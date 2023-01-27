Europe Data Centre Development Announcements Report 2023: Space Becoming Available in Each City per the Year 2022-2026

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Centre Development Announcements - Europe - 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new subscription provides insight into each announced Data Centre Development plus an analysis of the City where the new development will be launched.



Following demand from the industry and the increasing number of announcements made, this 12 month subscription has been launched providing coverage of Data Centre Development Announcements made every month.



Highlights from the four editions January, February, March and April 2022 include:



Some of the data that can be extracted easily include:

39 Facilities by 26 providers in 13 countries

30% of announced space will be launched in Tier II cities

Largest Development: Thor Digital Spain

Percentage of data space per year: 23% in 2022, 12% in 2023, 23% in 2024, 31% in 2025 and 11% in 2026 (percentages based on total DC space announced in 2022 to-date)

Growth trails faster in 2022 than in 2021, 41% of the total of space announcements made in 2021 reached in four months of 2022

Each Edition provides:

Details of each announcement made in the month

Profile of the Data Centre provider which made the announcement

Insight into the Metro city where the new development will be launched

Space becoming available in each city per the year 2022, 2023, 2023, 2025 and so on.

A forecast for power in the Metro where the new development will be launched from the beginning of 2022 to the beginning of 2026

Benefits

See how new developments track versus those made in the previous year.

Get an insight which Data Centre Providers expand and launch new facilities

Key Topics Covered:



Table of Content per each issue published monthly

New Development(s) - Country

Details of new Developments: Provider, Location, Size, Power, Investment, Launch date, other DCs offered by the provider in the same city

Data Centre Market overview of the city where new development is announced 2022 to 2026

Forecast & Future Growth for the city where new Development is announced 2022 to 2026

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

akquinet

Ark Data Centres

AtlasEdge

atNorth

Avaio

Cluster Power

Custodian Data Centres

Data4 Group

Digital Valley

EcoDataCenter

EdgeConneX

Equinix

GTR

Huntstown Power Co.

Interxion

Kao Data

Korbank Telecom

Lancom

Maincubes

NTT Global Data Centers

Proximity DC

Telehouse Europe

Telia

Thor Digital

Vantage Data Centers

xScale

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bic95p-centre?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment