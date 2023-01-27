Physiotherapy Equipments Market to Rise at 6.69% CAGR during Forecast Period 2022-2030, Data by Contrive Datum Insights

Farmington, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Physiotherapy Equipment market size was valued at USD 19.1 Billion in 2022. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 6.69% from 2023 to 2030. The frequency of automobile accidents and injuries, along with the expansion of rehabilitation clinics, are projected to raise the demand for physiotherapy devices. Inappropriate dietary practises and a hectic lifestyle can cause discomfort in the ligaments, nerves, muscles, back, and neck. Stroke and Parkinson's disease are also on the rise, which is anticipated to fuel market growth.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Physiotherapy Equipments Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Due to the growing benefits of physical therapy, physicians have begun recommending it to patients. This has led to an increase in demand for physical therapy equipment. Physiotherapy, commonly known as "physical therapy," is a treatment that tries to improve and restore the body's normal function. It employs a number of technologies and techniques to help people maintain excellent health and recover rapidly from medical difficulties.

Physiotherapy Equipments Market Recent Developments:

In February 2022, Colfax Corporation (US) announced the renewal of its partnership with the Professional Football Athletic Trainer Society (PFATS, US), allowing the firm to continue endorsing and recommending its products to certified athletic trainers.

BTL Industries (UK) bought Schepp MedTech in January 2022. (US). This acquisition was made to add robots to BTL's already-extensive line of physiotherapy products.

Zynex, Inc. (US) announced the release of Post-operative and OA (Osteoarthritis) knee braces in January 2022. Knee braces can prevent wear and tear on the problematic joint, allowing inflammation to subside and reducing pain/degeneration of the damaged knee joint, therefore delaying or reducing the need for surgery.

Physiotherapy Equipments Market Segmentation Analysis:

In 2021, thermoelectric stimulation was the second largest market. Electrical stimulation therapy is typically used to aid in the recovery of patients suffering from a stroke, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, or Parkinson's disease. Companies such as Ottobock, Bioness, and WalkAide produce functional electrical stimulators. Pain and neurological disorders are getting more prevalent, which should aid the segment's growth.

As developing nations such as China, India, Brazil, etc. become more receptive to physical therapy services, it is anticipated that the cardiovascular and pulmonary segment will expand significantly in the coming years. In 4% of high-income nations and 42% of low-income nations, heart disease is the leading cause of early death. People with pulmonary fibrosis, heart valve replacement, post-coronary bypass surgery, and coronary stent implantation can benefit from physical therapy.

The largest market share was held by hospitals and clinics since they saw the most patients and participated in the most programmes. In addition, because physiotherapy equipment is so costly, the majority of patients choose to receive care in hospitals or clinics that treat a variety of illnesses.

Regional Outlook:

North America held a 38.5% market share worldwide. This was the result of an increase in accidents and mishaps, osteoporosis, and the ageing of the population. Additionally, the market is expanding since there are more hospitals and people who give care at home for recovering patients. In addition, the number of persons with chronic conditions such as Parkinson's, strokes, paralysis, and spinal injuries is predicted to climb, resulting in an increase in the demand for physiotherapy.

During the predicted time period, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to expand at a rapid rate. The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to expand because insurance coverage for physical therapy is improving, the population is ageing, and the number of individuals with degenerative neurological, cardiovascular, respiratory, and musculoskeletal problems is rising.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 6.69% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 19.1 Billion By Type Cryotherapy, Hydrotherapy, Electrotherapy, Continuous Passive Motion Units, Multi-exercise Therapy Unit, Heat Therapy, Ultrasound Physiotherapy, Other Therapy Types By Applications Neurological, Musculoskeletal, Cardiovascular and Pulmonary, Others By End User Hospitals, Rehabilitation Centers/Clinics, Homecare Settings By Companies BTL, EMS Physio Ltd., Dynatronics Corporation, RICHMAR, Performance Health, Storz Medical AG, Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH, ITO Co., Ltd., Enraf-Nonius B.V., Whitehall Manufacturing, and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Physiotherapy Equipments Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

BTL, EMS Physio Ltd., Dynatronics Corporation, RICHMAR, Performance Health, Storz Medical AG, Zimmer Medizin Systeme GmbH, ITO Co., Ltd., Enraf-Nonius B.V., Whitehall Manufacturing, and Others.

By Type:

Cryotherapy

Hydrotherapy

Electrotherapy

Continuous Passive Motion Units

Multi-exercise Therapy Unit

Heat Therapy

Ultrasound Physiotherapy

Other Therapy Types

By Application:

Neurological

Musculoskeletal

Cardiovascular and Pulmonary

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals

Rehabilitation Centers/Clinics

Homecare Settings

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

