World Fixed Broadband Tariff/Mobile Broadband Tariff Tracker 2023: Breakdown by Region, Operator, Country, Speed, Cost

The 'Fixed Broadband Tariff Tracker' features details (n1) of 785 products including FTTH (both business and residential) offered by 81 operators in 52 countries across the globe.
Geographical Coverage
- Africa: Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Tunisia
- Asia: Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore & Taiwan
- EU: All 27 Member States
- M. East: Bahrain, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE
- Non-EU: Albania, Bosnia, Norway, Switzerland and Turkey
Key questions addressed in this service:
- Which operator offers which speeds at what prices
- How many subscribers has an operator added over a period of 6 months.
- Who offers the most competitive prices
- What offers are available to the business and consumer markets
A like-for-like comparison can be made using the easy to-use excel spreadsheet.
Information covered for each operator
- Type of product; Business or Residential or the same for both name of product
- Download and upload speed
- Inclusive allowance
- Connection cost
- Recurring cost
- Outside allowance cost
- Additional comments including contract term, other inclusive allowance etc, discounts offered.
The pricing is expressed in the local currency and in Euros (inclusive and exclusive of tax). A user of the product can sort by region, by operator, by country, by speed, by cost etc.
Mobile Broadband/3G Tariff Tracker - Overview:
- Coverage: 125 operators in 55 countries and continuously expanding
- Key benefits of the service
Coverage
- Connection, rental and usage prices 125 operators in 55 countries in local currencies and Euros allow for easy comparison
- Data roaming prices plus information on bundled
- Tariff type, if a contract, bundle or pay-as-you go price
- Use of service: laptop or mobile phone
- Relevant notes
- Output in excel, supported by a summary report sent with each update commenting on the price changes made by the operators
- Updated quarterly, coverage continuously expanded, changes are marked for easy identification
- Deliverables: Excel spreadsheet and summary report.
