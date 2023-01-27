Global Seam Welding Machine Market Report to 2028 - Players Include Dahching Electric Industrial, Franzan, Koike Aronson and Leister Technologies

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seam Welding Machine Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Mode, Operation, and Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The seam welding machine market is expected to grow from US$ 1,142.87 million in 2022 to US$ 1,444.41 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2028.



The growing adoption of Industry 4.0 in manufacturing, automotive, and construction sectors is expected to boost the demand for seam welding machines. The welding equipment or machines needs to be equipped with high-performance information and communication technology, and customized sensors so that all production-relevant information can be digitized and helps manage the necessary real-time behavior of the system.



Data security is another key factor boosting the demand for Industry 4.0 in the seam welding machine market. In addition to a high degree of computerization of the individual production facilities, its integration into local networks, open network structures, and globally valid standards for data security; transfer, and interfaces are necessary. Thus, digital security integration in industry 4.0 is expected to boost the growth of the seam welding machine market.



The manufacturing and automotive industries are shifting toward laser welding technologies as they improve product quality and help reduce production costs. In the automotive sector, a fast assembly line manufacturing process involves laser-based welding operations.

Further, the growing trend of fiber laser welding, and semiconductor laser welding is anticipated to provide new opportunities for the seam welding machine market. Fiber laser welding uses optical fibers for oscillations and semiconductor lasers. The growing popularity of hybrid laser welding in automotive component manufacturing due to its high welding speeds and strong gap resistance is expected to contribute to market growth during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific holds a substantial share of the overall seam welding machine market owing to the growing energy, shipbuilding, and construction sectors across China, India, and other developing economies. Moreover, enhanced foreign direct investment (FDI) equity inflow supports projects in the oil & gas sector, and aerospace and heavy machinery industries. Several foreign automobile companies have formed their manufacturing base in China and India.

Further, the construction industry is rapidly evolving in these countries due to rising manufacturing business activities involving commercial and noncommercial constructions. According to the Ministry of Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), the estimated investment in urban infrastructural projects is US$ 650 billion in India. The total planned investment in India on the infrastructure sector till 2030 is US$ 1.0 trillion.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 172 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1142.87 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1444.41 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Seam Welding Machine Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Seam Welding Machine Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Adoption in Energy, Shipbuilding, and Construction Industries Worldwide

5.1.2 Rising Adoption of Industry 4.0

5.2 MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.2.1 High Maintenance and Operating Costs

5.3 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.3.1 Increase in Demand for Laser-Based Beam Welding

5.4 FUTURE TRENDS

5.4.1 Advancements in Automated Seam Welding Technology

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Seam Welding Machine Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Seam Welding Machine Market Global Overview

6.2 Global Seam Welding Machine Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning- Top Five Players



7. Seam Welding Machine Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Mode

7.1 Overview

7.2 Seam Welding Machine Market, by Mode (2021 and 2028)

7.3 Intermittent Seam Welding

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Intermittent Seam Welding: Seam Welding Machine Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Continuous Seam Welding

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Continuous Seam Welding: Seam Welding Machine Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Seam Welding Machine Market Analysis - By Operation

8.1 Overview

8.2 Seam Welding Machine Market, by Operation (2021 and 2028)

8.3 Manual

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Manual: Seam Welding Machine Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Semi-Automatic

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Semi-Automatic: Seam Welding Machine Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Automatic

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Automatic: Seam Welding Machine Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Seam Welding Machine Market - By Industry

9.1 Overview

9.2 Seam Welding Machine Market, by Industry (2021 and 2028)

9.3 Construction

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Construction: Seam Welding Machine Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Automotive

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Automotive: Seam Welding Machine Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5 Oil and Gas

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Oil and Gas: Seam Welding Machine Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.6 Manufacturing

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Manufacturing: Seam Welding Machine Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Others: Seam Welding Machine Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Seam Welding Machine Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Seam Welding Machine Market

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 APAC: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 MEA: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.6 SAM: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 New Product Development



13. Company Profiles

13.1 A.C.T Otomotiv Muh. Dan. San. Tic. Ltd. ?ti.

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Dahching Electric Industrial Co. Ltd.

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Emerson Electric Co.

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 MITUSA Inc.

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Miller Electric Manufacturing Co.

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 KOIKE ARONSON, INC.

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 LEISTER TECHNOLOGIES

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 CRUXWELD

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Schnelldorfer Maschinenbau GmbH

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 SPIRO INTERNATIONAL

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/deaeep-welding?w=12

