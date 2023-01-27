Network Monitoring Market Size & Revenue by 2028 | Latest Trends, Key Players, Types, Applications | Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Gross Margin and Revenue

Pune, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Network monitoring market report is knowledge and experience shared by industry experts to take correct decisions for manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain-related companies. The report includes a worldwide study with top players in the market, growth in the near future, revenue and share in the market, challenges, and opportunities in the past and future.

Network Monitoring market report offers segmentation by product type, application, regional breakup, market size, volume, and value. This report has delivered the key development plans, such as innovative trends and expansions, strengthening of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product invention, and geographical development, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence.

The global Network Monitoring market size was valued at USD 2414.02 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.82% during the forecast period, reaching USD 3388.67 million by 2028.



Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Key players in the global market include: -

Domotz

Datadog

Soneco

Netreo

EventSentry

Splunk

ManageEngine

SysAid Technologies

VictorOps

NetCrunch

Deep Software

Black Duck

Webroot Software

EventTracker

Segmentation by Types: -

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Segmentation by Applications: -

Governments

Corporations

Individuals

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

The readers in the section will understand how the Network Monitoring market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

