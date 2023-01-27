RF Interconnect Market Is Expected To Reach at USD 27.31 Billion By 2022, at a CAGR Of 7.5% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global RF Interconnect Market Size Was Valued at USD 27.31 Billion in 2022 And Is Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2030. RF interconnect is used in many electronic products where the quality of the signal transmission is important, like when high-speed digital signals are being used. A radio frequency (RF) interconnect is the full path that connects one device to another. More and more aerospace, telecommunications, and military applications are using radio frequency cables. This is a big reason why the demand for RF cable assemblies is going up. RF cable assemblies are an important part of electronic systems that are used by the military for mission-critical tasks. RF cables are used in places where there is a lot of stress and danger because they let people talk quickly and have low loss. Because they work quickly and reliably, RF cable assemblies are also used in lab equipment and test-measuring tools. RF cables are used in the military because of these benefits, and the market for RF cable assemblies is growing.

Recent Developments:

In September 2020 , Delta Electronics, Inc. said that it worked with the COBO (Consortium for On-Board Optics) and Microsoft to make a POC (proof of concept) open networking switch with 12.8 Tbps of bandwidth capacity. The Consortium for On-Board Optics standard makes it easy to put five different types of optical modules in a single 4U rack with eight ports. This saves up to 30% of energy and speeds up transmission to 800G. This innovative proof-of-concept open networking switch shows how good Delta is at making and researching next-generation data centre infrastructure that is fast and uses less energy for the 5G era.

In November 2020, The Canadian government said it would spend about USD 134.84 million (CAD 175 million) to help people and businesses connect to high-speed data networks. Plans called for about 98% of Canadians to be connected to high-speed internet networks by 2026, and for everyone to be connected by 2030.

Segment Analysis:

Type Insights

Overall, the RF cable assembly segment led the market, with a revenue share of more than 33% in 2021 and a CAGR of more than 6% over the next few years. When one or more cables are put into a single tube and put together, this is called cable assembly. Connectors are put on the ends, which are then connected to adapters. The lines that carry RF signals from one part of a system to another are called RF cable assemblies (for example, equipment to equipment, equipment to the antenna, PC board to the antenna, PC board to a PC board, etc.).

Frequency Insights

With 41.9% of the market in 2021 and a CAGR of 7.0% over the next few years, the up to 50 GHz segment led the whole market. This range of frequencies is called "Super High Frequency" (SHF). Radio frequencies (RF) between 3 and 50 gigahertz are called SHF by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). This frequency band is also called the centimetre band or the centimetre wave because the wavelengths are between one and ten centimetres.

End-user Insights

With a 61.7% share, the other segment is expected to bring in the most money in 2021. In the "Others" section, you can find information about industries like construction, IT and telecommunications, consumer electronics, manufacturing, and automobile. The consumer electronics industry is likely to be a good place for the global radio frequency cable industry to grow. This is because high-tech products are always getting better and more people want HVAC equipment with advanced features.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific had 44.02% of all sales in 2021, which made it the market leader. In the Asia-Pacific region, the need for RF interconnect components is being driven by, among other things, better manufacturing facilities, better government programmes, more construction, and more investments in new infrastructure. For instance, in August 2020, the Prime Minister of India opened a unique underwater optical fibre cable that connects the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to the rest of India. The government wants to improve the local economy by giving people faster internet data transfer.

During the time period of the forecast, North America is expected to grow the fastest, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2022 USD 27.31 Billion By Product Type RF Cable, RF Cable Assembly, RF Coaxial Adapter, RF Connector, Others By End Use Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Industrial, Others By Frequency Up to 6 GHz, Up to 50 GHz, Above 50 GHz, Others By Companies Penn Engineering Components, Jupiter Microwave Components Inc., Quantic Electronics, Amphenol RF, Delta Electronics, Inc., Samtec, Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions, Ducommun Incorporated, ETL Systems Ltd., Smiths Interconnect, DigiLens Inc., Corning Incorporated, Global Invacom, Radiall, HUBER + SUHNER, L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Flann Microwave Ltd. Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Penn Engineering Components, Jupiter Microwave Components Inc., Quantic Electronics, Amphenol RF, Delta Electronics, Inc., Samtec, Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions, Ducommun Incorporated, ETL Systems Ltd., Smiths Interconnect, DigiLens Inc., Corning Incorporated, Global Invacom, Radiall, HUBER + SUHNER, L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Flann Microwave Ltd., and others.

By Product Type

RF Cable

RF Cable Assembly

RF Coaxial Adapter

RF Connector

Other

By End Use

Up to 6 GHz

Up to 50 GHz

Above 50 GHz

Others

By Frequency

Online

Offline

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

