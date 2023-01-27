NORBIT - NOK 150 million order received for On-Board Units

Trondheim, 27 January 2023: Reference is made to the stock exchange notice dated 2 January 2023 where NORBIT announced that segment Connectivity had received confirmation from an existing undisclosed European customer of a significant volume increase of On-Board Units, pending final negotiations on commercial terms.

Today, NORBIT is pleased to announce that the parties have entered into an agreement and NORBIT has received the order for approximately NOK 150 million.

The order received is for deliveries in the first half of 2023. The parties will continue discussions with regards to additional volumes for the second half of the year. Thus, total volumes are expected to be significantly higher for the full year compared to what was communicated 2 January.

“This is the result of a strong and trusted partnership with the client and our strategy of migrating the sales of On-Board Units from tendering to B2B. Our in-house manufacturing capabilities allow for scalability, enabling us to deliver on these kind of opportunities. We are enthusiastic with regards to the additional volume potential in the second half of 2023”, says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT.

