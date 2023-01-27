New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Luggage Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092561/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Luggage Market to Reach $61.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Luggage estimated at US$35.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$61.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Suitcases / Travelling Bags, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$31.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Casual / Regular Use Bags segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.5% CAGR
The Luggage market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 7.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.5 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 283 Featured)
- Ace Co. Ltd.
- Antler Ltd.
- Bric`s Industria Valigeria Fine SPA
- Delsey S.A
- Eagle Creek Inc.
- Etienne Aigner AG
- JanSport Inc.
- Kipling North America
- LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton
- Nike Inc.
- Samsonite International S.A.
- Targus
- Travelpro Products Inc.
- Valigeria Roncato
- VF Corp.
- VIP Industries Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 and Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Luggage
Global Market Outlook
Competition
Best Luggage Brands
Luggage - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growth of Travel & Tourism Industry: A Key Indicator of Luggage
Sales Trends
% Change in International Tourist Arrivals for 2019 and Q1 2020
Global Travel & Tourism Industry Revenues (US$ Billion)
Key Factors Impacting Recovery of International Tourism Industry
Rise in Air Travel and Air Passenger Traffic Influences Demand
for Luggage
Global Number of Scheduled Passengers by Global Airline
Industry (in Millions)
Customer Desire for High-End Luggage Fuels Growth in Premium
Luggage
HNWIs and UHNWIs: A Major Customer Category
Number of Ultra High Net Worth Individuals by Region for 2019
Number of High Net Worth Individuals by Region for 2010-2019
Cross Border Migration Fuels Need for Luggage
Convertible & Foldable Luggage Presents Growth Opportunities
Ultra-Lightweight Luggage Finds Favor Among Customers
Smart Luggage: Incorporating Technology into Luggage
Innovative Product Attributes & Technology Advancements Present
Growth Outlook
Online Sales Transform Luggage Retail Landscape
Urbanization & Rising Income Levels Support Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
