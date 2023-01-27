Livestock Monitoring Market Size & Share to Surpass $2445.9 Million by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glass Livestock Monitoring Market was valued at $ 1329.1 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach $ 2445.9 Million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period of 2022-2028.



Global Livestock Monitoring Market is the title of a new report from Vantage Market Research. Key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive environment are all dissected in detail in the research. The persuasive livestock monitoring market research report is generated with a nice blend of industry insight, talent solutions, practical solutions, and the use of technology to advance user experience. Competitive analysis is one of the major aspects of the market research report and by understanding this, many points are covered here including strategic profiling of key players in the market, analyze of their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. When it comes to estimating general market conditions, the growth prospects in the market, possible restrictions, significant industry trends, market size, market share, sales volume, and future trends, the finest livestock monitoring market report comes into the picture.

Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Meat

The objective of meat production is to provide a constant supply of meat at reasonable prices. The meat industry has been growing from the past decades with the poultry sector generating around USD 20 billion. This development is not only related to broiler production but also other poultry types like ducks, geese and quails which are mainly produced for their fat or eggs.

Also, the demand for other meat such as beef, pork and others are also increasing. Pork is the most popular meat in Austria and many other countries. The production of pork using Livestock Monitoring Market technology may allow for better animal welfare, as well as lower costs and environmental impact compared to traditional animal husbandry. Thus, to increase the production, proper monitoring of livestock is necessary. Ultimately increasing the demand for Livestock Monitoring Market, driving the market growth over the forecast period.

Global Livestock Monitoring Market is Dominated by Firms Such as:

Allflex Livestock Intelligence (Subsidiary of MSD Animal Health) (US)

De Laval (Sweden)

Afimilk Ltd. (Israel)

Nedap N.V. (Netherlands)

Bou Matic (US)

ENGS Systems (Israel)

Cow Manager B.V. (Netherlands)

Dairy master (Ireland)

Herd Insights (Subsidiary of Data mars) (Ireland)

Zoetis (US)

Segmentation of the Global Livestock Monitoring Market:

Offering Hardware Software Services

Livestock Type Cattle Poultry Swine Equine Others

Application Milk Harvesting Management Heat Detection Monitoring Feeding Management Heat Stress Management Health Monitoring Management Sorting and Weighing Management

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Increasing Number of Meat Providers Such as Retail Shops and Supermarkets/Hypermarkets.

In order to make cultured meat more convenient for consumers, it is necessary to develop distribution channels. An obvious candidate would be the existing organic retail networks and specialty stores. The commercial success of clean meat is dependent on its cost-competitiveness compared with conventionally produced meat. Thus, the demand for such livestock is increasing from retail stores. Hence, increasing distribution channels is increasing the demand which is increasing the need for better livestock monitoring for better production. Ultimately increasing the market growth over the forecast period.

Recent Developments:

June 2021: MSD Animal Health announced its intention to acquire the assets of LIC (Livestock Improvement Corporation) Automation Ltd., a subsidiary of LIC Ltd. (New Zealand) that supplies integrated herd management systems and sensors for milk testing. With this acquisition, MSD Animal Health aims to diversify its portfolio related to animal well-being products.

June 2021: Nedap N.V. partnered with Cogent Breeding (UK), a leading breeding technology and cattle genetics company, to launch Precision COW. This solution monitors the health, fertility, and location of each cow throughout the day.

Regional Analysis :

North America Holds Maximum Market Share:

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Livestock Monitoring Market in 2021. The major driving factors for the progressive technological developments, coupled with the increased internet penetration in these regions. However,

Additionally, presence of major players in the region engaged in markets in the region is to further propel the market growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing disposable income, changing dietary patterns, and growing population in the region.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1329.1 Million Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 2445.9 Million CAGR 10.7% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Allflex Livestock Intelligence (Subsidiary of MSD Animal Health), DeLaval, Afimilk Ltd., Nedap N.V., BouMatic, ENGS Systems, CowManager B.V., Dairymaster, HerdInsights (Subsidiary of Datamars), Zoetis Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

