consistent with the loan portfolio having an average LTV <37%.

71% of 2022 Earnings Returned to Shareholders; TCE/TA1 Improves QoQ. The Company repurchased 374,862 shares of common stock at an average price of $20.16 during the quarter. Book value and tangible book value per share were $22.97 and $22.31, respectively, while TCE/TA was up 20 bps to 7.82% at December 31, 2022, compared to 7.62% at September 30, 2022.

Key Financial Metrics2





4Q22

3Q22

2Q22 1Q22

4Q21

2022 2021 GAAP: EPS $0.34 $0.76 $0.81 $0.58 $0.58 $2.50 $2.59 ROAA (%) 0.48 1.11 1.22 0.91 0.89 0.93 1.00 ROAE (%) 6.06 13.91 15.00 10.83 10.77 11.44 12.60 NIM FTE3(%) 2.70 3.07 3.35 3.36 3.29 3.11 3.24 Core: EPS $0.57 $0.62 $0.70 $0.61 $0.67 $2.49 $2.81 ROAA (%) 0.82 0.90 1.05 0.94 1.04 0.92 1.09 ROAE (%) 10.29 11.24 12.90 11.27 12.49 11.42 13.68 Core NIM FTE (%) 2.63 3.03 3.33 3.31 3.21 3.07 3.17 Credit Quality: NPAs/Loans&REO (%) 0.77 0.72 0.72 0.21 0.23 0.77 0.23 ACLs/Loans (%) 0.58 0.59 0.58 0.57 0.56 0.58 0.56 ACLs/NPLs (%) 124.89 142.29 141.06 266.12 248.66 124.89 248.66 NCOs/Avg Loans (%) 0.05 0.02 (0.03 ) 0.06 - 0.02 0.05 Balance Sheet: Avg Loans ($B) $6.9 $6.9 $6.6 $6.6 $6.6 $6.7 $6.6 Avg Dep ($B) $6.7 $6.3 $6.4 $6.4 $6.5 $6.5 $6.4 Book Value/Share $22.97 $22.47 $22.38 $22.26 $22.26 $22.97 $22.26 Tangible BV/Share $22.31 $21.81 $21.71 $21.61 $21.61 $22.31 $21.61 TCE/TA (%) 7.82 7.62 7.82 8.05 8.22 7.82 8.22

1 Tangible Common Equity (“TCE”)/Total Assets (“TA”) 2 See “Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings”, “Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue and Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Net Revenue”, and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Margin to Core Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin.” 3 Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) Fully Taxable Equivalent (“FTE”)





4Q22 Highlights

Period end net loans were stable QoQ and increased 4.4% YoY; loan closings were $225.2 million with a rate of 6.10% in 4Q22, down 51.4% QoQ and 37.9% YoY, while the yield on closings increased 150 bps QoQ and 259 bps YoY

Average deposits, including mortgage escrow, increased 6.4% QoQ and 3.4% YoY to $6.7 billion, with core deposits comprising 79.8% of total average deposits

Loan pipeline decreased 41.3% YoY to $252.2 million reflecting higher rates and greater client selectivity

$84.2 million of mortgage-based securities were sold at a loss of $10.9 million ($0.27 per share, net of tax) in 4Q22

Net interest income decreased 11.4% QoQ and 13.5% YoY to $54.2 million; Core net interest income declined 12.4% QoQ and 13.4% YoY to $52.9 million

Net interest margin FTE decreased 37 bps QoQ and 59 bps YoY to 2.70%; Core net interest margin FTE decreased 40 bps QoQ and 58 bps YoY to 2.63%; The decline in GAAP and Core NIM was primarily driven by our liability sensitive balance sheet resulting in liabilities repricing faster than assets; after a lag, the NIM is expected to expand when the Fed stops raising rates as loans continue to reprice higher, while the cost of funding is expected to remain steady

NPAs increased slightly to $53.4 million from $50.0 million at 3Q22 and from $14.9 million at 4Q21

Provision for credit losses was negligible in 4Q22 compared to $0.8 million in 4Q21; net charge-offs were $0.8 million in 4Q22 compared to net recoveries of $29 thousand in 4Q21

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 7.82% up from 7.62% at 3Q22; the change in accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes positively impacted this ratio by 11 bps in 4Q22

Repurchased 374,862 shares at an average price of $20.16; dividends and share repurchases were 71% of net income in 2022





Income Statement Highlights





YoY QoQ ($000s, except EPS) 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 Change Change Net Interest Income $54,201 $61,206 $64,730 $63,479 $62,674 (13.5 ) % (11.4 ) % Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses (12 ) 2,145 1,590 1,358 761 (101.6 ) (100.6 ) Noninterest Income (Loss) (7,652 ) 8,995 7,353 1,313 (280 ) 2,632.9 (185.1 ) Noninterest Expense 33,742 35,634 35,522 38,794 38,807 (13.1 ) (5.3 ) Income Before Income Taxes 12,819 32,422 34,971 24,640 22,826 (43.8 ) (60.5 ) Provision for Income Taxes 2,570 8,980 9,936 6,421 4,743 (45.8 ) (71.4 ) Net Income $10,249 $23,442 $25,035 $18,219 $18,083 (43.3 ) (56.3 ) Diluted EPS $0.34 $0.76 $0.81 $0.58 $0.58 (41.4 ) (55.3 ) Avg. Diluted Shares (000s) 30,420 30,695 30,937 31,254 31,353 (3.0 ) (0.9 ) Core Net Income1 $17,399 $18,953 $21,518 $18,969 $20,968 (17.0 ) (8.2 ) Core EPS1 $0.57 $0.62 $0.70 $0.61 $0.67 (14.9 ) (8.1 )

1 See Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings

Net interest income totaled $54.2 million in 4Q22 compared to $61.2 million in 3Q22, $64.7 million in 2Q22, $63.5 million in 1Q22, and $62.7 million in 4Q21. Net interest income declined 1.8% in 2022 to $243.6 million compared to $248.0 million in 2021.

Net interest margin, FTE (“NIM”) of 2.70% decreased 59 bps YoY and 37 bps QoQ

Prepayment penalty income from loans and securities, net reversals and recoveries of interest from nonaccrual loans, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled $2.4 million (12 bps to the NIM) in 4Q22 compared to $2.2 million (11 bps) in 3Q22, $2.6 million (13 bps) in 2Q22, $2.6 million (14 bps) in 1Q22, and $3.1 million (16 bps) in 4Q21

Excluding the items in the previous bullet, net interest margin was 2.58% in 4Q22, 2.96% in 3Q22, 3.22% in both 2Q22 and 1Q22, and 3.13% in 4Q21



The Company recorded a benefit for credit losses of $12 thousand in 4Q22, compared to a provision for credit losses of $2.1 million in 3Q22, $1.6 million in 2Q22, $1.4 million in 1Q22, and $0.8 million in 4Q21. The provision for credit losses was $5.1 million in 2022 compared to a benefit for credit losses of $4.9 million in 2021.

Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $0.8 million in 4Q22 (5 bps of average loans), $0.3 million in 3Q22 (2 bps of average loans), $(0.5) million in 2Q22 ((3) bps of average loans), $0.9 million in 1Q22 (6 bps of average loans), and $(29) thousand in 4Q21 (negligible as compared to average loans)



Noninterest income (loss) was $(7.7) million in 4Q22, $9.0 million in 3Q22, $7.4 million in 2Q22, $1.3 million in 1Q22, and $(0.3) million in 4Q21. Noninterest income was $10.0 million in 2022 compared to $3.7 million in 2021.

Loss on the sale of securities was $10.9 million ($0.27 per share, net of tax) in 4Q22 as the Company sold $84.2 million of mortgage-based securities with an approximate yield of 1.17%; proceeds are being reinvested into securities that are expected to have an earn back period of 3 years or less

Noninterest income included net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments of $(0.6) million in 4Q22 (($0.02) per share, net of tax), $5.6 million in 3Q22 ($0.13 per share, net of tax), $2.5 million in 2Q22 ($0.06 per share, net of tax), $(1.8) million in 1Q22 ($(0.04) per share, net of tax), and $(5.1) million in 4Q21 ($(0.13) per share, net of tax)

Life insurance proceeds were $0.3 million ($0.01 per share) in 4Q22 and $1.5 million ($0.05 per share) in 2Q22

Absent all above items and other immaterial adjustments, core noninterest income was $3.5 million in 4Q22, down 27.4% YoY but up 4.7% QoQ

Included in 4Q21 core noninterest income was a one-time $2.0 million ($0.05 per share, net of tax) dividend received on retirement plan investments; absent the effects of this dividend, core noninterest income increased 23% YoY



Noninterest expense totaled $33.7 million in 4Q22 (a decrease of 13.1% YoY and 5.3% QoQ) compared to $35.6 million in 3Q22, $35.5 million in 2Q22, and $38.8 million in both 1Q22 and 4Q21. Noninterest expense was $143.7 million in 2022 compared to $147.3 million in 2021.

Salaries and employee benefits includes $2.8 million benefit from a lower discount rate for certain benefit plans and $1.4 million benefit from an Employee Retention Tax Credit refund in 4Q22

Other operating expenses include $0.6 million reduction in reserves for unfunded commitments in 3Q22

Included in 1Q22 noninterest expense was $4.3 million of seasonal compensation expense; 4Q21 noninterest expense included a one-time $4.3 million of increased compensation and benefits for all employees due to a record earnings in 2021 and employee performance through the pandemic

Noninterest expense included $17 thousand pre-tax merger benefit (<$0.01 per share, net of tax) in 4Q21

Excluding the effects of the merger and other immaterial adjustments, core operating expenses were $33.6 million in 4Q22, down 13.1% YoY and 5.3% QoQ; excluding the Employee Retention Tax Credit refund and the benefit from the lower discount rate, 4Q22 core noninterest expense would have been $37.9 million

GAAP noninterest expense to average assets was 1.58% in 4Q22, 1.69% in 3Q22, 1.73% in 2Q22, 1.93% in 1Q22, and 1.92% in 4Q21

The provision for income taxes was $2.6 million in 4Q22, compared to $9.0 million in 3Q22, $9.9 million in 2Q22, $6.4 million in 1Q22, and $4.7 million in 4Q21. Provision for income taxes was $27.9 million in 2022 compared to $27.5 million in 2021.

The effective tax rate was 20.0% in 4Q22, 27.7% in 3Q22, 28.4% in 2Q22, 26.1% in 1Q22, and 20.8% in 4Q21; for the year, the effective tax rate was 26.6% compared to 25.2% in 2021

The 4Q22 effective tax rate declined due to preferential tax items having a larger impact due to lower levels of pre-tax income

The 2Q22 effective tax rate includes a loss of a certain state and city tax deductions and a resolution of certain examinations by taxing authorities

The 4Q21 effective tax rate declined due to lower levels of taxable state income and higher percentage of permanent differences

Balance Sheet, Credit Quality, and Capital Highlights





YoY QoQ 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 Change Change Average Loans And Deposits ($MM) Loans $6,881 $6,861 $6,640 $6,579 $6,558 4.9 % 0.3 % Deposits 6,678 6,277 6,441 6,410 6,459 3.4 6.4 Credit Quality ($000s) Nonperforming Loans $32,382 $29,003 $27,948 $14,066 $14,934 116.8 % 11.7 % Nonperforming Assets 53,363 49,984 48,929 14,066 14,934 257.3 6.8 Criticized and Classified Loans 68,092 61,684 57,145 59,548 57,650 18.1 10.4 Criticized and Classified Assets 89,073 82,665 78,125 80,527 78,628 13.3 7.8 Troubled Debt Restructured Loans 11,779 14,757 14,758 15,124 12,714 (7.4 ) (20.2 ) Allowance for Credit Losses/Loans (%) 0.58 0.59 0.58 0.57 0.56 2 bps (1 ) bp Capital Book Value/Share $22.97 $22.47 $22.38 $22.26 $22.26 3.2 % 2.2 % Tangible Book Value/Share 22.31 21.81 21.71 21.61 21.61 3.2 2.3 Tang. Common Equity/Tang. Assets (%) 7.82 7.62 7.82 8.05 8.22 (40 ) bps 20 bps Leverage Ratio (%) 8.61 8.74 8.91 9.05 8.98 (37 ) (13 )

Average loans were $6.9 billion, an increase of 4.9% YoY and 0.3% QoQ. Average loans for 2022 were $6.7 billion, an 1.5% increase from $6.6 billion in 2021.

Period end net loans totaled $6.9 billion, up 4.4% YoY, but down 0.3% QoQ

Total loan closings were $225.2 million in 4Q22, $463.7 million in 3Q22, $503.8 million in 2Q22, $329.3 million in 1Q22, and $362.7 million in 4Q21

The loan pipeline was $252.2 million at December 31, 2022, down 41.3% YoY and 18.4% QoQ



Average Deposits totaled $6.7 billion, increasing 3.4% YoY and 6.4% QoQ. Average deposits were $6.5 billion in 2022, up 0.6% compared to $6.4 billion in 2021.

Average core deposits (non-CD deposits) were 79.8% of total average deposits (including escrow deposits) in 4Q22, compared to 85.3% a year ago

Average noninterest bearing deposits increased 0.3% YoY in 4Q22, but decreased 6.7% QoQ and comprised 14.7% of total average deposits (including escrow deposits) in 4Q22 compared to 15.1% a year ago

Credit Quality: Nonperforming loans held at the end of each quarter totaled $32.4 million at 4Q22, $29.0 million at 3Q22, $27.9 million at 2Q22, $14.1 million at 1Q22, and $14.9 million at 4Q21.

Criticized and classified loans were 98 bps of gross loans at 4Q22 compared to 89 bps at 3Q22, 85 bps at 2Q22, 90 bps at 1Q22, and 87 bps at 4Q21

Over 88% of gross loans are collateralized by real estate with an average loan-to-value ratio of <37% as of December 31, 2022

Allowance for credit losses were 124.9% of nonperforming loans at 4Q22 compared to 142.3% at 3Q22 and 248.7% a year ago



Capital: Book value per common share was $22.97 at 4Q22, up 2.2% QoQ and 3.2% YoY; tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, was $22.31 at 4Q22, up 2.3% QoQ and 3.2% YoY.

The Company paid a dividend of $0.22 per share and repurchased 374,862 shares at an average price of $20.16 in 4Q22

At the end of 4Q22, 594,462 shares remain subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration or maximum dollar limit

Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.82% at 4Q22 compared to 7.62% at 3Q22 and 8.22% at 4Q21

The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized under all applicable regulatory requirements

The leverage ratio was 8.61% at 4Q22 compared to 8.74% at 3Q22 and 8.98% at 4Q21





Conference Call Information And First Quarter Earnings Release Date

Conference Call Information:

John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will host a conference call on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 9:30 AM (ET) to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 results and strategy.

Dial-in for Live Call: 1-877-509-5836; Canada 855-669-9657

Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=54kQH0yX

Dial-in for Replay: 1-877-344-7529; Canada 855-669-9658

Replay Access Code: 8079034

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and archived

First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date:

The Company plans to release First Quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on April 25, 2023; followed by a conference call at 9:30 AM (ET) on April 26, 2023.

A detailed announcement will be issued prior to the first quarter’s close confirming the date and time of the earnings release.

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, an FDIC insured, New York State—chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers that can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets is what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking® and BankPurely® brands.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at FlushingBank.com. Flushing Financial Corporation’s earnings release and presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call at www.FlushingBank.com under Investor Relations.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “goals”, “potential” or “continue” or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact: Susan K. Cullen, SEVP, CFO and Treasurer, 718-961-5400

#FF

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

At or for the three months ended At or for the year ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Performance Ratios (1) Return on average assets 0.48 % 1.11 % 1.22 % 0.91 % 0.89 % 0.93 % 1.00 % Return on average equity 6.06 13.91 15.00 10.83 10.77 11.44 12.60 Yield on average interest-earning assets(2) 4.44 4.10 3.85 3.77 3.77 4.05 3.77 Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 2.11 1.25 0.60 0.50 0.58 1.13 0.63 Cost of funds 1.84 1.08 0.52 0.43 0.50 0.98 0.55 Net interest rate spread during period(2) 2.33 2.85 3.25 3.27 3.19 2.92 3.14 Net interest margin(2) 2.70 3.07 3.35 3.36 3.29 3.11 3.24 Noninterest expense to average assets 1.58 1.69 1.73 1.93 1.92 1.73 1.81 Efficiency ratio(3) 59.55 55.68 52.27 58.87 58.66 55.22 55.72 Average interest-earning assets to

average interest-bearing liabilities 1.21 X 1.22 X 1.22 X 1.22 X 1.22 X 1.22 X 1.20 X Average Balances Total loans, net $ 6,881,245 $ 6,861,463 $ 6,640,331 $ 6,578,680 $ 6,558,285 $ 6,741,590 $ 6,644,317 Total interest-earning assets 8,045,691 7,979,070 7,740,683 7,570,373 7,627,256 7,835,654 7,672,954 Total assets 8,518,019 8,442,657 8,211,763 8,049,470 8,090,701 8,307,137 8,143,372 Total due to depositors 5,616,064 5,157,715 5,298,855 5,336,983 5,397,802 5,352,635 5,416,020 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,662,209 6,553,087 6,337,374 6,220,510 6,276,221 6,444,805 6,398,666 Stockholders' equity 676,165 674,282 667,456 673,012 671,474 672,742 648,946 Per Share Data Book value per common share(4) $ 22.97 $ 22.47 $ 22.38 $ 22.26 $ 22.26 $ 22.97 $ 22.26 Tangible book value per common share(5) $ 22.31 $ 21.81 $ 21.71 $ 21.61 $ 21.61 $ 22.31 $ 21.61 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity $ 677,157 $ 670,719 $ 670,812 $ 675,813 $ 679,628 $ 677,157 $ 679,628 Tangible stockholders' equity 657,504 650,936 650,894 656,085 659,758 657,504 659,758 Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios Tier 1 capital $ 746,880 $ 749,526 $ 739,776 $ 731,536 $ 726,174 $ 746,880 $ 726,174 Common equity Tier 1 capital 698,258 701,532 686,258 675,434 671,494 698,258 671,494 Total risk-based capital 975,709 979,021 903,047 892,861 885,469 975,709 885,469 Risk Weighted Assets 6,640,542 6,689,284 6,522,710 6,232,020 6,182,095 6,640,542 6,182,095 Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%) 8.61 % 8.74 % 8.91 % 9.05 % 8.98 % 8.61 % 8.98 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital

(well capitalized = 6.5%) 10.52 10.49 10.52 10.84 10.86 10.52 10.86 Tier 1 risk-based capital

(well capitalized = 8.0%) 11.25 11.20 11.34 11.74 11.75 11.25 11.75 Total risk-based capital

(well capitalized = 10.0%) 14.69 14.64 13.84 14.33 14.32 14.69 14.32 Capital Ratios Average equity to average assets 7.94 % 7.99 % 8.13 % 8.36 % 8.30 % 8.10 % 7.97 % Equity to total assets 8.04 7.84 8.04 8.27 8.45 8.04 8.45 Tangible common equity to tangible assets(6) 7.82 7.62 7.82 8.05 8.22 7.82 8.22 Asset Quality Nonaccrual loans(7) $ 29,782 $ 27,003 $ 27,848 $ 14,066 $ 14,933 $ 29,782 $ 14,933 Nonperforming loans 32,382 29,003 27,948 14,066 14,933 32,382 14,933 Nonperforming assets 53,363 49,984 48,929 14,066 14,933 53,363 14,933 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 811 290 (501 ) 935 (29 ) 1,535 3,119 Asset Quality Ratios Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.47 % 0.42 % 0.41 % 0.21 % 0.23 % 0.47 % 0.23 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.63 0.58 0.59 0.17 0.19 0.63 0.19 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 0.58 0.59 0.58 0.57 0.56 0.58 0.56 Allowance for credit losses to

nonperforming assets 75.79 82.56 80.57 266.12 248.66 75.79 248.66 Allowance for credit losses to

nonperforming loans 124.89 142.29 141.06 266.12 248.66 124.89 248.66 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.05 0.02 (0.03 ) 0.06 — 0.02 0.05 Full-service customer facilities 25 25 25 24 24 25 24

(See footnotes on next page)

______________________________

(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.

(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.

(3) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing noninterest expense (excluding merger expense, OREO expense, prepayment penalty on borrowings, the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO and net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments) by the total of net interest income (excluding net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges and net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments) and noninterest income (excluding life insurance proceeds, net gains and losses from the sale or disposition of securities, assets and fair value adjustments).

(4) Calculated by dividing stockholders’ equity by shares outstanding.

(5) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less intangible assets (goodwill, net of deferred taxes). See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.

(6) See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.

(7) Excludes performing nonaccrual TDR loans.





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest and Dividend Income Interest and fees on loans $ 81,033 $ 75,546 $ 69,192 $ 67,516 $ 68,113 $ 293,287 $ 274,331 Interest and dividends on securities: Interest 6,511 5,676 4,929 3,745 3,536 20,861 13,999 Dividends 24 17 11 8 7 60 29 Other interest income 1,702 506 159 51 74 2,418 203 Total interest and dividend income 89,270 81,745 74,291 71,320 71,730 316,626 288,562 Interest Expense Deposits 27,226 11,965 4,686 3,408 3,975 47,285 20,324 Other interest expense 7,843 8,574 4,875 4,433 5,081 25,725 20,269 Total interest expense 35,069 20,539 9,561 7,841 9,056 73,010 40,593 Net Interest Income 54,201 61,206 64,730 63,479 62,674 243,616 247,969 Provision (benefit) for credit losses (12 ) 2,145 1,590 1,358 761 5,081 (4,944 ) Net Interest Income After Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses 54,213 59,061 63,140 62,121 61,913 238,535 252,913 Noninterest Income (Loss) Banking services fee income 1,231 1,351 1,166 1,374 1,142 5,122 5,965 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities (10,948 ) — — — — (10,948 ) 113 Net gain on sale of loans 46 — 73 — 46 119 335 Net gain on disposition of assets 104 — — — — 104 621 Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments (622 ) 5,626 2,533 (1,809 ) (5,140 ) 5,728 (12,995 ) Federal Home Loan Bank of New York

stock dividends 658 538 407 397 417 2,000 2,097 Life insurance proceeds 286 — 1,536 — — 1,822 — Bank owned life insurance 1,126 1,132 1,115 1,114 1,023 4,487 4,044 Other income 467 348 523 237 2,232 1,575 3,507 Total noninterest income (loss) (7,652 ) 8,995 7,353 1,313 (280 ) 10,009 3,687 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 18,178 21,438 21,109 23,649 25,223 84,374 88,310 Occupancy and equipment 3,701 3,541 3,760 3,604 3,579 14,606 14,002 Professional services 2,130 2,570 2,285 2,222 1,152 9,207 7,439 FDIC deposit insurance 485 738 615 420 391 2,258 2,951 Data processing 1,421 1,367 1,383 1,424 1,757 5,595 7,044 Depreciation and amortization 1,535 1,488 1,447 1,460 1,521 5,930 6,425 Other real estate owned/foreclosure expense 35 143 32 84 129 294 323 Other operating expenses 6,257 4,349 4,891 5,931 5,055 21,428 20,828 Total noninterest expense 33,742 35,634 35,522 38,794 38,807 143,692 147,322 Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 12,819 32,422 34,971 24,640 22,826 104,852 109,278 Provision for Income Taxes 2,570 8,980 9,936 6,421 4,743 27,907 27,485 Net Income $ 10,249 $ 23,442 $ 25,035 $ 18,219 $ 18,083 $ 76,945 $ 81,793 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.34 $ 0.76 $ 0.81 $ 0.58 $ 0.58 $ 2.50 $ 2.59 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.34 $ 0.76 $ 0.81 $ 0.58 $ 0.58 $ 2.50 $ 2.59 Dividends per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.21 $ 0.88 $ 0.84 Basic average shares 30,420 30,695 30,937 31,254 31,353 30,823 31,550 Diluted average shares 30,420 30,695 30,937 31,254 31,353 30,823 31,550



FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 151,754 $ 164,693 $ 137,026 $ 186,407 $ 81,723 Securities held-to-maturity: Mortgage-backed securities 7,875 7,880 7,885 7,890 7,894 Other securities 65,836 66,032 66,230 66,327 49,974 Securities available for sale: Mortgage-backed securities 384,283 468,366 510,934 553,828 572,184 Other securities 351,074 351,495 346,720 286,041 205,052 Loans 6,934,769 6,956,674 6,760,393 6,607,264 6,638,105 Allowance for credit losses (40,442 ) (41,268 ) (39,424 ) (37,433 ) (37,135 ) Net loans 6,894,327 6,915,406 6,720,969 6,569,831 6,600,970 Interest and dividends receivable 45,048 42,571 38,811 37,308 38,698 Bank premises and equipment, net 21,750 22,376 22,285 22,752 23,338 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 45,842 62,489 50,017 33,891 35,937 Bank owned life insurance 213,131 212,353 211,220 211,867 210,754 Goodwill 17,636 17,636 17,636 17,636 17,636 Core deposit intangibles 2,017 2,147 2,282 2,420 2,562 Right of use asset 43,289 44,885 46,687 48,475 50,200 Other assets 179,084 179,090 160,885 125,160 148,989 Total assets $ 8,422,946 $ 8,557,419 $ 8,339,587 $ 8,169,833 $ 8,045,911 LIABILITIES Deposits $ 6,437,183 $ 6,054,761 $ 6,350,000 $ 6,373,400 $ 6,333,532 Mortgagors' escrow deposits 48,159 70,544 57,577 79,495 51,913 Borrowed funds 1,052,973 1,572,830 1,089,621 877,122 815,544 Operating lease liability 46,125 48,330 50,346 52,292 54,155 Other liabilities 161,349 140,235 121,231 111,711 111,139 Total liabilities 7,745,789 7,886,700 7,668,775 7,494,020 7,366,283 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock (5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued) — — — — — Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized) 341 341 341 341 341 Additional paid-in capital 264,332 263,755 262,860 261,837 263,375 Treasury stock (98,535 ) (90,977 ) (88,342 ) (79,834 ) (75,293 ) Retained earnings 547,507 543,894 527,217 508,973 497,889 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (36,488 ) (46,294 ) (31,264 ) (15,504 ) (6,684 ) Total stockholders' equity 677,157 670,719 670,812 675,813 679,628 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,422,946 $ 8,557,419 $ 8,339,587 $ 8,169,833 $ 8,045,911 (In thousands) Issued shares 34,088 34,088 34,088 34,088 34,088 Outstanding shares 29,476 29,851 29,980 30,367 30,526 Treasury shares 4,612 4,237 4,108 3,721 3,561



FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest-earning Assets: Mortgage loans, net $ 5,338,612 $ 5,340,694 $ 5,178,029 $ 5,152,070 $ 5,140,233 $ 5,253,104 $ 5,146,195 Other loans, net 1,542,633 1,520,769 1,462,302 1,426,610 1,418,052 1,488,486 1,498,122 Total loans, net 6,881,245 6,861,463 6,640,331 6,578,680 6,558,285 6,741,590 6,644,317 Taxable securities: Mortgage-backed securities 549,204 568,854 594,923 580,670 595,538 573,314 550,136 Other securities 371,897 362,629 333,158 226,744 207,482 324,112 239,208 Total taxable securities 921,101 931,483 928,081 807,414 803,020 897,426 789,344 Tax-exempt securities: Other securities 67,022 67,211 67,315 57,611 50,834 64,822 50,831 Total tax-exempt securities 67,022 67,211 67,315 57,611 50,834 64,822 50,831 Interest-earning deposits and

federal funds sold 176,323 118,913 104,956 126,668 215,117 131,816 188,462 Total interest-earning assets 8,045,691 7,979,070 7,740,683 7,570,373 7,627,256 7,835,654 7,672,954 Other assets 472,328 463,587 471,080 479,097 463,445 471,483 470,418 Total assets $ 8,518,019 $ 8,442,657 $ 8,211,763 $ 8,049,470 $ 8,090,701 $ 8,307,137 $ 8,143,372 Interest-bearing Liabilities: Deposits: Savings accounts $ 146,598 $ 154,545 $ 156,785 $ 156,592 $ 154,471 $ 153,605 $ 157,640 NOW accounts 1,972,134 1,808,608 2,089,851 2,036,914 2,115,619 1,976,238 2,165,762 Money market accounts 2,146,649 2,136,829 2,231,743 2,253,630 2,177,928 2,191,768 2,059,431 Certificate of deposit accounts 1,350,683 1,057,733 820,476 889,847 949,784 1,031,024 1,033,187 Total due to depositors 5,616,064 5,157,715 5,298,855 5,336,983 5,397,802 5,352,635 5,416,020 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 82,483 68,602 97,496 71,509 84,617 80,021 77,552 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,698,547 5,226,317 5,396,351 5,408,492 5,482,419 5,432,656 5,493,572 Borrowings 963,662 1,326,770 941,023 812,018 793,802 1,012,149 905,094 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,662,209 6,553,087 6,337,374 6,220,510 6,276,221 6,444,805 6,398,666 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 979,836 1,050,296 1,044,553 1,001,571 976,803 1,019,090 922,741 Other liabilities 199,809 164,992 162,380 154,377 166,203 170,500 173,019 Total liabilities 7,841,854 7,768,375 7,544,307 7,376,458 7,419,227 7,634,395 7,494,426 Equity 676,165 674,282 667,456 673,012 671,474 672,742 648,946 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,518,019 $ 8,442,657 $ 8,211,763 $ 8,049,470 $ 8,090,701 $ 8,307,137 $ 8,143,372 Net interest-earning assets $ 1,383,482 $ 1,425,983 $ 1,403,309 $ 1,349,863 $ 1,351,035 $ 1,390,849 $ 1,274,288



FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest Income: Mortgage loans, net $ 60,946 $ 58,374 $ 54,775 $ 53,970 $ 54,260 $ 228,065 $ 217,580 Other loans, net 20,087 17,172 14,417 13,546 13,853 65,222 56,751 Total loans, net 81,033 75,546 69,192 67,516 68,113 293,287 274,331 Taxable securities: Mortgage-backed securities 2,425 2,466 2,356 2,167 2,125 9,414 8,335 Other securities 3,723 2,839 2,090 1,119 993 9,771 4,001 Total taxable securities 6,148 5,305 4,446 3,286 3,118 19,185 12,336 Tax-exempt securities: Other securities 489 492 625 591 538 2,197 2,142 Total tax-exempt securities 489 492 625 591 538 2,197 2,142 Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold 1,702 506 159 51 74 2,418 203 Total interest-earning assets 89,372 81,849 74,422 71,444 71,843 317,087 289,012 Interest Expense: Deposits: Savings accounts $ 59 $ 53 $ 50 $ 49 $ 53 $ 211 $ 255 NOW accounts 9,515 3,640 1,405 793 1,021 15,353 5,453 Money market accounts 10,532 5,280 1,952 1,275 1,428 19,039 7,271 Certificate of deposit accounts 7,037 2,948 1,273 1,289 1,471 12,547 7,340 Total due to depositors 27,143 11,921 4,680 3,406 3,973 47,150 20,319 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 83 44 6 2 2 135 5 Total interest-bearing deposits 27,226 11,965 4,686 3,408 3,975 47,285 20,324 Borrowings 7,843 8,574 4,875 4,433 5,081 25,725 20,269 Total interest-bearing liabilities 35,069 20,539 9,561 7,841 9,056 73,010 40,593 Net interest income- tax equivalent $ 54,303 $ 61,310 $ 64,861 $ 63,603 $ 62,787 $ 244,077 $ 248,419 Included in net interest income above: Prepayment penalties received on loans and securities and net of reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual loans $ 1,080 $ 1,368 $ 2,281 $ 1,716 $ 1,497 $ 6,445 $ 6,627 Net gains/(losses) from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges included in loan interest income 936 28 (60 ) (129 ) 1,122 775 2,079 Purchase accounting adjustments 342 775 367 1,058 462 2,542 3,049 Interest-earning Assets Yields: Mortgage loans, net 4.57 % 4.37 % 4.23 % 4.19 % 4.22 % 4.34 % 4.23 % Other loans, net 5.21 4.52 3.94 3.80 3.91 4.38 3.79 Total loans, net 4.71 4.40 4.17 4.11 4.15 4.35 4.13 Taxable securities: Mortgage-backed securities 1.77 1.73 1.58 1.49 1.43 1.64 1.52 Other securities 4.00 3.13 2.51 1.97 1.91 3.01 1.67 Total taxable securities 2.67 2.28 1.92 1.63 1.55 2.14 1.56 Tax-exempt securities:(1) Other securities 2.92 2.93 3.71 4.10 4.23 3.39 4.21 Total tax-exempt securities 2.92 2.93 3.71 4.10 4.23 3.39 4.21 Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold 3.86 1.70 0.61 0.16 0.14 1.83 0.11 Total interest-earning assets(1) 4.44 % 4.10 % 3.85 % 3.77 % 3.77 % 4.05 % 3.77 % Interest-bearing Liabilities Yields: Deposits: Savings accounts 0.16 % 0.14 % 0.13 % 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.16 % NOW accounts 1.93 0.81 0.27 0.16 0.19 0.78 0.25 Money market accounts 1.96 0.99 0.35 0.23 0.26 0.87 0.35 Certificate of deposit accounts 2.08 1.11 0.62 0.58 0.62 1.22 0.71 Total due to depositors 1.93 0.92 0.35 0.26 0.29 0.88 0.38 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 0.40 0.26 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.17 0.01 Total interest-bearing deposits 1.91 0.92 0.35 0.25 0.29 0.87 0.37 Borrowings 3.26 2.58 2.07 2.18 2.56 2.54 2.24 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.11 % 1.25 % 0.60 % 0.50 % 0.58 % 1.13 % 0.63 % Net interest rate spread

(tax equivalent)(1) 2.33 % 2.85 % 3.25 % 3.27 % 3.19 % 2.92 % 3.14 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(1) 2.70 % 3.07 % 3.35 % 3.36 % 3.29 % 3.11 % 3.24 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.21 X 1.22 X 1.22 X 1.22 X 1.22 X 1.22 X 1.20 X





_____________________________

(1) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

DEPOSIT and LOAN COMPOSITION

(Unaudited)

Deposit Composition

2022 vs. 2022 vs. December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 % Change % Change Noninterest bearing $ 921,238 $ 992,378 $ 1,081,208 $ 1,041,027 $ 967,621 (7.2 ) % (4.8 ) % Interest bearing: Certificate of deposit accounts 1,526,338 1,036,107 906,943 886,317 946,575 47.3 61.2 Savings accounts 143,641 150,552 154,670 158,542 156,554 (4.6 ) (8.2 ) Money market accounts 2,099,776 2,113,256 2,229,993 2,362,390 2,342,003 (0.6 ) (10.3 ) NOW accounts 1,746,190 1,762,468 1,977,186 1,925,124 1,920,779 (0.9 ) (9.1 ) Total interest-bearing deposits 5,515,945 5,062,383 5,268,792 5,332,373 5,365,911 9.0 2.8 Total deposits $ 6,437,183 $ 6,054,761 $ 6,350,000 $ 6,373,400 $ 6,333,532 6.3 % 1.6 %

Loan Composition

2022 vs. 2022 vs. December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 % Change % Change Multifamily residential $ 2,601,384 $ 2,608,192 $ 2,531,858 $ 2,500,570 $ 2,517,026 (0.3 ) % 3.4 % Commercial real estate 1,913,040 1,914,326 1,864,507 1,764,927 1,775,629 (0.1 ) 7.7 One-to-four family ―

mixed-use property 554,314 560,885 561,100 563,679 571,795 (1.2 ) (3.1 ) One-to-four family ― residential 235,067 233,469 242,729 248,226 268,255 0.7 (12.4 ) Co-operative apartments 6,179 7,015 8,130 8,248 8,316 (11.9 ) (25.7 ) Construction 70,951 63,651 72,148 68,488 59,761 11.5 18.7 Mortgage Loans 5,380,935 5,387,538 5,280,472 5,154,138 5,200,782 (0.1 ) 3.5 Small Business Administration(1) 23,275 27,712 40,572 59,331 93,811 (16.0 ) (75.2 ) Commercial business and other 1,521,548 1,532,497 1,431,417 1,387,155 1,339,273 (0.7 ) 13.6 Nonmortgage loans 1,544,823 1,560,209 1,471,989 1,446,486 1,433,084 (1.0 ) 7.8 Net unamortized premiums and

unearned loan fees(2) 9,011 8,927 7,932 6,640 4,239 0.9 112.6 Allowance for credit losses (40,442 ) (41,268 ) (39,424 ) (37,433 ) (37,135 ) (2.0 ) 8.9 Net loans $ 6,894,327 $ 6,915,406 $ 6,720,969 $ 6,569,831 $ 6,600,970 (0.3 ) % 4.4 %

_____________________________

(1) Includes $5.2 million, $9.6 million, $22.2 million, $43.2 million, and $77.4 million of PPP loans at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

(2) Includes $5.4 million, $5.8 million, $6.6 million, $6.9 million, and $8.0 million of purchase accounting unamortized discount resulting from the acquisition of Empire Bancorp at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

LOAN CLOSINGS and RATES

(Unaudited)

Loan Closings

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Multifamily residential $ 65,347 $ 173,980 $ 136,902 $ 98,180 $ 79,648 $ 474,409 $ 246,964 Commercial real estate 20,750 77,777 164,826 45,102 64,916 308,455 168,482 One-to-four family –

mixed-use property 4,489 12,383 12,228 8,498 12,440 37,598 41,110 One-to-four family – residential 7,485 4,102 4,211 9,237 5,162 25,035 70,548 Co-operative apartments — — — 24 413 24 413 Construction 7,301 7,170 8,319 8,802 17,033 31,592 38,124 Mortgage Loans 105,372 275,412 326,486 169,843 179,612 877,113 565,641 Small Business Administration(1) 665 46 2,750 — 270 3,461 143,363 Commercial business and other 119,191 188,202 174,551 159,476 182,858 641,420 544,958 Nonmortgage Loans 119,856 188,248 177,301 159,476 183,128 644,881 688,321 Total Closings $ 225,228 $ 463,660 $ 503,787 $ 329,319 $ 362,740 $ 1,521,994 $ 1,253,962





____________________________

(1) Includes $138.7 million of PPP closings for the year ended December 31, 2021.





Weighted Average Rate on Loan Closings

For the three months ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Loan type 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Mortgage loans 5.59 % 4.37 % 3.76 % 3.61 % 3.77 % Nonmortgage loans 6.57 4.93 4.21 3.27 3.24 Total loans 6.10 % 4.60 % 3.92 % 3.44 % 3.51 %



FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

ASSET QUALITY

(Unaudited)

Allowance for Credit Losses

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Allowance for credit losses Beginning balances $ 41,268 $ 39,424 $ 37,433 $ 37,135 $ 36,363 $ 37,135 $ 45,153 Net loan charge-off (recoveries): Multifamily residential 132 — (1 ) — — 131 33 Commercial real estate — — — — — — 64 One-to-four family – mixed-use property — — — — 1 — (100 ) One-to-four family – residential 17 2 (2 ) (2 ) (3 ) 15 (157 ) Small Business Administration (9 ) (12 ) 13 1,015 (7 ) 1,007 (34 ) Taxi medallion — — (435 ) (12 ) — (447 ) 1,301 Commercial business and other 671 300 (76 ) (66 ) (20 ) 829 2,012 Total 811 290 (501 ) 935 (29 ) 1,535 3,119 Provision (benefit) for loan losses (15 ) 2,134 1,490 1,233 743 4,842 (4,899 ) Ending balance $ 40,442 $ 41,268 $ 39,424 $ 37,433 $ 37,135 $ 40,442 $ 37,135 Gross charge-offs $ 1,938 $ 324 $ 50 $ 1,036 $ 7 $ 3,348 $ 5,134 Gross recoveries 1,127 34 551 101 36 1,813 2,015 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 0.58 % 0.59 % 0.58 % 0.57 % 0.56 % 0.58 % 0.56 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.05 0.02 (0.03 ) 0.06 — 0.02 0.05

Nonperforming Assets

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Loans 90 Days Or More Past Due and

Still Accruing: Commercial real estate $ — $ 2,000 $ — $ — $ — Construction 2,600 — — — — Commercial business and other — — 100 — — Total 2,600 2,000 100 — — Nonaccrual Loans: Multifamily residential 3,206 3,414 3,414 3,414 2,431 Commercial real estate 237 1,851 242 5 613 One-to-four family - mixed-use property(1) 790 790 790 790 1,309 One-to-four family - residential 4,425 4,655 5,055 7,387 7,725 Construction — — 856 — — Small Business Administration 937 937 937 937 937 Commercial business and other(1) 20,187 15,356 16,554 1,533 1,918 Total 29,782 27,003 27,848 14,066 14,933 Total Nonperforming Loans (NPLs) 32,382 29,003 27,948 14,066 14,933 Total Nonaccrual HTM Securities 20,981 20,981 20,981 — — Total Nonperforming Assets $ 53,363 $ 49,984 $ 48,929 $ 14,066 $ 14,933 Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.63 % 0.58 % 0.59 % 0.17 % 0.19 % Allowance for Credit Losses to NPLs 124.9 % 142.3 % 141.1 % 266.1 % 248.7 %

_______________________________

(1) Not included in the above analysis are nonaccrual performing TDR one-to-four family - mixed use property loans totaling $0.2 million in 4Q22 and in 3Q22 and $0.3 million each in 2Q22, 1Q22, 4Q21; nonaccrual performing TDR commercial business loans totaling less than $0.1 million in 4Q22, $2.9 million in 3Q22, $2.8 million in 2Q22 and 1Q22, and less than $0.1 million in 4Q21.





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS

Non-cash Fair Value Adjustments to GAAP Earnings

The variance in GAAP and core earnings is partly driven by the impact of non-cash net gains and losses from fair value adjustments. These fair value adjustments relate primarily to borrowings carried at fair value under the fair value option and swaps designated to protect against rising rates. As the swaps get closer to maturity, the volatility in fair value adjustments will dissipate. In a rising interest rate environment or a steepening of the yield curve, the loss position would experience an improvement. In a declining interest rate environment, the movement in the curve exaggerates our mark-to-market loss position.

Core Net Income, Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, Pre-provision Pre-tax Net Revenue, Core Net Interest Income FTE, Core Net Interest Margin FTE, Core Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Core Noninterest Income, Core Noninterest Expense and Tangible Book Value per common share are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in tabular form. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain interest and noninterest items and provide an alternative view of the Company's performance over time and in comparison to the Company's competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as these are measures commonly used by financial institutions, regulators and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders' equity.

These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the year ended (Dollars in thousands, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, except per share data) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP income before income taxes $ 12,819 $ 32,422 $ 34,971 $ 24,640 $ 22,826 $ 104,852 $ 109,278 Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments (Noninterest income (loss)) 622 (5,626 ) (2,533 ) 1,809 5,140 (5,728 ) 12,995 Net (gain) loss on sale of securities (Noninterest income (loss)) 10,948 — — — — 10,948 (113 ) Life insurance proceeds

(Noninterest income (loss)) (286 ) — (1,536 ) — — (1,822 ) — Net gain on disposition of assets (Noninterest income (loss)) (104 ) — — — — (104 ) (621 ) Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges

(Interest and fees on loans) (936 ) (28 ) 60 129 (1,122 ) (775 ) (2,079 ) Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments (Various) (219 ) (650 ) (237 ) (924 ) (324 ) (2,030 ) (2,489 ) Merger (benefit) expense (Various) — — — — (17 ) — 2,562 Core income before taxes 22,844 26,118 30,725 25,654 26,503 105,341 119,533 Provision for income taxes for core income 5,445 7,165 9,207 6,685 5,535 28,502 30,769 Core net income $ 17,399 $ 18,953 $ 21,518 $ 18,969 $ 20,968 $ 76,839 $ 88,764 GAAP diluted earnings per common share $ 0.34 $ 0.76 $ 0.81 $ 0.58 $ 0.58 $ 2.50 $ 2.59 Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments, net of tax 0.02 (0.13 ) (0.06 ) 0.04 0.13 (0.14 ) 0.31 Net loss on sale of securities, net of tax 0.27 — — — — 0.26 — Life insurance proceeds (0.01 ) — (0.05 ) — — (0.06 ) — Net gain on disposition of assets, net of tax — — — — — — (0.01 ) Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, net of tax (0.02 ) — — — (0.03 ) (0.02 ) (0.05 ) Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments, net of tax (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.05 ) (0.06 ) Merger (benefit) expense, net of tax — — — — — — 0.06 NYS tax change — — — — — — (0.02 ) Core diluted earnings per common share(1) $ 0.57 $ 0.62 $ 0.70 $ 0.61 $ 0.67 $ 2.49 $ 2.81 Core net income, as calculated above $ 17,399 $ 18,953 $ 21,518 $ 18,969 $ 20,968 $ 76,839 $ 88,764 Average assets 8,518,019 8,442,657 8,211,763 8,049,470 8,090,701 8,307,137 8,143,372 Average equity 676,165 674,282 667,456 673,012 671,474 672,742 648,946 Core return on average assets(2) 0.82 % 0.90 % 1.05 % 0.94 % 1.04 % 0.92 % 1.09 % Core return on average equity(2) 10.29 % 11.24 % 12.90 % 11.27 % 12.49 % 11.42 % 13.68 %

___________________________

(1) Core diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.

(2) Ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE and PRE-PROVISION

PRE-TAX NET REVENUE

(Unaudited)