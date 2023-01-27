Orthopedic Devices Market to Grow at a Surprising Growth of USD 7505.26 Million by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors, Segmentation and Opportunity Assessment

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled " Orthopedic Devices Market " with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis. Orthopedic Devices market research analysis and data lend a hand to businesses for the planning of strategies related to investment, revenue generation, production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing, and marketing. Precious market insights with the new skills, latest tools, and innovative programs can be achieved via this business report which helps them accomplish business goals. This winning market report performs a comprehensive analysis of profiles of key market players that give a competitive landscape to businesses. A team of skilled analysts, statisticians, research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and economists work meticulously to structure such a great Orthopedic Devices market research report for businesses.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the orthopedic devices market which was USD 4,603.62 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 7505.26 million by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Orthopedic devices are used to replace or support a missing or damaged bone or joint in a patient's body. The orthopedic devices are intended to cure deformities or fractures, among other things, in order to restore normal skeletal function and stable body posture. The orthopedic devices market has transformed as a result of technological advancements, which have resulted in a shift away from traditional surgical methods and toward the usage of current fixation and prosthetic devices.

Internal fixation surgery, which entails the placement of devices to cure broken bones, frequently employs orthopedic devices for anchoring fractured bones. Accidents and sports injuries are becoming more common around the world, which is propelling the market forward. The number of orthopedic surgeries is rising, which is hastening the use of orthopedic devices. In addition, technological advancements are increasing the demand for orthopedic equipment.

The Orthopedic Devices Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Zimmer Biomet (U.S)

Smith & Nephew plc (Germany)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Stryker (U.S)

Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

NuVasive, Inc. (U.S)

DJO, LLC (U.S)

Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)

OSSTEM IMPLANT CO., LTD. (South Korea)

Narang Medical Limited (U.S)

Globus Medical (U.S)

Arthrex, Inc. (U.S)

CONMED Corporation (U.S)

Integra LifeSciences Corporation (U.S)

RTI Surgical (U.S)

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (U.S)

Corin Group (U.S)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S)

Recent Development

Medtronic announced in October 2020 that their Adaptix Interbody System, the first guided titanium implant with Titan nanoLOCK Surface Technology, would be available in the United States. The company's new product has enhanced its credibility and demand in the market, resulting in greater revenue in the region.

Smith & Nephew plc stated in September 2020 that it had introduced its REDAPT System for revision total hip arthroplasty (rTHA) in the Chinese market. The company's new product has raised its sales and demand in the Asia-Pacific area.

Opportunities for Key Players:

In several areas, robotic surgery is becoming more popular. The use of automation in orthopedic implant technologies is allowing for new growth opportunities. Furthermore, the use of robots simplifies the process. Robots are capable of doing more successful surgery than human surgeons. It increases robot adoption in the orthopedic devices market. It is a necessary component that promotes rapid growth. Furthermore, growing research and development is another factor that provides potential for growth. The market's top regional companies are investing millions of dollars in orthopedic implants.

Key Market Segments Covered in Orthopedic Devices Industry Research

Product

Reconstructive Joint Replacements

Knee Replacement Implants

Extremities

Upper Extremity Reconstruction

Elbow

Hand Wrist

Lower Extremity Reconstruction

Upper

Lower

Spinal Implants

Spinal Fusion Implants

Thoracolumbar Devices

Cervical Fixation Devices

Interbody Fusion Devices

Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF) Devices

Balloon Kyphoplasty Devices

Vertebroplasty Devices

Motion Preservation Devices/Non-Fusion Devices

Dynamic Stabilization Devices

Artificial Disc Replacement Devices

Annulus Repair Devices

Nuclear Disc Prostheses

Dental Implants

Root Form Dental Implants

Plate Form Dental Implants

Trauma

Orthobiologics

Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM)

Allograft

Viscosupplementation Products

Synthetic Bone Substitutes

Others

Type

Knee

Hip

Wrist and Shoulder

Dental

Spine

Ankle

Others

Biomaterial

Metallic Biomaterials

Stainless Steel

Titanium Alloy

Cobalt Alloy

Others

Ceramic Biomaterials

Polymers Biomaterials

Others

End-User

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Signal Centers

Others

Key Growth Drivers:

A rise in the geriatric population

An ageing population and increased prevalence of osteoarthritis and osteoporosis around the world are driving the global market. Furthermore, increased medical tourism and technological improvements have played an important role in the global market's expansion. The orthopedic devices market is being driven by factors such as an increase in the geriatric population, a high risk of osteoporosis and osteoarthritis , as well as an increase in joint replacement and sports accidents around the world. Over the forecast period of 2022 to 2029, fractures and trauma cases are also expected to increase the orthopedic devices market. Furthermore, technical advancements such as 3D printing and smart sensors, both of which have a high product penetration, are boosting market growth.

Advent of 3D printing technology

This has gained a lot of attraction among medical device manufacturers for making patient-specific implants, prototypes, and biodegradable implants, among other things, propelling the industry forward.

Significant rise in the number of osteoporosis patients

In the coming years, advances in limiting side effects are projected to generate profitable prospects for the orthopedic business. Obesity and diabetes, for example, have been linked to an increase in the incidence of degenerative joint disease, particularly among the elderly. As more young people engage in sports and fitness activities, the number of accidents associated with these activities rises. This has resulted in a rise in demand for orthopaedic devices all around the world.

Orthopedic Devices Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the orthopedic devices market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America is predicted to dominate the market due to an ageing population and an increase in incidences of orthopaedic disorders, while the presence of important companies in the area will fuel market expansion.

Asia Pacific is likely to grow at the fastest rate due to developing economies such as China and India, while government initiatives on research and development projects and investment in enhancing healthcare infrastructure will drive market expansion from 2022 to 2029.

This Market Intelligence Report Analyses Some of the Most Crucial Concerns:

How will the major segments of this international market develop over the next few years?

Who are the major players that will dominate the market in the future?

When it comes to this industry, who are the top suppliers and producers?

How have the most successful companies in the industry planned for future growth and expansion?

In what sectors might we expect to see the greatest increase in demand over the coming years?

How many distinct subsets of buyers make up this market?

Which regional powerhouse do you foresee as becoming the largest player in the international market?

Does a new coronavirus pandemic have any consequences?

In what ways are established actors stymied by the entry of newcomers, and how may they be overcome?

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Orthopedic Devices Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Orthopedic Devices Market, By Product Global Orthopedic Devices Market, By Type Global Orthopedic Devices Market, By Biomaterial Global Orthopedic Devices Market, By End User Global Orthopedic Devices Market, By Region Global Orthopedic Devices Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

