Monaco Energy Boat Challenge: 17 teams selected for the Energy Class

MONACO, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Monaco Energy Boat Challenge is back. The annual meeting for alternative energy sources, taking place 3-8 July in Monaco, will welcome newcomers, some unusual projects and new initiatives to celebrate the 10th anniversary. The contestants will be divided in 3 emblematic categories: Solar Class, Open Class and Energy Class, the latter having closed registrations. After ten years in existence, early innovations have already progressed to marketable products, paving the way towards a more responsible future for the environment in terms of energy. "Faced with the climate emergency, it is imperative that living proof of progress replaces promises," says HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, "to guarantee and pass on a quality legacy to future generations."



While contestants in the Open Sea and Solar classes still have time to refine their applications, those accepted for the Energy Class have just been revealed. For this edition, 15 universities, two industry teams and ten nationalities will be lining up on the start for the Energy Class. A total of 17 teams that have been approved by the technical committee who examined the dossiers of 19 applications with a tooth comb.

Those given the green light include newcomers like Aritra from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras for its hybrid hydrogen-battery propulsion project, with the idea of adding a wave energy capture system using regenerative suspension in the future. Alongside them the Sea Sakthi team from Kumaraguru College of Technology, India, will be competing for the second consecutive year. Also new to the contest are two new Italian teams from Genoa and Messina, and a new French and German team. There are nine hydrogen projects in this class, launched 2018 by YCM which supplies the teams with a one design catamaran hull. It requires all the ingenuity of participants to design the cockpit and the most efficient and enduring propulsion system, using renewable energy sources of their choice, all from a given quantity of energy (10kWh maximum stored on board).

Looking forward to the initiative, a new corporate Mentoring Program will start in February through the 8th July for teams who can benefit from bespoke support. Set up to strengthen ties between the yachting industry and the university teams competing, this initiative enables experts in the sector to give participants targeted advice specific to their project and objectives. The program complements the now well-established Job Forum that puts industry professionals into contact with talented future yachting engineers, an initiative that positions yachting as a generator of jobs.

Organised by Yacht Club de Monaco in partnership with Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, and support of Credit Suisse, BMW, SBM Offshore and shipyard Oceanco, the event is under the aegis of Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting. For the first time, YCM is joined by MarineShift360 so contestants can measure and manage their boat’s impact on the environment.

