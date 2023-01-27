Glass Curtain Wall Market to Exhibit Incredible Growth of USD 101.85 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Market Dynamics and Opportunity Analysis

MELBOURNE, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- " Glass Curtain Wall Market " is the title of a new report from Data Bridge Market Research. Key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive environment are all dissected in detail in the research. The persuasive Glass Curtain Wall market research report is generated with a nice blend of industry insight, talent solutions, practical solutions, and the use of technology to advance user experience. Competitive analysis is one of the major aspects of the market research report and by understanding this, many points are covered here including strategic profiling of key players in the market, analyze of their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. When it comes to estimating general market conditions, the growth prospects in the market, possible restrictions, significant industry trends, market size, market share, sales volume, and future trends, the finest Glass Curtain Wall market report comes into the picture.

Global Glass Curtain Wall Market was valued at USD 48.06 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 101.85 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

The glass or metal panels built of thin aluminum-framed façades are referred to as glass curtain walls . Wind-resistant materials make up a portion of the wall system or are utilized to enclose a building. Depending on the customer's needs, glass curtain walls are found in conventional prefabricated systems and bigger customized wall sections.

Over the last few years, the curtain wall industry has experienced tremendous expansion due to strong commercial and residential construction demand. Therefore, as the real estate sector grows, the curtain wall market will also experience considerable growth in the years to come.

Rapidly increasing demands, a rise in industrialization, consumer awareness, growing sectors, and technical improvements are fueling the expansion of the global Glass Curtain Wall market. Sales and revenue in this sector have increased at an exponential rate. The market's size and growth are both expected to increase thanks to the factors driving the market's expansion over the projected period.

In August 2021, for an unknown sum, Dynamic Glass purchased Colorado Window Systems (CWS), a renowned US-based provider of glass, glazing, and metal panel services. With a primary focus on improved service capabilities in Colorado, this acquisition will assist Dynamic Glass in broadening its glass and glazing range. CWS is a significant business that offers the best general contractors in Colorado top-notch glass and glazing services.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., (Japan)

AGC Inc., (Japan)

Central Glass Co. Ltd., (Japan)

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited., (China)

Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc., (U.S.)

CEVITAL (Algeria)

China Glass Holdings Limited (China)

GUARDIAN INDUSTRIES (U.S.)

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd., (China)

Saint-Gobain (France)

SCHOTT AG (Germany)

Sisecam (Turkey)

Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. (Taiwan)

Beijing Northglass Technologies Co. Ltd., (China)

arcon Flach- und Sicherheitsglas GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Dellner Romag Ltd., (UK)

Qingdao Tsing Glass Co. Limited (China)

Guangzhou Topo Glass Co., Ltd., (China)

Furthermore, the major manufacturers are working on novel glass curtain wall variations that support large glass sizes and intricate geometries through research and development (R&D) operations, which extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the growing investment in the development of green buildings coupled with the extensive investments in smart cities will further expand the future growth of the glass curtain wall market.

Type

Unitized Curtain Wall

Stick Curtain Wall

Product Type

Double Glazed Type

Three Glazed Type

Single Glazed Type

End-Use

Residential

Commercial

Public Sectors

Increased Applications of Glass Curtain Wall

The glass curtain wall gives a sleek and contemporary appearance and allow natural light to enter the structure, making them a desirable glazing choice for both commercial and residential applications. As they are built and engineered to stop air and water filtering and shield the building structure from wind and forces brought on by earthquakes and other vibrations, glass curtain walls have recently gained popularity. The owners of homes, businesses, and offices pay designers to plan, create, and oversee the interiors of their construction projects across the globe. People have been focusing on remodeling their houses and offices in accordance with their individual tastes, practical requirements, and financial capabilities. The increase in applications of the glass curtain wall will boost the market's overall growth.

Furthermore, the growth in the awareness about using energy-efficient construction facilities and the growing preference for green building materials will further propel the growth rate of glass curtain wall market. Additionally, the rise in consumer spending on home remodeling will also drive market value growth.

Glass Curtain Wall Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the curtain wall market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the foreign investment, the rising number of construction activities, and the growing industrial sector within the region.

Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the increasing aesthetic appeal of the infrastructure and aerospace in the emerging economies in the region. The main factor influencing the market in Asia Pacific is the significant increase in building and infrastructure development in emerging economies.

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Glass Curtain Wall Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Glass Curtain Wall Market, By Type Global Glass Curtain Wall Market, By Product Type Global Glass Curtain Wall Market, By End User Global Glass Curtain Wall Market, By Region Global Glass Curtain Wall Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

