ICG : Notification of Share Transaction

London, UNITED KINGDOM

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company” or “ICG”)

27 January 2023

Notification of Share Transaction

The Company has received notification that on 26 January 2023 Michael (Rusty) Nelligan, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, bought 6,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1387 pence per share.

As a result of this transaction Michael (Rusty) Nelligan and his connected persons hold a total of 174,000 ordinary shares, being 0.05% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

Contacts:

Chris Hunt
Investor Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344