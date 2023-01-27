Press release 02/2023

Green Hydrogen Systems signs new order with Spanish customer

Kolding, Denmark, 27 January 2023 – Green Hydrogen Systems has signed a new order for delivery of an electrolyser to a Spanish industrial group.

The electrolyser order consists of two A-Series pressurised alkaline electrolyser units, deployed in a 40 ft container, with a combined capacity of 0.9MW. Delivery is targeted for 2024 and Green Hydrogen Systems will support the customer towards project commissioning, provide on-site maintenance, and remote monitoring as part of a multi-year service agreement.

The electrolyser unit will be delivered to Ercros, a Spanish industrial group, and the green hydrogen produced will allow for an increase in the ammonia production at an existing production plant.

“We are pleased to sign this new order for our pressurised alkaline electrolyser. The order is a proof of our product’s price competitiveness in a range of industry applications. The multiyear service agreement allows us to build a strong customer partnership and gain insights on integrating electrolysers in commercial industrial processes and chemical production,” says Green Hydrogen Systems CCO Søren Rydbirk.

For more info please contact:

Media: Jesper Buhl, Head of Public Affairs and Media Relations, +45 5351 5295, jbu@greenhydrogen.dk

Investors: Jens Holm Binger, Head of Investor Relations, +45 6065 6525, jhb@greenhydrogen.dk

Green Hydrogen Systems in brief

Green Hydrogen Systems is a leading provider of modular electrolysers to produce green hydrogen based on renewable electricity. With a wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the fundamental shift in our energy systems towards net-zero emissions by 2050. Building on more than 10 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems has a commercially proven and cost-competitive pressurised alkaline electrolysis technology endorsed by leading energy companies.

Source: Green Hydrogen Systems

Ticker: GREENH

Tag: Press release

Attachment