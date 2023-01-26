Seacoast Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Fourth Quarter 2022 Net Interest Margin Expands to 4.36%, Up 69 Basis Points from Prior Quarter



Completes Acquisitions of Apollo Bancshares, Inc. and Drummond Banking Company

Well-Positioned Balance Sheet with Strong Capital Position

STUART, Fla., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ("Seacoast" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBCF) today reported net income in the fourth quarter of 2022 of $23.9 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, including $16.1 million in merger-related costs and $15.0 million in provision for credit losses associated with bank acquisitions during the quarter. Fourth quarter 2022 net income decreased 18% compared to the third quarter of 2022 and decreased 34% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, each the result of bank merger activity in the fourth quarter 2022. For the full year 2022, net income was $106.5 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, a decrease of 14% compared to the full year 2021.

Adjusted net income1 for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $39.9 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, which included $15.0 million in the provision for credit losses associated with acquisition activity during the quarter. Fourth quarter 2022 adjusted net income1 increased 22% compared to the third quarter 2022 and increased 8% compared to the fourth quarter 2021. Adjusted net income1 for the full year 2022 was $136.1 million, or $2.12 per diluted share, an increase of 1% compared to the full year 2021.

Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 were $46.0 million in the fourth quarter 2022, an increase of 7% compared to the third quarter of 2022 and 13% compared to the fourth quarter 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 were $164.8 million, an increase of 10% compared to the full year 2021. Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 were $66.6 million in the fourth quarter 2022, an increase of 36% compared to the third quarter 2022 and 58% compared to the fourth quarter 2021. Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 for the full year 2022 were $203.8 million, an increase of $39.2 million or 24% when compared to the full year 2021.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, return on average tangible assets was 0.94%, return on average tangible shareholders' equity was 10.36%, and the efficiency ratio was 63.39%, compared to 1.17%, 11.53%, and 57.13%, respectively, in the prior quarter, and 1.51%, 14.29%, and 53.70%, respectively, in the prior year quarter. For the full year 2022, return on average tangible assets was 1.06%, return on average tangible shareholders’ equity was 10.70%, and the efficiency ratio was 60.01%, compared to 1.41%, 13.27%, and 55.39%, respectively, in the full year 2021. Adjusted return on average tangible assets1 in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 1.36%, adjusted return on average tangible shareholders' equity1 was 15.05%, and the adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 51.52%, compared to 1.27%, 12.48%, and 53.28%, respectively, in the prior quarter, and 1.49%, 14.11%, and 53.43%, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted return on average tangible assets1 for the full year 2022 was 1.27%, adjusted return on average tangible shareholders’ equity1 was 10.70%, and the adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 53.03%, compared to 1.48%, 13.27%, and 52.59%, respectively, for the full year 2021.

Charles M. Shaffer, Seacoast's Chairman and CEO said, "The fourth quarter of 2022 was another outstanding quarter, during which we delivered an adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on tangible assets1 of 2.28%, expanded our net interest margin by 69 basis points and drove our adjusted efficiency ratio1 to 51.52%.

For the year as a whole, 2022 was one of achievement. Seacoast’s team drove significant market expansion across the state, extending our franchise to Sarasota, Ocala, Gainesville, Jacksonville, Naples, and Miami through acquisitions and new market launches. Additionally, we significantly improved the digital product set for our customers, adding new features and functionality; transformed our commercial banking franchise, adding talent throughout Florida; and achieved another record-breaking year in wealth management. Finally, we made significant investments in talent and technology to scale our operational areas to those of a mid-size bank."

Acquisitions Update

Seacoast’s balanced growth strategy, combining organic growth with value-creating acquisitions, continues to benefit shareholders and expand the franchise across Florida.

In the first quarter of 2022, Seacoast completed the acquisitions of Sabal Palm Bancorp, Inc. (“Sabal Palm”) in Sarasota and Business Bank of Florida Corp. (“BBFC”) in Brevard County, which collectively added a combined $368 million in loans and $562 million in deposits. Integration activities, including system conversion, were completed in the first quarter of 2022 for BBFC and in the second quarter of 2022 for Sabal Palm.

On October 7, 2022, the Company completed the acquisition of Apollo Bancshares, Inc. (“Apollo”), adding approximately $665 million in loans and $855 million in deposits, and taking Seacoast into Miami-Dade County, one of the fastest growing and most dynamic markets in the United States. System conversion activities were completed immediately after the closing of the transaction.

Also on October 7, 2022, the Company completed the acquisition of Drummond Banking Company (“Drummond”), providing Seacoast with an entry point into Gainesville, Ocala, and surrounding markets and adding low-cost core deposits and diversified business lines. At closing, Drummond had approximately $545 million in loans and $883 in deposits, providing a strong core deposit base and also highlighting the benefits of stable depository relationships we expect to be able to support higher margins in a rising rate environment. Full integration and system conversion activities are expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.

On August 8, 2022, the Company announced its proposed acquisition of Professional Holding Corp. (“Professional”) (NASDAQ: PFHD), the sixth largest bank headquartered in South Florida. The transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, will increase Seacoast’s market share in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. Full integration and system conversion activities are expected to be completed late in the second quarter of 2023.

Financial Results

Income Statement

Net income was $23.9 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $29.2 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the prior quarter, and $36.3 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income was $106.5 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, compared to $124.4 million, or $2.18 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. The current full-year results included $26.2 million in provision for credit losses, including $15.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 recorded for loans acquired in the Drummond and Apollo acquisitions, and $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 recorded for loans acquired in the Sabal Palm and BBFC transactions. Prior year results included the reversal of provision for credit losses of $9.4 million, reflecting improvement at the time in post-COVID economic indicators. Adjusted net income 1 for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $39.9 million, or $0.56 per diluted share. This compares to $32.8 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the prior quarter, and $36.9 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2022, adjusted net income 1 was $136.1 million, or $2.12 per diluted share, compared to $135.0 million, or $2.36 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Net income was $23.9 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $29.2 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the prior quarter, and $36.3 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income was $106.5 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, compared to $124.4 million, or $2.18 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. The current full-year results included $26.2 million in provision for credit losses, including $15.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 recorded for loans acquired in the Drummond and Apollo acquisitions, and $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 recorded for loans acquired in the Sabal Palm and BBFC transactions. Prior year results included the reversal of provision for credit losses of $9.4 million, reflecting improvement at the time in post-COVID economic indicators. Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $39.9 million, or $0.56 per diluted share. This compares to $32.8 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the prior quarter, and $36.9 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2022, adjusted net income was $136.1 million, or $2.12 per diluted share, compared to $135.0 million, or $2.36 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Net revenues were $137.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $33.0 million, or 32%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $46.4 million, or 51%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net revenues were $432.3 million, an increase of $85.5 million, or 25%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. Adjusted revenues were $137.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $32.6 million, or 31%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $46.7 million, or 52%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2022, adjusted revenues were $433.3 million, an increase of $86.8 million, or 25%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2021.

were $137.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $33.0 million, or 32%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $46.4 million, or 51%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net revenues were $432.3 million, an increase of $85.5 million, or 25%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. Adjusted revenues were $137.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $32.6 million, or 31%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $46.7 million, or 52%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2022, adjusted revenues were $433.3 million, an increase of $86.8 million, or 25%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. On an adjusted basis, pre-tax pre-provision earnings 1 were $66.6 million, an increase of 36% compared to the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of 58% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings 1 for the full year 2022 were $203.8 million, an increase of 24% when compared to the full year of 2021.

were $66.6 million, an increase of 36% compared to the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of 58% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings for the full year 2022 were $203.8 million, an increase of 24% when compared to the full year of 2021. Net interest income totaled $119.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $31.4 million, or 36%, from the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of $47.4 million, or 66%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net interest income was $366.2 million, an increase of $90.1 million, or 33%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2021.

totaled $119.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $31.4 million, or 36%, from the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of $47.4 million, or 66%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net interest income was $366.2 million, an increase of $90.1 million, or 33%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. Net interest margin increased 69 basis points to 4.36% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 3.67% in the third quarter of 2022. Excluding the effects of accretion on acquired loans, net interest margin increased 43 basis points to 4.01% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Securities yields increased 41 basis points to 2.77%, and loan yields increased 84 basis points to 5.29%. The effect on net interest margin of accretion of purchase discounts on acquired loans in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 35 basis points, compared to nine basis points in the third quarter of 2022. The cost of deposits increased 12 basis points to 21 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to nine basis points in the prior quarter.

increased 69 basis points to 4.36% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 3.67% in the third quarter of 2022. Excluding the effects of accretion on acquired loans, net interest margin increased 43 basis points to 4.01% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Securities yields increased 41 basis points to 2.77%, and loan yields increased 84 basis points to 5.29%. The effect on net interest margin of accretion of purchase discounts on acquired loans in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 35 basis points, compared to nine basis points in the third quarter of 2022. The cost of deposits increased 12 basis points to 21 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to nine basis points in the prior quarter. Noninterest income totaled $17.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.5 million, or 10%, compared to the prior quarter, and a decrease of $1.1 million, or 6%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2022, noninterest income was $66.1 million, a decrease of $4.6 million, or 7%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. Results for the fourth quarter of 2022 included the following: Service charges on deposits increased $0.5 million compared to the prior quarter and $1.4 million year over year, reflecting the benefit of an expanded deposit base including from acquisitions. Interchange income increased $0.5 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily attributed to an expanded customer base. Despite the impact of market declines, the wealth management division has demonstrated continued success in building relationships, and during the fourth quarter of 2022, assets under management grew $159.5 million, driving a $0.2 million or 6% increase in wealth management income quarter over quarter. During 2022, the wealth management division added a record breaking $425 million in assets under management.

totaled $17.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.5 million, or 10%, compared to the prior quarter, and a decrease of $1.1 million, or 6%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2022, noninterest income was $66.1 million, a decrease of $4.6 million, or 7%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. Results for the fourth quarter of 2022 included the following: The provision for credit losses was $14.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $4.7 million in the prior quarter. A $15.0 million provision recorded in the Apollo and Drummond acquisitions was partially offset by the release of $2.1 million added in the third quarter of 2022 for potential losses related to hurricane Ian that did not materialize.

was $14.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $4.7 million in the prior quarter. A $15.0 million provision recorded in the Apollo and Drummond acquisitions was partially offset by the release of $2.1 million added in the third quarter of 2022 for potential losses related to hurricane Ian that did not materialize. Noninterest expense was $91.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $30.2 million, or 49%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $41.2 million, or 82%, compared to the prior year quarter. The current quarter included $16.1 million of merger related expenses, compared to $2.1 million in the prior quarter and $0.5 million in the prior year quarter. Noninterest expense was $267.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, including $27.9 million in merger-related charges, compared to $197.4 million in the year ended December 31, 2021, which included $7.9 million in merger-related charges. Changes from the third quarter of 2022 included the following: Salaries and wages increased $17.0 million to $45.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The fourth quarter of 2022 includes $5.7 million in merger-related expenses as well as overhead associated with adding 20 branch locations, bankers, and operational staff associated with the acquisitions of Apollo and Drummond. We expect the full benefit of cost synergies to materialize beginning in the second quarter of 2023. Employee benefits increased $1.2 million to $5.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting higher payroll taxes and healthcare-related costs attributed to higher headcount. Outsourced data processing costs increased by $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, which includes $2.6 million in direct acquisition related expenses. The remainder of the increase is the result of higher transaction volume and the growth in customers with the two bank acquisitions. Occupancy, telephone and data lines, and furniture and equipment expenses collectively increased $1.1 million to $8.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting the expanded footprint from the addition of Apollo and Drummond locations. Legal and professional fees increased by $5.4 million to $9.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, including a $4.7 million increase in merger-related expenses during the quarter. Other expenses decreased by $1.4 million, driven by lower recruiting costs in the quarter. Amortization of intangibles increased $3.3 million with the addition of $61.7 million in intangible assets from the acquisitions of Drummond and Apollo. These assets will be amortized using an accelerated amortization method over approximately six years.

was $91.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $30.2 million, or 49%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $41.2 million, or 82%, compared to the prior year quarter. The current quarter included $16.1 million of merger related expenses, compared to $2.1 million in the prior quarter and $0.5 million in the prior year quarter. Noninterest expense was $267.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, including $27.9 million in merger-related charges, compared to $197.4 million in the year ended December 31, 2021, which included $7.9 million in merger-related charges. Changes from the third quarter of 2022 included the following: Seacoast recorded $7.8 million of income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $9.1 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $8.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The second quarter of 2022 included a $1.0 million refund of Florida corporate income tax paid in prior periods. Tax benefits related to stock-based compensation totaled $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, and $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $9.1 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $8.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The second quarter of 2022 included a $1.0 million refund of Florida corporate income tax paid in prior periods. Tax benefits related to stock-based compensation totaled $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, and $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The ratio of net adjusted noninterest expense 1 to average tangible assets was 2.42% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 2.16% in the third quarter of 2022 and 1.96% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in the ratio was primarily driven by higher expenses during the quarter resulting from expansion of the franchise.

to average tangible assets was 2.42% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 2.16% in the third quarter of 2022 and 1.96% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in the ratio was primarily driven by higher expenses during the quarter resulting from expansion of the franchise. The efficiency ratio was 63.39% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 57.13% in the third quarter of 2022 and 53.70% in the prior year quarter. The adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 51.52% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 53.28% in the third quarter of 2022 and 53.43% in the prior year quarter. The Company continues to remain keenly focused on disciplined expense control. The adjusted efficiency ratio1 for the full year 2022 was 53.03% compared to 52.59% for the full year 2021.

Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2022, the Company had total assets of $12.1 billion and total shareholders' equity of $1.6 billion. Book value per share was $22.45 on December 31, 2022, compared to $20.95 on September 30, 2022, and $22.40 on December 31, 2021. Tangible book value per share totaled $14.69 on December 31, 2022 compared to $15.98 on September 30, 2022 and $17.84 on December 31, 2021. The decline during 2022 in the value of the available for sale securities portfolio driven by rising interest rates negatively impacted tangible book value per share by $2.53 when compared to December 31, 2021.

of $12.1 billion and of $1.6 billion. was $22.45 on December 31, 2022, compared to $20.95 on September 30, 2022, and $22.40 on December 31, 2021. totaled $14.69 on December 31, 2022 compared to $15.98 on September 30, 2022 and $17.84 on December 31, 2021. The decline during 2022 in the value of the available for sale securities portfolio driven by rising interest rates negatively impacted tangible book value per share by $2.53 when compared to December 31, 2021. Debt securities totaled $2.6 billion on December 31, 2022, a decrease of $16.3 million, or 1%, compared to September 30, 2022.

totaled $2.6 billion on December 31, 2022, a decrease of $16.3 million, or 1%, compared to September 30, 2022. Loans totaled $8.1 billion on December 31, 2022, an increase of $1.5 billion compared to September 30, 2022. The increase includes loans acquired of $665.1 million and $545.2 million from Apollo and Drummond, respectively, and $240.8 million in organic loan growth. The Company continues to exercise a disciplined approach to loan growth, carefully underwriting loans to strict underwriting guidelines.

totaled $8.1 billion on December 31, 2022, an increase of $1.5 billion compared to September 30, 2022. The increase includes loans acquired of $665.1 million and $545.2 million from Apollo and Drummond, respectively, and $240.8 million in organic loan growth. The Company continues to exercise a disciplined approach to loan growth, carefully underwriting loans to strict underwriting guidelines. Loan originations were $649.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 17% compared to $554.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. The weighted average add-on rate for loan outstandings increased to 6.52% by the end of the fourth quarter. Commercial originations were $489.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $340.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, and $408.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Consumer originations in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $74.6 million, compared to $128.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $72.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Residential loans originated for sale in the secondary market totaled $10.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $16.4 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $69.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Closed residential loans retained in the portfolio totaled $74.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $69.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, and $49.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

were $649.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 17% compared to $554.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. The weighted average add-on rate for loan outstandings increased to 6.52% by the end of the fourth quarter. Pipelines (loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) totaled $453.6 million on December 31, 2022, a decrease of 29% from September 30, 2022 and a decrease of 6% from December 31, 2021. As higher interest rates begin to slow loan demand, we remain focused on generating disciplined growth in full relationships, including credit facilities, deposit relationships, and wealth opportunities. Commercial pipelines were $395.7 million as of December 31, 2022, a decrease of 25% from $530.4 million at September 30, 2022, and a decrease of 1% from $397.8 million at December 31, 2021. Consumer pipelines were $36.6 million as of December 31, 2022, a decrease of 16% from $43.7 million at September 30, 2022, and an increase of 23% from $29.7 million at December 31, 2021. Residential saleable pipelines were $4.2 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $6.6 million at September 30, 2022, and $30.1 million at December 31, 2021. Retained residential pipelines were $17.1 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $60.7 million at September 30, 2022, and $25.6 million at December 31, 2021.

(loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) totaled $453.6 million on December 31, 2022, a decrease of 29% from September 30, 2022 and a decrease of 6% from December 31, 2021. As higher interest rates begin to slow loan demand, we remain focused on generating disciplined growth in full relationships, including credit facilities, deposit relationships, and wealth opportunities. Total deposits were $10.0 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $1.2 billion, or 14%, compared to September 30, 2022, and an increase of $1.9 billion, or 24%, compared to December 31, 2021. The increase in the fourth quarter of 2022 includes $1.7 billion in deposits from acquired banks. The Company has continued to manage deposit pricing lower than competitors, and with an average loan-to-deposit ratio of 78% during the quarter, has maintained balance sheet flexibility supporting expansion of the net interest margin. The rising rate environment contributed to deposit outflows in the fourth quarter of 2022, which partially resulted in migration to wealth management and increases in assets under management. At December 31, 2022, the percentage of total transaction account balances to overall deposit funding was 64%, which continues to aid the Company’s ability to maintain a consistently low cost of deposits. The overall cost of deposits increased 12 basis points from the prior quarter to 21 basis points.

were $10.0 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $1.2 billion, or 14%, compared to September 30, 2022, and an increase of $1.9 billion, or 24%, compared to December 31, 2021. The increase in the fourth quarter of 2022 includes $1.7 billion in deposits from acquired banks. The Company has continued to manage deposit pricing lower than competitors, and with an average loan-to-deposit ratio of 78% during the quarter, has maintained balance sheet flexibility supporting expansion of the net interest margin. The rising rate environment contributed to deposit outflows in the fourth quarter of 2022, which partially resulted in migration to wealth management and increases in assets under management. Federal Home Loan Bank advances of $150.0 million with a weighted average rate of 3.42% were added late in the fourth quarter of 2022.

of $150.0 million with a weighted average rate of 3.42% were added late in the fourth quarter of 2022. Subordinated debt increased with the acquisition of $12.3 million in notes acquired in the Apollo transaction. The notes carry a fixed interest rate of 5.50% until 2025, convert to a floating rate until maturity in 2030, and are callable at the Company’s discretion.

Asset Quality

Credit metrics remain strong with charge-offs, non-accruals, and criticized assets at historically low levels. The Company remains diligent in its monitoring of these metrics, as well as changes in the broader economic environment.

remain strong with charge-offs, non-accruals, and criticized assets at historically low levels. The Company remains diligent in its monitoring of these metrics, as well as changes in the broader economic environment. Nonperforming loans increased by $7.4 million to $28.8 million at December 31, 2022. Nonperforming loans to total loans outstanding were 0.35% at December 31, 2022, 0.32% at September 30, 2022, and 0.52% at December 31, 2021.

increased by $7.4 million to $28.8 million at December 31, 2022. Nonperforming loans to total loans outstanding were 0.35% at December 31, 2022, 0.32% at September 30, 2022, and 0.52% at December 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets to total assets increased to 0.26% at December 31, 2022, compared to 0.23% at September 30, 2022, and 0.46% at December 31, 2021.

increased to 0.26% at December 31, 2022, compared to 0.23% at September 30, 2022, and 0.46% at December 31, 2021. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.40% at December 31, 2022, 1.42% at September 30, 2022, and 1.41% at December 31, 2021. The decline in the fourth quarter of 2022 represents the release of $2.1 million added in the third quarter of 2022 for potential losses related to Hurricane Ian that did not materialize.

was 1.40% at December 31, 2022, 1.42% at September 30, 2022, and 1.41% at December 31, 2021. The decline in the fourth quarter of 2022 represents the release of $2.1 million added in the third quarter of 2022 for potential losses related to Hurricane Ian that did not materialize. Net charge-offs of $0.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs for the four most recent quarters averaged 0.01%.

of $0.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs for the four most recent quarters averaged 0.01%. Portfolio diversification , in terms of asset mix, industry, and loan type, has been a critical element of the Company's lending strategy. Exposure across industries and collateral types is broadly distributed. Seacoast's average commercial loan size is $621 thousand, reflecting an ability to maintain granularity within the overall loan portfolio.

, in terms of asset mix, industry, and loan type, has been a critical element of the Company's lending strategy. Exposure across industries and collateral types is broadly distributed. Seacoast's average commercial loan size is $621 thousand, reflecting an ability to maintain granularity within the overall loan portfolio. Construction and land development and commercial real estate loans remain well below regulatory guidance at 45% and 228% of total bank-level risk-based capital, respectively, compared to 30% and 191% respectively, at September 30, 2022. On a consolidated basis, construction and land development and commercial real estate loans represent 41% and 210%, respectively, of total consolidated risk-based capital.

Capital and Liquidity

The Company continues to operate with a fortress balance sheet, with a tier 1 capital ratio at December 31, 2022, of 15.1% compared to 16.5% at September 30, 2022, and 17.4% at December 31, 2021. The total capital ratio was 16.1% and the tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.5% at December 31, 2022.

at December 31, 2022, of 15.1% compared to 16.5% at September 30, 2022, and 17.4% at December 31, 2021. The was 16.1% and the was 11.5% at December 31, 2022. Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2022 totaled $201.9 million, with decreases from the prior quarter resulting from loan growth and from lower deposit balances.

at December 31, 2022 totaled $201.9 million, with decreases from the prior quarter resulting from loan growth and from lower deposit balances. Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 9.08% at December 31, 2022, compared to 9.79% at September 30, 2022, and 11.09% at December 31, 2021. Declines in the value of available for sale securities due to rising interest rates in 2022 negatively impacted equity year to date by $181.1 million.



was 9.08% at December 31, 2022, compared to 9.79% at September 30, 2022, and 11.09% at December 31, 2021. Declines in the value of available for sale securities due to rising interest rates in 2022 negatively impacted equity year to date by $181.1 million. At December 31, 2022, the Company had available unsecured lines of credit of $175.0 million and lines of credit under lendable collateral value of $2.4 billion. Additionally, $2.0 billion of debt securities and $1.1 billion of residential and commercial real estate loans are available as collateral for potential borrowings.

1Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP.





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarterly Trends 4Q'22 3Q'22 2Q'22 1Q'22 4Q'21 Selected balance sheet data: Total assets $ 12,145,762 $ 10,345,235 $ 10,811,704 $ 10,904,817 $ 9,681,433 Gross loans 8,144,724 6,690,845 6,541,548 6,451,217 5,925,029 Total deposits 9,981,595 8,765,414 9,188,953 9,243,768 8,067,589 Performance measures: Net income $ 23,927 $ 29,237 $ 32,755 $ 20,588 $ 36,330 Net interest margin 4.36 % 3.67 % 3.38 % 3.25 % 3.16 % Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 45,999 43,143 42,580 33,095 40,855 Average diluted shares outstanding 71,374 61,961 61,923 61,704 59,016 Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $ 0.34 $ 0.47 $ 0.53 $ 0.33 $ 0.62 Return on (annualized): Average assets (ROA) 0.78 % 1.10 % 1.21 % 0.79 % 1.43 % Average tangible assets (ROTA)2 0.94 1.17 1.29 0.85 1.51 Average tangible common equity (ROTCE)2 10.36 11.53 13.01 8.02 14.29 Tangible common equity to tangible assets2 9.08 9.79 9.74 9.89 11.09 Tangible book value per share2 $ 14.69 $ 15.98 $ 16.66 $ 17.12 $ 17.84 Efficiency ratio 63.39 % 57.13 % 56.22 % 62.33 % 53.70 % Adjusted operating measures1: Adjusted net income $ 39,926 $ 32,837 $ 36,327 $ 27,056 $ 36,854 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings 66,649 48,989 46,397 41,737 42,258 Adjusted diluted EPS 0.56 0.53 0.59 0.44 0.62 Adjusted ROTA2 1.36 % 1.27 % 1.38 % 1.06 % 1.49 % Adjusted ROTCE2 15.05 12.48 13.97 10.01 14.11 Adjusted efficiency ratio 51.52 53.28 53.15 54.86 53.43 Net adjusted noninterest expense as a percent of average tangible assets2 2.42 2.16 2.00 1.99 1.96 Other data: Market capitalization3 $ 2,233,761 $ 1,858,429 $ 2,028,996 $ 2,144,586 $ 2,070,465 Full-time equivalent employees 1,490 1,156 1,095 1,066 989 Number of ATMs 100 79 79 79 75 Full-service banking offices 78 58 58 58 54 1Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP. 2The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets. 3Common shares outstanding multiplied by closing bid price on last day of each period.





OTHER INFORMATION

Conference Call Information

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $12.1 billion in assets and $10.0 billion in deposits as of December 31, 2022. Seacoast provides integrated financial services including commercial and consumer banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers at over 75 full-service branches across Florida, and through advanced mobile and online banking solutions. Seacoast National Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary bank of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. For more information about Seacoast, visit www.SeacoastBanking.com.

Additional Information

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends Twelve Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except ratios and per share data) 4Q'22 3Q'22 2Q'22 1Q'22 4Q'21 4Q'22 4Q'21 Summary of Earnings Net income $ 23,927 $ 29,237 $ 32,755 $ 20,588 $ 36,330 $ 106,507 $ 124,403 Adjusted net income1 39,926 32,837 36,327 27,056 36,854 136,146 134,952 Net interest income2 119,858 88,399 81,764 76,639 72,412 366,660 276,541 Net interest margin2,3 4.36 % 3.67 % 3.38 % 3.25 % 3.16 % 3.69 % 3.27 % Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 45,999 43,143 42,580 33,095 40,855 164,817 149,833 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 66,649 48,989 46,397 41,737 42,258 203,772 164,561 Performance Ratios Return on average assets-GAAP basis3 0.78 % 1.10 % 1.21 % 0.79 % 1.43 % 0.96 % 1.33 % Return on average tangible assets-GAAP basis3,4 0.94 1.17 1.29 0.85 1.51 1.06 1.41 Adjusted return on average tangible assets1,3,4 1.36 1.27 1.38 1.06 1.49 1.27 1.48 Pre-tax pre-provision return on average tangible assets1,3,4 1.69 1.71 1.66 1.34 1.7 1.61 1.69 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average tangible assets1,3,4 2.28 1.89 1.77 1.64 1.71 1.91 1.81 Net adjusted noninterest expense to average tangible assets1,3,4 2.42 2.16 2 1.99 1.96 2.15 2.01 Return on average shareholders' equity-GAAP basis3 6.03 8.6 9.73 5.96 11.06 7.51 10.24 Return on average tangible common equity-GAAP basis3,4 10.36 11.53 13.01 8.02 14.29 10.7 13.27 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity1,3,4 15.05 12.48 13.97 10.01 14.11 12.86 13.97 Efficiency ratio5 63.39 57.13 56.22 62.33 53.7 60.01 55.39 Adjusted efficiency ratio1 51.52 53.28 53.15 54.86 53.43 53.03 52.59 Noninterest income to total revenue (excluding securities gains/ losses) 12.84

15.72 17.45 17.14 20.89 15.50 20.53 Tangible common equity to tangible assets4 9.08 9.79 9.74 9.89 11.09 9.08 11.09 Average loan-to-deposit ratio 77.67 73.9 70.6 71.25 70.29 73.5 73.61 End of period loan-to-deposit ratio 81.63 76.35 71.34 70.01 73.84 81.63 73.84 Per Share Data Net income diluted-GAAP basis 0.34 0.47 0.53 0.33 0.62 1.66 2.18 Net income basic-GAAP basis 0.34 0.48 0.53 0.34 0.62 1.67 2.2 Adjusted earnings1 0.56 0.53 0.59 0.44 0.62 2.12 2.36 Book value per share common 22.45 20.95 21.65 22.15 22.4 22.45 22.4 Tangible book value per share 14.69 15.98 16.66 17.12 17.84 14.69 17.84 Cash dividends declared 0.17 0.17 0.17 0.13 0.13 0.64 0.39

1Non-GAAP measure - see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP.

2Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using amortized cost.

3These ratios are stated on an annualized basis and are not necessarily indicative of future periods.

4The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets.

5Defined as noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles and gains, losses, and expenses on foreclosed properties divided by net operating revenue (net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income excluding securities gains and losses).









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends

Twelve Months Ended

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 4Q'22 3Q'22 2Q'22 1Q'22 4Q'21 4Q'22 4Q'21 Interest on securities: Taxable $ 18,530 $ 15,653 $ 12,387 $ 10,041 $ 8,574 $ 56,611 $ 29,206 Nontaxable 130 138 138 140 139 546 577 Fees on PPP loans 27 295 676 1,373 3,011 2,371 17,496 Interest on PPP loans 12 25 65 150 341 252 3,787 Interest and fees on loans - excluding PPP loans 105,283 73,650 68,566 65,595 61,049 313,094 230,188 Interest on federal funds sold and other investments 3,127 1,643 1,917 933 828 7,620 2,990 Total Interest Income 127,109 91,404 83,749 78,232 73,942 380,494 284,244 Interest on deposits 3,934 1,623 994 767 711 7,318 3,605 Interest on time certificates 1,358 380 436 468 494 2,642 2,788 Interest on borrowed money 2,108 1,117 672 475 448 4,372 1,826 Total Interest Expense 7,400 3,120 2,102 1,710 1,653 14,332 8,219 Net Interest Income 119,709 88,284 81,647 76,522 72,289 366,162 276,025 Provision for credit losses 14,129 4,676 822 6,556 (3,942 ) 26,183 (9,421 ) Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 105,580 83,608 80,825 69,966 76,231 339,979 285,446 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 3,996 3,504 3,408 2,801 2,606 13,709 9,777 Interchange income 4,650 4,138 4,255 4,128 4,135 17,171 16,231 Wealth management income 2,886 2,732 2,774 2,659 2,356 11,051 9,628 Mortgage banking fees 426 434 932 1,686 2,030 3,478 11,782 Marine finance fees 208 209 312 191 147 920 665 SBA gains 105 108 473 156 200 842 1,531 BOLI income 1,526 1,363 1,349 1,334 1,295 5,572 4,154 Other 3,836 3,977 3,761 2,870 6,316 14,444 17,537 17,633 16,465 17,264 15,825 19,085 67,187 71,305 Securities gains (losses), net 18 (362 ) (300 ) (452 ) (379 ) (1,096 ) (578 ) Total Noninterest Income 17,651 16,103 16,964 15,373 18,706 66,091 70,727 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and wages 45,405 28,420 28,056 28,219 25,005 130,100 97,283 Employee benefits 5,300 4,074 4,151 5,501 4,763 19,026 17,873 Outsourced data processing costs 9,918 5,393 6,043 6,156 5,165 27,510 19,919 Telephone / data lines 1,185 973 908 733 790 3,799 3,223 Occupancy 5,457 5,046 4,050 3,986 3,500 18,539 14,140 Furniture and equipment 1,944 1,462 1,588 1,426 1,403 6,420 5,390 Marketing 1,772 1,461 1,882 1,171 1,060 6,286 4,583 Legal and professional fees 9,174 3,794 2,946 4,789 2,461 20,703 11,376 FDIC assessments 889 760 699 789 713 3,137 2,405 Amortization of intangibles 4,763 1,446 1,446 1,446 1,304 9,101 5,033 Foreclosed property expense and net (gain) loss on sale (411 ) 9 (968 ) (164 ) (175 ) (1,534 ) (264 ) Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments — 1,015 — 142 — 1,157 133 Other 6,114 7,506 5,347 4,723 4,274 23,690 16,341 Total Noninterest Expense 91,510 61,359 56,148 58,917 50,263 267,934 197,435 Income Before Income Taxes 31,721 38,352 41,641 26,422 44,674 138,136 158,738 Income taxes 7,794 9,115 8,886 5,834 8,344 31,629 34,335 Net Income $ 23,927 $ 29,237 $ 32,755 $ 20,588 $ 36,330 $ 106,507 $ 124,403 Per share of common stock: Net income diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.47 $ 0.53 $ 0.33 $ 0.62 $ 1.66 $ 2.18 Net income basic 0.34 0.48 0.53 0.34 0.62 1.67 2.20 Cash dividends declared 0.17 0.17 0.17 0.13 0.13 0.64 0.39 Average diluted shares outstanding 71,374 61,961 61,923 61,704 59,016 64,264 57,088 Average basic shares outstanding 70,770 61,442 61,409 61,127 58,462 63,707 56,586





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Amounts in thousands) December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets

Cash and due from banks $ 120,748 $ 176,463 $ 363,343 $ 351,128 $ 238,750 Interest bearing deposits with other banks 81,192 42,152 538,025 871,387 498,979 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 201,940 218,615 901,368 1,222,515 737,729 Time deposits with other banks 3,236 4,481 4,730 5,975 — Debt Securities:

Available for sale (at fair value) 1,871,742 1,860,734 1,800,791 1,706,619 1,644,319 Held to maturity (at amortized cost) 747,408 774,706 794,785 747,004 638,640 Total Debt Securities 2,619,150 2,635,440 2,595,576 2,453,623 2,282,959 Loans held for sale 3,151 1,620 14,205 20,615 31,791 Loans 8,144,724 6,690,845 6,541,548 6,451,217 5,925,029 Less: Allowance for credit losses (113,895 ) (95,329 ) (90,769 ) (89,838 ) (83,315 ) Net Loans 8,030,829 6,595,516 6,450,779 6,361,379 5,841,714 Bank premises and equipment, net 116,892 81,648 74,784 74,617 72,404 Other real estate owned 2,301 2,419 2,419 11,567 13,618 Goodwill 480,319 286,606 286,606 286,606 252,154 Other intangible assets, net 75,451 18,583 20,062 21,549 14,845 Bank owned life insurance 237,824 209,087 207,724 206,375 205,041 Net deferred tax assets 94,457 83,139 60,080 47,222 27,321 Other assets 280,212 208,081 193,371 192,774 201,857 Total Assets $ 12,145,762 $ 10,345,235 $ 10,811,704 $ 10,904,817 $ 9,681,433









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities

Deposits

Noninterest demand $ 4,070,973 $ 3,529,489 $ 3,593,201 $ 3,522,700 $ 3,075,534 Interest-bearing demand 2,337,590 2,170,251 2,269,148 2,253,562 1,890,212 Savings 1,064,392 938,081 946,738 937,839 895,019 Money market 1,985,974 1,700,737 1,911,847 1,999,027 1,651,881 Other time certificates 369,389 312,840 350,571 397,491 404,601 Brokered time certificates 3,798 — — — — Time certificates of more than $250,000 149,479 114,016 117,448 133,149 150,342 Total Deposits 9,981,595 8,765,414 9,188,953 9,243,768 8,067,589 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 172,029 94,191 110,578 120,922 121,565 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 150,000 — — — — Subordinated debt 84,533 71,857 71,786 71,716 71,646 Other liabilities 149,830 125,971 110,812 112,126 109,897 Total Liabilities 10,537,987 9,057,433 9,482,129 9,548,532 8,370,697 Shareholders' Equity

Common stock 7,162 6,148 6,141 6,124 5,850 Additional paid in capital 1,377,802 1,068,241 1,065,167 1,062,462 963,851 Retained earnings 423,863 412,166 393,431 371,192 358,598 Treasury stock (13,019 ) (11,539 ) (11,632 ) (10,459 ) (10,569 ) 1,795,808 1,475,016 1,453,107 1,429,319 1,317,730 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (188,033 ) (187,214 ) (123,532 ) (73,034 ) (6,994 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 1,607,775 1,287,802 1,329,575 1,356,285 1,310,736 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 12,145,762 $ 10,345,235 $ 10,811,704 $ 10,904,817 $ 9,681,433 Common shares outstanding 71,618 61,476 61,410 61,239 58,504









CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)

SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES (Amounts in thousands) 4Q'22 3Q'22 2Q'22 1Q'22 4Q'21 Credit Analysis

Net charge-offs (recoveries) - non-acquired loans $ 185 $ 129 $ (75 ) $ 72 $ 541 Net charge-offs (recoveries) - acquired loans 597 (26 ) (49 ) 7 29 Total Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) $ 782 $ 103 $ (124 ) $ 79 $ 570 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - non-acquired loans 0.01 % 0.01 % — % — % 0.04 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - acquired loans 0.03 — — — — Total Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Loans 0.04 0.01 — — 0.04 Allowance for credit losses - non-acquired loans $ 85,469 $ 82,980 $ 70,215 $ 67,261 $ 64,710 Allowance for credit losses - acquired loans 28,426 12,349 20,554 22,577 18,605 Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 113,895 $ 95,329 $ 90,769 $ 89,838 $ 83,315 Non-acquired loans at end of period $ 5,942,720 $ 5,651,741 $ 5,389,405 $ 5,169,973 $ 4,860,171 Acquired loans at end of period 2,197,414 1,033,810 1,134,940 1,241,988 973,751 Paycheck Protection Program loans at end of period 4,590 5,294 17,203 39,256 91,107 Total Loans $ 8,144,724 $ 6,690,845 $ 6,541,548 $ 6,451,217 $ 5,925,029 Non-acquired loans allowance for credit losses to non-acquired 1.44 % 1.47 % 1.30 % 1.30 % 1.33 % Properties previously used in bank operations included in other real estate owned 1,771 2,310 2,310 2,310 1,395





Total Nonperforming Assets $ 31,144 $ 23,883 $ 28,861 $ 37,775 $ 44,216 Accruing troubled debt restructures (TDRs) $ 4,032 $ 4,149 $ 4,022 $ 4,454 $ 3,917 Nonperforming Loans to Loans at End of Period 0.35 % 0.32 % 0.40 % 0.41 % 0.52 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets at End of Period 0.26 0.23 0.27 0.35 0.46 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Loans 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Construction and land development $ 587,332 $ 361,913 $ 350,025 $ 259,421 $ 230,824 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,478,302 1,253,459 1,254,343 1,284,515 1,197,774 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 1 2,589,774 2,107,614 1,972,540 1,966,150 1,736,439 Residential real estate 1 1,849,503 1,599,765 1,647,465 1,599,645 1,425,354 Commercial and financial 1,348,636 1,182,384 1,124,771 1,132,506 1,069,356 Consumer 286,587 180,416 175,201 169,724 174,175 Paycheck Protection Program 4,590 5,294 17,203 39,256 91,107 Total Loans $ 8,144,724 $ 6,690,845 $ 6,541,548 $ 6,451,217 $ 5,925,029

1 In 3Q'22, $100 million in loans to commercial borrowers collateralized by residential properties were reclassified from "Residential real estate" to "Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied."









AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1 (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES 4Q'22 3Q'22 4Q'21 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Earning assets: Securities: Taxable $ 2,680,813 $ 18,530 2.76 % $ 2,665,104 $ 15,653 2.35 % $ 2,198,517 $ 8,574 1.56 % Nontaxable 20,246 164 3.24 22,064 174 3.15 24,664 176 2.85 Total Securities 2,701,059 18,694 2.77 2,687,168 15,827 2.36 2,223,181 8,750 1.57 Federal funds sold 155,815 1,410 3.59 203,815 1,062 2.07 878,875 337 0.15 Interest bearing deposits with other banks 141,179 1,717 4.83 45,193 581 5.1 34,991 491 5.56 Loans excluding PPP loans 7,905,843 105,398 5.29 6,597,828 73,730 4.43 5,804,149 61,135 4.18 PPP loans 4,886 39 3.19 10,114 320 12.54 136,942 3,352 9.71 Total Loans 7,910,729 105,437 5.29 6,607,942 74,050 4.45 5,941,091 64,487 4.31 Total Earning Assets 10,908,782 127,258 4.63 9,544,118 91,520 3.8 9,078,138 74,065 3.24 Allowance for credit losses (109,509 ) (91,348 ) (88,484 ) Cash and due from banks 137,839 331,947 359,287 Premises and equipment 115,095 76,357 72,148 Intangible assets 521,412 305,935 267,692 Bank owned life insurance 237,062 208,193 195,169 Other assets including deferred tax assets 329,175 210,136 177,432 Total Assets $ 12,139,856 $ 10,585,338 $ 10,061,382 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,303,324 $ 1,859 0.32 % $ 2,215,899 $ 757 0.14

% $ 1,960,083 $ 183 0.04 % Savings 1,126,540 203 0.07 944,128 65 0.03 866,257 63 0.03 Money market 1,980,870 1,872 0.37 1,806,014 802 0.18 1,851,275 465 0.1 Time deposits 500,441 1,358 1.08 445,840 380 0.34 595,230 494 0.33 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 134,709 544 1.60 111,902 309 1.10 106,691 30 0.11 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 40,712 330 3.22 — — — — — — Other borrowings 83,534 1,234 5.86 71,810 808 4.46 71,600 418 2.32 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 6,170,130 7,400 0.48 5,595,593 3,121 0.22 5,451,136 1,653 0.12 Noninterest demand 4,273,922 3,529,844 3,179,798 Other liabilities 122,100 110,426 126,762 Total Liabilities 10,566,152 9,235,863 8,757,696 Shareholders' equity 1,573,704 1,349,475 1,303,686 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 12,139,856 $ 10,585,338 $ 10,061,382 Cost of deposits 0.21 % 0.09 % 0.06 % Interest expense as a % of earning assets 0.27 % 0.13 % 0.07 % Net interest income as a % of earning assets $ 119,858 4.36 % 88,399 3.67 % $ 72,412 3.16 % 1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost. Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.













AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1

(Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands, except ratios) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Earning assets: Securities: Taxable $ 2,568,568 $ 56,611 2.20 % $ 1,839,619 $ 29,206 1.59 % Nontaxable 22,188 690 3.11 25,369 730 2.88 Total Securities 2,590,756 57,301 2.21 1,864,988 29,936 1.61 Federal funds sold 433,359 4,103 0.95 763,795 1,043 0.14 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other investments 69,604 3,517 5.05 65,534 1,947 2.97 Loans excluding PPP loans 6,812,654 313,450 4.6 5,369,204 230,552 4.29 PPP loans 25,612 2,623 10.24 381,860 21,282 5.57 Total Loans 6,838,266 316,073 4.62 5,751,064 251,834 4.38 Total Earning Assets 9,931,985 380,994 3.84 8,445,381 284,760 3.37 Allowance for credit losses (94,693 ) (88,659 ) Cash and due from banks 305,775 332,664 Premises and equipment 85,568 71,771 Intangible assets 360,217 249,089 Bank owned life insurance 214,468 156,599 Other assets including deferred tax assets 248,108 170,209 Total Assets $ 11,051,428 $ 9,337,054 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,220,307 $ 3,099 0.14 % $ 1,787,234 $ 895 0.05 % Savings 989,997 397 0.04 805,816 383 0.05 Money market 1,925,176 3,824 0.2 1,765,444 2,327 0.13 Time deposits 500,471 2,642 0.53 602,739 2,788 0.46 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 121,318 986 0.81 113,881 141 0.12 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 10,264 330 3.22 — — — Other borrowings 74,713 3,056 4.09 71,495 1,685 2.36 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 5,842,246 14,334 0.25 5,146,609 8,219 0.16 Noninterest demand 3,667,345 2,851,687 Other liabilities 122,982 123,446 Total Liabilities 9,632,573 8,121,742 Shareholders' equity 1,418,855 1,215,312 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 11,051,428 $ 9,337,054 Cost of deposits 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.08 % Interest expense as a % of earning assets 0.14 % 0.10 % Net interest income as a % of earning assets $ 366,660 3.69 % $ 276,541 3.27 % 1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost. Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.









CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)

SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES





(Amounts in thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Customer Relationship Funding Noninterest demand Commercial $ 3,148,778 $ 2,827,591 $ 2,945,445 $ 2,939,595 $ 2,477,111 Retail 764,274 447,848 464,214 458,809 458,626 Public funds 112,553 210,662 143,075 86,419 107,523 Other 45,368 43,388 40,467 37,877 32,274 Total Noninterest Demand 4,070,973 3,529,489 3,593,201 3,522,700 3,075,534 Interest-bearing demand Commercial 886,894 759,286 769,948 610,109 497,466 Retail 1,191,192 1,199,112 1,207,698 1,392,490 1,144,635 Brokered 54,777 81,799 — — — Public funds 204,727 130,054 291,502 250,963 248,111 Total Interest-Bearing Demand 2,337,590 2,170,251 2,269,148 2,253,562 1,890,212 Total transaction accounts Commercial 4,035,672 3,586,877 3,715,393 3,549,704 2,974,577 Retail 1,955,466 1,646,960 1,671,912 1,851,299 1,603,261 Brokered 54,777 81,799 — — — Public funds 317,280 340,716 434,577 337,382 355,634 Other 45,368 43,388 40,467 37,877 32,274 Total Transaction Accounts 6,408,563 5,699,740 5,862,349 5,776,262 4,965,746 Savings 1,064,392 938,081 946,738 937,839 895,019 Money market Commercial 932,518 788,009 819,452 856,117 732,639 Retail 984,561 857,914 914,918 931,702 840,054 Brokered — — 106,823 126,168 8,007 Public funds 68,895 54,814 70,654 85,040 71,181 Total Money Market 1,985,974 1,700,737 1,911,847 1,999,027 1,651,881 Brokered time certificates 3,798 — — — — Other time certificates 518,868 426,856 468,019 530,640 554,943 522,666 426,856 468,019 530,640 554,943 Total Deposits $ 9,981,595 $ 8,765,414 $ 9,188,953 $ 9,243,768 $ 8,067,589 Customer sweep accounts $ 172,029 $ 94,191 $ 110,578 $ 120,922 $ 121,565





Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses these non- GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company’s performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s business and performance and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might define or calculate these measures differently. The Company provides reconciliations between GAAP and these non-GAAP measures. These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP.





GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES

Quarterly Trends

Twelve Months Ended

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 4Q'22 3Q'22 2Q'22 1Q'22 4Q'21 4Q'22 4Q'21 Net Income $ 23,927 $ 29,237 $ 32,755 $ 20,588 $ 36,330 $ 106,507 $ 124,403 Total noninterest income 17,651 16,103 16,964 15,373 18,706 66,091 70,727 Securities losses (gains), net (18 ) 362 300 452 379 1,096 578 Gain on sale of domain name (included in other income) — — — — (755 ) — (755 ) Total Adjustments to Noninterest Income (18 ) 362 300 452 (376 ) 1,096 (177 ) Total Adjusted Noninterest Income 17,633 16,465 17,264 15,825 18,330 67,187 70,550 Total noninterest expense 91,510 61,359 56,148 58,917 50,263 267,934 197,435 Merger related charges (16,140 ) (2,054 ) (3,039 ) (6,692 ) (482 ) (27,925 ) (7,853 ) Amortization of intangibles (4,763 ) (1,446 ) (1,446 ) (1,446 ) (1,304 ) (9,101 ) (5,033 ) Branch reductions and other expense initiatives (176 ) (960 ) — (74 ) (168 ) (1,210 ) (2,150 ) Total Adjustments to Noninterest Expense (21,079 ) (4,460 ) (4,485 ) (8,212 ) (1,954 ) (38,236 ) (15,036 ) Total Adjusted Noninterest Expense 70,431 56,899 51,663 50,705 48,309 229,698 182,399 Income Taxes 7,794 9,115 8,886 5,834 8,344 31,629 34,335 Tax effect of adjustments 5,338 1,222 1,213 2,196 280 9,969 3,536 Tax expense on BOLI surrender (276 ) — — — — (276 ) — Effect of change in corporate tax rate on deferred tax assets — — — — 774 — 774 Total Adjustments to Income Taxes 5,062 1,222 1,213 2,196 1,054 9,693 4,310 Adjusted Income Taxes 12,856 10,337 10,099 8,030 9,398 41,322 38,645 Adjusted Net Income $ 39,926 $ 32,837 $ 36,327 $ 27,056 $ 36,854 $ 136,146 $ 134,952 Earnings per diluted share, as reported $ 0.34 $ 0.47 $ 0.53 $ 0.33 $ 0.62 $ 1.66 $ 2.18 Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share 0.56 0.53 0.59 0.44 0.62 2.12 2.36 Average diluted shares outstanding 71,374 61,961 61,923 61,704 59,016 64,264 57,088 Adjusted Noninterest Expense $ 70,431 $ 56,899 $ 51,663 $ 50,705 $ 48,309 $ 229,698 $ 182,399 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments — (1,015 ) — (142 ) — (1,157 ) (133 ) Foreclosed property expense and net gain / (loss) on sale 411 (9 ) 968 164 175 1,534 264 Net Adjusted Noninterest Expense $ 70,842 $ 55,875 $ 52,631 $ 50,727 $ 48,484 $ 230,075 $ 182,530 Revenue $ 137,360 $ 104,387 $ 98,611 $ 91,895 $ 90,995 $ 432,253 $ 346,752 Total Adjustments to Revenue (18 ) 362 300 452 (376 ) 1,096 (177 ) Impact of FTE adjustment 149 115 117 117 123 498 516 Adjusted Revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis $ 137,491 $ 104,864 $ 99,028 $ 92,464 $ 90,742 $ 433,847 $ 347,091 Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 51.52 % 53.28 % 53.15 % 54.86 % 53.43 % 53.03 % 52.59 % Net Interest Income $ 119,709 $ 88,284 $ 81,647 $ 76,522 $ 72,289 $ 366,162 $ 276,025 Impact of FTE adjustment 149 115 117 117 123 498 516 Net Interest Income including FTE adjustment $ 119,858 $ 88,399 $ 81,764 $ 76,639 $ 72,412 $ 366,660 $ 276,541 Total noninterest income 17,651 16,103 16,964 15,373 18,706 66,091 70,727 Total noninterest expense 91,510 61,359 56,148 58,917 50,263 267,934 197,435 Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Earnings $ 45,999 $ 43,143 $ 42,580 $ 33,095 $ 40,855 $ 164,817 $ 149,833 Total Adjustments to Noninterest Income (18 ) 362 300 452 (376 ) 1,096 (177 ) Total Adjustments to Noninterest Expense (20,668 ) (5,484 ) (3,517 ) (8,190 ) (1,779 ) (37,859 ) (14,905 ) Adjusted Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Earnings $ 66,649 $ 48,989 $ 46,397 $ 41,737 $ 42,258 $ 203,772 $ 164,561 Average Assets $ 12,139,856 $ 10,585,338 $ 10,840,518 $ 10,628,516 $ 10,061,382 $ 11,051,428 $ 9,337,054 Less average goodwill and intangible assets (521,412 ) (305,935 ) (307,411 ) (304,321 ) (267,692 ) (360,217 ) (249,089 ) Average Tangible Assets $ 11,618,444 $ 10,279,403 $ 10,533,107 $ 10,324,195 $ 9,793,690 $ 10,691,211 $ 9,087,965 Return on Average Assets (ROA) 0.78 % 1.10 % 1.21 % 0.79 % 1.43 % 0.96 % 1.33 % Impact of removing average intangible assets and related 0.16 0.07 0.08 0.06 0.08 0.10 0.08 Return on Average Tangible Assets (ROTA) 0.94 1.17 1.29 0.85 1.51 1.06 1.41





GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES

Quarterly Trends

Twelve Months Ended

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 4Q'22 3Q'22 2Q'22 1Q'22 4Q'21 4Q'22 4Q'21 Impact of other adjustments for Adjusted Net Income 0.42 0.10 0.09 0.21 (0.02 ) 0.21 0.07 Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Assets 1.36 1.27 1.38 1.06 1.49 1.27 1.48 Pre-Tax Pre-Provision return on Average Tangible Assets 1.69 % 1.71 % 1.66 % 1.34 % 1.70 % 1.61 % 1.69 % Impact of adjustments on Pre-Tax Pre-Provision earnings 0.59 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.30 0.12 Adjusted Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Return on Tangible Assets 2.28 1.89 1.77 1.64 1.71 1.91 1.81 Average Shareholders' Equity $ 1,573,704 $ 1,349,475 $ 1,350,568 $ 1,400,535 $ 1,303,686 $ 1,418,855 $ 1,215,312 Less average goodwill and intangible assets (521,412 ) (305,935 ) (307,411 ) (304,321 ) (267,692 ) (360,217 ) (249,089 ) Average Tangible Equity $ 1,052,292 $ 1,043,540 $ 1,043,157 $ 1,096,214 $ 1,035,994 $ 1,058,638 $ 966,223 Return on Average Shareholders' Equity 6.03 %

8.60 % 9.73 % 5.96 % 11.06 % 7.51 % 10.24 % Impact of removing average intangible assets and related amortization 4.33 2.93 3.28 2.06 3.23 3.19 3.03 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE)

10.36 11.53 13.01 8.02 14.29 10.70 13.27 Impact of other adjustments for Adjusted Net Income 4.69 0.95 0.96 1.99 (0.18 ) 2.16 0.70 Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity

15.05 12.48 13.97 10.01 14.11 12.86 13.97





Loan interest income1 $ 105,437 $ 74,050 $ 69,388 $ 67,198 $ 64,487 $ 316,073 $ 251,834 Accretion on acquired loans (9,710 ) (2,242 ) (2,720 ) (3,717 ) (3,520 ) (18,389 ) (12,757 ) Interest and fees on PPP loans (39 ) (320 ) (741 ) (1,523 ) (3,352 ) (2,623 ) (21,282 ) Loan interest income excluding PPP and accretion on acquired loans $ 95,688 $ 71,488 $ 65,927 $ 61,958 $ 57,615 $ 295,061 $ 217,795 Yield on loans1 5.29 4.45 4.29 4.30 4.31 4.62 4.38 Impact of accretion on acquired loans (0.49 ) (0.14 ) (0.16 ) (0.24 ) (0.24 ) (0.27 ) (0.22 ) Impact of PPP loans — (0.01 ) (0.03 ) (0.06 ) (0.13 ) (0.02 ) (0.10 )





Yield on loans excluding PPP and accretion on acquired loans 4.80 % 4.30 % 4.10 % 4.00 % 3.94 % 4.33 % 4.06 % Net Interest Income1 $ 119,858 $ 88,399 $ 81,764 $ 76,639 $ 72,412 $ 366,660 $ 276,541 Accretion on acquired loans (9,710 ) (2,242 ) (2,720 ) (3,717 ) (3,520 ) (18,389 ) (12,757 ) Interest and fees on PPP loans (39 ) (320 ) (741 ) (1,523 ) (3,352 ) (2,623 ) (21,282 ) Net interest income excluding PPP and accretion on acquired loans $ 110,109 $ 85,837 $ 78,303 $ 71,399 $ 65,540 $ 345,648 $ 242,502 Net Interest Margin 4.36 3.67 3.38 3.25 3.16 3.69 3.27 Impact of accretion on acquired loans (0.35 ) (0.09 ) (0.12 ) (0.15 ) (0.15 ) (0.18 ) (0.15 ) Impact of PPP loans — (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.05 ) (0.10 ) (0.02 ) (0.11 )





Net interest margin excluding PPP and accretion on acquired loans 4.01 % 3.57 % 3.24 % 3.05 % 2.91 % 3.49 % 3.01 % Security interest income1 $ 18,694 $ 15,827 $ 12,562 $ 10,218 $ 8,750 $ 57,301 $ 29,936 Tax equivalent adjustment on securities (34 ) (35 ) (36 ) (37 ) (37 ) (142 ) (153 ) Security interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment $ 18,660 $ 15,792 $ 12,526 $ 10,181 $ 8,713 $ 57,159 $ 29,783 Loan interest income1 $ 105,437 $ 74,050 $ 69,388 $ 67,198 $ 64,487 $ 316,073 $ 251,834 Tax equivalent adjustment on loans (115 ) (80 ) (81 ) (80 ) (86 ) (356 ) (363 ) Loan interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment $ 105,322 $ 73,970 $ 69,307 $ 67,118 $ 64,401 $ 315,717 $ 251,471 Net Interest Income1 $ 119,858 $ 88,399 $ 81,764 $ 76,639 $ 72,412 $ 366,660 $ 276,541 Tax equivalent adjustment on securities (34 ) (35 ) (36 ) (37 ) (37 ) (142 ) (153 ) Tax equivalent adjustment on loans (115 ) (80 ) (81 ) (80 ) (86 ) (356 ) (363 ) Net interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment $ 119,709 $ 88,284 $ 81,647 $ 76,522 $ 72,289 $ 366,162 $ 276,025

1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost.



