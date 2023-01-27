New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Veterinary Vaccines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06049473/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Veterinary Vaccines Market to Reach $13.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Veterinary Vaccines estimated at US$8.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Porcine Vaccines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Poultry Vaccines segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR



The Veterinary Vaccines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured)

- Bayer de México SA de CV

- Biogénesis Bagó SA

- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

- Ceva Santé Animale

- Elanco Animal Health

- Heska Corporation

- Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

- Merck Animal Health

- Virbac SA

- Zoetis Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06049473/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Recent Market Activity

Market Outlook

Important Animal Diseases

Veterinary Vaccines Market on a Growth Trajectory

Livestock Vaccines Rule the Roost

Select Animal Disease Vaccines

Mature Markets Vis-a-vis Emerging Markets

Veterinary Vaccines Market based on Technology

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Killed/Inactivated Vaccines

Recombinant vector vaccines

Recombinant DNA Technology to Take Over the Industry

Vector-based Vaccines

DNA Vaccines

Subunit and Virus-Like Particle (VLP)-based vaccines

Targeted Deletions/Modifications-based Vaccines

Collaborative R&D for Various Types of Veterinary Vaccines

Market Challenges

Veterinary Vaccines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Bayer AG (Germany)

Biogenesis Bago SA (Argentina)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany)

Ceva Santé Animale (France)

Elanco Animal Health (USA)

Diamond Animal Health (USA)

Indian Immunologicals Ltd. (India)

Merck Animal Health (USA)

Virbac SA (France)

Zoetis Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Need to Ensure Sustainable Food Supply Spurs Growth

Increasing Demand for Animal Protein in Developing Countries to

Benefit the Market

Increasing Pet Ownership Drives Demand for Companion Animal

Vaccines

Spread of Zoonotic Diseases Propels Growth of Veterinary Vaccines

Social Concerns on Slaughtering Presents a Valid Case for Use

of Vaccines

Novel Trends in Animal Vaccine Development

Reduced Response Time

Drug Resistance

Serotype Cross-Protection

Innovative Manufacturing

Technological Advancements

Porcine Market Offers Significant Prospects for Growth and New

Vaccine Development

Select Swine Diseases

Select Key Marketed Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory

Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccines

Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus (PEDV) Vaccines Available in

Select Countries

Improvised Adjuvant Usage and Veterinary Vaccine Delivery Systems

Anthrax and Other Vaccines with Improved Adjuvants in the Pipeline

Matrix? Adjuvant Technology by Novavax

Global Efforts to Conquer FMD by an Effective Vaccine

Member Countries with Endorsed Official Control Programme for FMD

FMD Free Zone Where Vaccination Is Practised

Foot-and-Mouth Disease Vaccines Available

Developments in the Poultry Vaccine Market

Vaccination - Critical for Controlling Avian Influenza Virus

Avian Influenza Vaccines

New Effervescent Tablets Vaccines against NDV - Augmenting

Trend towards Convenient Administration

Vaccination in the Hatchery Gains Momentum

Parasitic Vaccines Segment Holds Potential

Egg-Derived Veterinary Vaccines in Human Vaccine Facilities

New Vaccine Strains - The Imminent Need in the Vaccine Market

The Need for Innovative Vaccine Delivery Mechanism Increasing

More Vaccines Needed to Prevent Zoonotic Infections

Plant-based Vaccines - the Next Avenue in Cost - effective and

Efficacious Vaccines; Obstacles Persist Delaying Market Debut

Pricing Affects the Livestock Vaccine Market

Over-Vaccination Trend May Prove Harmful



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Porcine Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Porcine Vaccines by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Porcine Vaccines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Poultry Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Poultry Vaccines by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Poultry Vaccines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Canine Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Canine Vaccines by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Canine Vaccines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bovine Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Bovine Vaccines by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Bovine Vaccines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Feline Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Feline Vaccines by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Feline Vaccines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ovine Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Ovine Vaccines by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Ovine Vaccines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inactivated Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Inactivated Vaccines by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Inactivated Vaccines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Live

Attenuated Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Live Attenuated Vaccines by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Live Attenuated

Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recombinant Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Recombinant Vaccines by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Recombinant Vaccines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Toxoid Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Toxoid Vaccines by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Toxoid Vaccines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Vaccines by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Vaccines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 40: World Veterinary Vaccines Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Veterinary Vaccines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Vaccines by Type - Porcine Vaccines, Poultry

Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Feline Vaccines,

Ovine Vaccines and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by Type -

Porcine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine

Vaccines, Feline Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Porcine

Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines,

Feline Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines and Other Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Vaccines by Technology - Inactivated Vaccines, Live

Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and

Other Vaccines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by

Technology - Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines,

Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and Other Vaccines

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant

Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and Other Vaccines for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Vaccines by Type - Porcine Vaccines, Poultry

Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Feline Vaccines,

Ovine Vaccines and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by

Type - Porcine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Canine Vaccines,

Bovine Vaccines, Feline Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Porcine

Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines,

Feline Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines and Other Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Vaccines by Technology - Inactivated Vaccines, Live

Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and

Other Vaccines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by

Technology - Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines,

Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and Other Vaccines

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant

Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and Other Vaccines for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Veterinary Vaccines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Vaccines by Type - Porcine Vaccines, Poultry

Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Feline Vaccines,

Ovine Vaccines and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by Type -

Porcine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine

Vaccines, Feline Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Porcine

Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines,

Feline Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines and Other Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Vaccines by Technology - Inactivated Vaccines, Live

Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and

Other Vaccines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by

Technology - Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines,

Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and Other Vaccines

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant

Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and Other Vaccines for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Veterinary Vaccines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Vaccines by Type - Porcine Vaccines, Poultry

Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Feline Vaccines,

Ovine Vaccines and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by Type -

Porcine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine

Vaccines, Feline Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Porcine

Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines,

Feline Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines and Other Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Vaccines by Technology - Inactivated Vaccines, Live

Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and

Other Vaccines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by

Technology - Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines,

Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and Other Vaccines

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant

Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and Other Vaccines for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Veterinary Vaccines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Vaccines by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Vaccines by Type - Porcine Vaccines, Poultry

Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Feline Vaccines,

Ovine Vaccines and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by

Type - Porcine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Canine Vaccines,

Bovine Vaccines, Feline Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Porcine

Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines,

Feline Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines and Other Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Vaccines by Technology - Inactivated Vaccines, Live

Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and

Other Vaccines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by

Technology - Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines,

Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and Other Vaccines

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant

Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and Other Vaccines for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Veterinary Vaccines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Vaccines by Type - Porcine Vaccines, Poultry

Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Feline Vaccines,

Ovine Vaccines and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: France Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by

Type - Porcine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Canine Vaccines,

Bovine Vaccines, Feline Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: France 16-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Porcine

Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines,

Feline Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines and Other Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Vaccines by Technology - Inactivated Vaccines, Live

Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and

Other Vaccines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: France Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by

Technology - Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines,

Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and Other Vaccines

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: France 16-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant

Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and Other Vaccines for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Veterinary Vaccines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Vaccines by Type - Porcine Vaccines, Poultry

Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Feline Vaccines,

Ovine Vaccines and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by

Type - Porcine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Canine Vaccines,

Bovine Vaccines, Feline Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Porcine

Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines,

Feline Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines and Other Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Vaccines by Technology - Inactivated Vaccines, Live

Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and

Other Vaccines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by

Technology - Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines,

Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and Other Vaccines

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant

Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and Other Vaccines for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Vaccines by Type - Porcine Vaccines, Poultry

Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Feline Vaccines,

Ovine Vaccines and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Italy Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by Type -

Porcine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine

Vaccines, Feline Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Porcine

Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines,

Feline Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines and Other Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Vaccines by Technology - Inactivated Vaccines, Live

Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and

Other Vaccines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Italy Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by

Technology - Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines,

Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and Other Vaccines

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant

Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and Other Vaccines for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Veterinary Vaccines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Vaccines by Type - Porcine Vaccines, Poultry

Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Feline Vaccines,

Ovine Vaccines and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: UK Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by Type -

Porcine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine

Vaccines, Feline Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: UK 16-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Porcine

Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines,

Feline Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines and Other Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Vaccines by Technology - Inactivated Vaccines, Live

Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and

Other Vaccines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: UK Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by

Technology - Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines,

Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and Other Vaccines

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: UK 16-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant

Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and Other Vaccines for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Veterinary Vaccines by Type - Porcine Vaccines, Poultry

Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Feline Vaccines,

Ovine Vaccines and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Veterinary

Vaccines by Type - Porcine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Canine

Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Feline Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines and

Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Veterinary

Vaccines by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Porcine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine

Vaccines, Feline Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines and Other Types for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Veterinary Vaccines by Technology - Inactivated

Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines,

Toxoid Vaccines and Other Vaccines - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Veterinary

Vaccines by Technology - Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated

Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and Other

Vaccines Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Veterinary

Vaccines by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant

Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and Other Vaccines for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Veterinary Vaccines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Veterinary Vaccines by Type - Porcine Vaccines, Poultry

Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Feline Vaccines,

Ovine Vaccines and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06049473/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________