Worldwide Connected Lighting LEDs Markets Report 2022-2035: Residential/Consumer, Hospitality, Retail, Office, Institutional, Healthcare, Art & Museum, Industrial, Hazardous Environment, Architectural

An analysis of main destination segments follows (fourth chapter): Residential/Consumer, Hospitality, Retail, Office, Institutional, Healthcare, Art & Museum, Industrial, Hazardous environment, Architectural outdoor lighting, Street and Tunnel lighting.
Estimated stock of LED lighting and connected items is also provided.
Follow an analysis of distribution channels (projects, specialists, lifestyle, DIY, wholesalers, e-commerce) and profitability (EBITDA, ROE, ROA) for 100 players (chapters five and six).
Chapter 7 shows market shares of top 50 players for LED Lighting as a whole, and by segment: Residential and Hospitality, Office/Healthcare/public premises, Retail/Entertainment/Art Venues, Industrial, Residential/Architectural outdoor, Street/Area/Tunnel lighting.
Chapter 8 shows market shares of top 50 players in the LED lighting arena by geographic area: Europe, Russia/Turkey and CIS Countries, North America, Central-South America, China, India, Japan, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa
A Chapter on main suppliers of LED packaged and chips, LED drivers and modules is provided as chapter 9.
Research tools: 200 interviews with manufacturers and retailers of lighting fixtures worldwide, trade data, balance-sheets, IP patents, geolocation, web analysis and 30-years of experience in the Lighting sector.
Considered segments and products
Residential/Consumer lighting fixtures includes indoor products such as floor and table lighting, suspensions, chandeliers, wall lighting, but also spot lights or downlights when used for application in the house. Residential outdoor is aggregated in the "Outdoor" segment and should account not much more than 5% on a total (indoor+outdoor) residential lighting market.
Commercial/Architectural lighting fixtures includes indoor products for Hospitality (hotels, restaurants.), Offices, Shops ("big box", luxury), museums and other places of entertainment, Institutions and big infrastructures (schools, airports.), including downlights, low and high voltage spotlights and professional projectors, decorative lighting with size or other characteristics designed for markets like hotels, shops, offices, restaurants.
Industrial lighting fixtures includes indoor products for industrial plants, warehouses, weather resistant and explosion-proof lighting, emergency lighting, marine and healthcare lighting.
Outdoor lighting fixtures includes garden lighting and architectural lighting for common spaces in residential building (together as "Residential"), architectural lighting for city centres ("city beautification"), street lighting and lighting for major roads (pole mounted), lighting for tunnels and galleries, campus/area lighting (sporting plants, petrol stations, and other "large area" spaces), Christmas and special events lighting.
Lamps (separately LED and Conventional)
Connected lighting. As just one piece of the extensive Internet of Things (IoT) field, connected lighting is described as the connection of lighting, controls, and sensors to a local network that can be monitored and controlled, either wired or wireless, through a dashboard accessed by a computer, tablet, or smartphone. The lighting system may or may not be connected with other building systems, such as HVAC and security systems.
Main segmentations: Residential/commercial indoor/outdoor items
Wired/wireless. Standardization of solutions is still on the way but we can first remind, as actors in this direction
The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG), with its release of Bluetooth mesh, and the DALI Alliance, going to specify a standardized interface that will enable D4i certified luminaires and DALI-2 devices to be deployed within qualified Bluetooth mesh lighting control networks.
To be also reminded the distinction among connected points (luminaires that are effectively linked with an interface), and so called "ready to future" (the lighting item includes a smart LED driver, but it is not connected.
Key Topics Covered:
BASIC DATA, ACTIVITY TREND AND FORECAST
- Lighting industry at a glance by country/geographic area
- Lighting market: activity trend, 2011-2021. Total lighting fixtures and LED lighting evolution
- Lighting market: 2022 preliminary estimates and forecast 2023-2025. Forecast in real and nominal terms
- Stock of LED luminaires and connected items by segment (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Outdoor) and technology (wired, wireless), by geographic area
INTERNATIONAL TRADE
- Export and Imports of Lighting fixtures in 70 countries grouped by geographical areas, 2015-2021
- Six major exporting and importing countries of lighting fixtures. Data 2019-2021 and preliminary 2022
- Exports and imports of LED lamps in 70 countries, 2017-2022
MAIN PRODUCTS AND TREND
- LED-based Lighting. Reference prices by main products, 2022
- Estimated consumption of LED-based lighting fixtures and LED lamps by products and by price range, 2021. Values, average prices and quantities
- Estimated sales breakdown by product for a sample of 50 LED lighting manufacturers
SEGMENTS AND APPLICATIONS
- Estimated consumption of lighting fixtures by segments and destinations. Residential/Consumer Indoor Lighting, Commercial/Architectural Indoor Lighting, Industrial Lighting, Outdoor Lighting.
- Estimated sales breakdown by application (indoor-outdoor) for a sample of 50 LED lighting manufacturers
PROJECTS, WHOLESALES AND OTHER DISTRIBUTIONS CHANNELS
PROFITABILITY
- EBITDA margin and others profitability ratios (ROE, ROA, ROCE, EBIT) for a sample of 100 lighting manufacturing companies and groups
WORLDWIDE COMPETITION: TOP PLAYERS BY SEGMENT/APPLICATION
- Estimated LED lighting sales and market shares of the top 50 players for LED Lighting as a whole and for the following applications: Residential/Consumer and Hospitality market; Office, Healthcare, Schools and other Public premises; Retail, Art & Museum, Entertainment solutions; Industrial applications; Outdoor Residential, Architectural and Christmas Lighting solutions; Street lighting, Tunnel and Area Lighting; LED Lamps
WORLDWIDE COMPETITION: TOP PLAYERS BY GEOGRAPHIC AREA
- For each country or geographic area considered in this report: evolution of LED-based lighting fixtures sales, 2015-2021 estimated data and 2022-2025 forecasts; estimated LED-based lighting sales and market shares for the major players (Ranking)
SUPPLY CHAIN
- Packaged LED chips; LED drivers, LED modules, Lighting Controls
- Annex: Intellectual property patents issued on the topic Lighting
