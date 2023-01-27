Pantyhose and Tights Market Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2022 to 2030, According to Contrive Datum Insights

Farmington, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Pantyhose and Tights Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2023 to 2030. Pantyhose and tights are the most prevalent types of hosiery worn by ladies daily, at parties, and for other occasions. From 2023 to 2030, the worldwide pantyhose and tights market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 2.5%. This is due to reasons such as the increasing demand for trendy hosiery items in developing nations and the robust expansion in the APAC region.

Request Sample Copy of the Report “ Pantyhose and Tights Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition, and Forecasts 2022 to 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Pantyhose and tights are garments that cover the lower legs and extend from the waist to the feet. Use, denier count, opacity, garment type, and material thickness distinguish these two garments from one another. Tights and pantyhose are seen as uncommon attire that women wear to special occasions. These garments are popular with women since they are comfy, flattering, and fit well. Pantyhose and tights are the most prevalent types of hosiery worn by ladies daily, at parties, and for other occasions.

Pantyhose and Tights Market Recent Developments:

In June 2021 - Delta Galil Industries Ltd., a global manufacturer, and distributor of branded and private label apparel products for men, women, and children, announced a new licensing agreement with Wolford, a market leader in high-end tights, SKIN WEAR, lingerie, and body wear, to design, manufacture, and distribute new women's lingerie and swimwear collections. In Spring/Summer 2022, the Wolford collections will be launched globally via Wolford boutiques, leading department stores, selected multi-brand and specialty shops, and key online retail platforms.

- Delta Galil Industries Ltd., a global manufacturer, and distributor of branded and private label apparel products for men, women, and children, announced a new licensing agreement with Wolford, a market leader in high-end tights, SKIN WEAR, lingerie, and body wear, to design, manufacture, and distribute new women's lingerie and swimwear collections. In Spring/Summer 2022, the Wolford collections will be launched globally via Wolford boutiques, leading department stores, selected multi-brand and specialty shops, and key online retail platforms. In October 2017 - Hanes Hosiery, the largest producer and distributor of women's hosiery, is revolutionizing legwear with the launch of the Perfect Tights collection. Featuring COMFORT FLEX® knitting, these anatomically correct, luxury tights flex to the body for ultimate comfort and fit.

Pantyhose and Tights Market Segmentation Analysis:

The wearer of fishnet pantyhose and tights appears sensuous and exposing. It can be used as a base layer for clubbing parties and evening outings beneath skirts, shorts, and dresses. Fishnets are available in a variety of colours, including black, white, pink, etc., which contributes to their exquisite appearance. People prefer sheer pantyhose and tights because they are lightweight and comfy. They are also comfortable against the skin. In addition, they are attractive and come in a variety of colours, such as red, blue, black, etc., making them suitable for parties and other informal circumstances. As undergarments or foundation layers for skirts, shorts, dresses, etc., people favour opaque pantyhose and tights. They are opaque and have full-length legs to provide warmth during the winter.

Pantyhose and tights are worn with dresses, skirts, shorts, etc. as undergarments or foundation pieces. They give warmth during the winter months because to the soft fabric that makes them comfortable throughout the day. Pantyhose and tights are essential components of party dresses for ladies since they enhance their appearance at weddings, parties, etc. They enhance the wearer's appearance by making them feel gorgeous through the employment of various colours and patterns.

Regional Outlook:

During the time covered by the forecasts, North America is anticipated to be the largest market in terms of both size and value. In North America, it is anticipated that the United States will play a significant role in the creation of jobs that enable a big number of women to enter the workforce and produce hosiery items such as pantyhose and tights. During this period, it is anticipated that Latin America would have the highest growth rate in both value and volume (2023-2030). It is anticipated that Brazil will be a key source of jobs in Latin America, allowing a huge number of women to enter the workforce and produce hosiery items such as pantyhose and tights.

The value and size of the European market are anticipated to increase at a moderate rate as a result of technical developments that enable the production of novel and appealing items. In the coming years, China and India are anticipated to have significant growth rates in the Asia-Pacific area due to their expanding incomes.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/248405/?Mode=TM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 2.5% from 2023 to 2030 By Type Fishnet Pantyhose and Tights, Sheer Pantyhose and Tights, Opaque Pantyhose and Tights By Applications Daily Dressing, Party, Other By Companies SPANX, Wolford AG, Hanes Brands, Bonas, Danjiya, Wacoal, GERBE, Fengli Group, Gold Toe, Cervin, L Brands, Aristoc, Jockey International, and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

The global pantyhose and tights industry is expanding as more people move to cities, more women gain employment, disposable money rises, and people's lifestyles change. The expansion of the market is attributable to the expansion of e-commerce, the expansion of the supply network, and a shift in customer preferences. Changes in culture, psychology, and behaviour, as well as the fact that people experiment with new clothing styles and interact with those from various cultures and social systems, will provide a substantial market opening. However, the availability of stockings and leggings reduces the demand for pantyhose and tights.

Market Growth:

Increasing discretionary spending and a flourishing fashion sector, particularly in emerging markets such as Brazil, Russia, Mexico, and South Africa, are propelling the pantyhose and tights market. This sort of product is projected to be driven in the next years by the increasing number of women who work as a result of industrialization, as well as by technical advancements that lead to innovative new items. Additionally, demand from the middle class in Latin American nations such as Brazil and Mexico has contributed to their rapid expansion throughout this time (2021-2030).

Pantyhose and Tights Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

SPANX, Wolford AG, Hanes Brands, Bonas, Danjiya, Wacoal, GERBE, Fengli Group, Gold Toe, Cervin, L Brands, Aristoc, Jockey International, and Others.

By Type

Fishnet Pantyhose and Tights

Sheer Pantyhose and Tights

Opaque Pantyhose and Tights

By Application

Daily Dressing

Party

Other

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, and Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, and Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Online Fashion Retail Market - The Online Fashion Retail Market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2022 to 2030. The online fashion retail market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The market in India is expected to witness significant growth owing to the growing e-commerce market and increasing usage of smartphones.

The Online Fashion Retail Market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2022 to 2030. The online fashion retail market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The market in India is expected to witness significant growth owing to the growing e-commerce market and increasing usage of smartphones. Duty Free Retailing Market - The global Duty-Free Retailing Market size was valued at USD 35.87 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 72.23 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.17% during the forecast period. The duty-free Retailing market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth throughout the forecast period. Recent developments in Asian countries may present potential opportunities for existing and future duty-free shops to introduce a wide range of innovative products. For example, in the June 1, 2020 master plan, the Chinese central government announced multiple policies aimed at establishing the Hainan Free Trade Port (Hainan Free Trade Port) on China's southern coast.

The global Duty-Free Retailing Market size was valued at USD 35.87 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 72.23 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.17% during the forecast period. The duty-free Retailing market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth throughout the forecast period. Recent developments in Asian countries may present potential opportunities for existing and future duty-free shops to introduce a wide range of innovative products. For example, in the June 1, 2020 master plan, the Chinese central government announced multiple policies aimed at establishing the Hainan Free Trade Port (Hainan Free Trade Port) on China's southern coast. Stacked Cmos Image Sensor Market - The global stacked CMOS image sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2030. North America is expected to hold the largest stacked CMOS image sensor market share due to the trio of innovations, significant investments by major players to develop new technologies and adoption of new technologies.

- The global stacked CMOS image sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2030. North America is expected to hold the largest stacked CMOS image sensor market share due to the trio of innovations, significant investments by major players to develop new technologies and adoption of new technologies. Reinforced Isolated Amplifiers Market - The global Reinforced Isolated Amplifiers Market is projected to grow from USD 891.4 Million in 2022 to USD 2.560 Billion in 2030 and is growing at a CAGR of 16.3%. Considering the geographical location, North America has been dominating the international market for reinforced isolated amplifiers owing to its mature telecommunication industry and rapid urbanization. The widespread emergence of smart transportation and smart buildings further boosts the growth of the reinforced isolation amplifier market. Europe follows North America's lead. Asia Pacific was the third-largest market for reinforced isolation amplifiers in 2015.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us at anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com