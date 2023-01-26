F45 Training Holdings Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; February 6, 2023 deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises F45 Training Holdings Inc. (“F45” or “the Company”) (NYSE: FXLV) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on July 16, 2021 (the "IPO").

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. F45 promised "Predictable, Asset-Light Model Driving Rapid Growth," during the leadup to its July 2021 IPO. One year later, the Company disclosed in a July 26, 2022, press release that it had drastically reduced its financial guidance, planned to open approximately 60% fewer exercise facilities, was laying off employees, and that CEO Adam Gilchrist had resigned. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about F45, investors suffered damages.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising