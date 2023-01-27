27 January 2023

PayPoint plc - Director Declaration



In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, PayPoint plc (the ‘Company’) announces that Gill Barr, a non-executive director of the Company, has notified the Company of her intention to step down from the Board of N Brown, to focus on other professional commitments. Ms Barr will step down from the Board of N Brown following the conclusion of its Annual General Meeting in July and will not stand for re-election.

