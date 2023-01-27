The Global Bathroom Cabinets Market size is expected to reach $97.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bathroom Cabinets Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Product, By Application, By Material, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412010/?utm_source=GNW

Bathroom cabinets either have an integrated electric socket or are placed near the socket to allow users to use the electric items such as a hairdryer, shaver, and others in front of the mirror integrated with such cabinets.



Nowadays, the market players are offering much more advanced technologies in bathroom cabinets, such as mood lighting, anti-fog technology, and Bluetooth connectivity. Usually term “bathroom cabinets” is used for wall-mounted medicine cabinets or tall linen cabinets. Base cabinets are popularly known as bathroom vanities. Most of the bathroom cabinets in the market nowadays look like furniture, not faucets and mounting sinks.



Therefore, the space for tubs, toilets, and sinks will affect the size & location of bathroom cabinets. The bathroom is among the most frequently used areas of a house. Most bathrooms have limited space compared to other areas of a house, such as a kitchen and a bedroom. This raises the need for bathroom cabinets to ensure the efficient use of every square foot in a room. The bathroom cabinet is considered a part of the vanity.



The washbasin and bathroom cabinet beneath it combine to form a bathroom vanity. The main aim of installing these cabinets is to get adequate space to store items used in the bathroom along with maintaining aesthetic appeal. Though it is normal to have items such as hair dryer, shaver, toiletries, and others in the cabinets, it is considered more appealing to store these items in an organized manner in bathroom cabinets.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The widespread COVID-19 has significantly affected the world’s economy. The pandemic has negatively impacted the bathroom cabinet market. Governments of several nations have imposed lockdowns and other such restrictions, which resulted in disruptions in the supply chain and a reduction of production capacity. The renovation and construction activities were stopped for the initial few months, especially at the commercial level. As a result, a few people replaced the existing interiors of their households. Further, the government has imposed several restrictions to open brand stores and hardware stores, which declined the sale of products such as bathroom cabinets.



Market Growth Factors



Rising Demand For The Enhanced Organized Bathrooms To Maximize Space



Even if someone has a small bathroom in terms of size, they are more likely to install bathroom cabinets to get more storage space. This is because of the modern innovations in bathroom cabinets that have replaced double-door vanity and typical space-wasting with more advantageous options. Household owners could opt for drawers, open shelving, or a combination of both to create storage space as per the need of users. The demand for bathroom cabinets is growing, especially from households with small bathrooms, thereby contributing to market expansion.



Grown Trend Of Using Bathroom Storage Racks



The social media platforms such as Instagram, Pinterest, and others are being used by a large number of people across the globe. When it comes to interior designing trends, these platforms play a very crucial role in the choice of customers. The trends in this industry have significantly changed within the recent few years, even more than that in the past 30 years. The growing trend to use these cabinets for interior designing purposes is the primary factor predicted to drive the growth of the bathroom cabinets market.



Market Restraining Factors



Health Concerns Associated With MDF Manufacturing



One of the most significant issues with manufacturing bathroom cabinets developed from MDF is exposure to formaldehyde. The glue utilized in MDF material is urea formaldehyde. Urea formaldehyde is a solid chemical made with a mixture of formaldehyde and urea. In many cases, the excess quantity of formaldehyde might be added to urea to get an even stronger bond. Owing to this, the growth of the bathroom cabinets market may be hampered during the projection period.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the bathroom cabinets market is segmented into with mirror, and without mirror. In 2021, the with mirror segment dominated the bathroom cabinets market with maximum revenue share. The segment’s growth is majorly driven by the growing demand for cabinets having automated lighting features integrated with them. In addition, the expanding e-commerce channels, coupled with the key players’ efforts to advertise their products online, are raising awareness about the availability of innovative products, which is resulting in increasing demand for bathroom cabinets.



Material Outlook



On the basis material, the bathroom cabinets market is fragmented into wood, metal and others. The metal segment covered a significant revenue share in the bathroom cabinets market in 2021. Increased demand for metal cabinets in emerging economies, especially from the commercial sector, is the key factor supporting market expansion. Furthemore, metal Cabinets are usually cost-effective and complement the other bathroom furniture. Therefore, the vendors continuously adapt business strategies to expand their reach in the market.



Product Outlook



By product, the bathroom cabinets market is divided into single door and multi door. The multi-door segment garnered a considerable revenue share in the bathroom cabinets market in 2021. This is the result of the convenience these type of bathroom cabinets provides. The cabinets with multi-door make it easy to organize the commodities. Furthermore, changing purchasing patterns & consumers’ preference, along with the accessibility to a wide range of designs and materials in multi-door option, further supports the demand for the bathroom cabinets market.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the bathroom cabinets market is classified into residential and commercial. The residential segment accounted the highest revenue share in the bathroom cabinets market in 2021. This segment has undergone significant design and technological enhancements in the recent past. Different people have different demands when it comes to choosing the interior for households. The availability of a wide range of bathroom cabinets with different price ranges, designs, sizes, and structure serves them with ease of choosing.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the bathroom cabinets market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the Asia Pacific region led the bathroom cabinets market by generating the highest revenue share. Growing urbanization across regional nations such as China, India, and South Korea has resulted in the growth of residential construction and renovation activities. The households undergoing renovation are largely demanding innovative products and designs. Also, the rapid growth in the popularity of bathroom vanities in the region is predicted to support the growth of the bathroom cabinets market in the upcoming years.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Geberit AG (Doughty Hanso), Roca Sanitario, SA (Roca Corporacion Empresarial, SA), Nilkamal Limited, Duravit AG, EMCO Limited, HiB, Ltd., Roper Rhodes Ltd (Svedbergs Group), Fab Glass and Mirror LLC, and W. Schneider+Co AG.



Strategies deployed in Bathroom Cabinets Market



Nov-2022: Roca introduces Tenet, the latest bathroom furniture collection. The Tenet collection is designed to suit various sizes of bathrooms and styles and it features a 600mm to 1200mm range with two, three, four, or six drawers with built-in organizers to keep all your toiletries orderly yet within reach.



Nov-2022: HiB expanded its Vanquish range by availing brushed brass and black trims in its product offering. Accessible in four sizes, 50cm, 60cm, 80cm, and 120cm, and also delivers integrated 2-pin charging points for toothbrushes and razors. With this launch, HiB would able to enhance its range of products with the objective of improving overall bathroom design.



Oct-2022: HiB has announced the launch of the new ‘Sound cabinet’, the latest music technology for the bathroom. Sound Cabinet comprises Bluetooth and speaker’s connectivity, with which users would be able to listen to audiobooks, music, and podcasts easily. The Sound’s soft-close mirrored doors comprise USB and 2-pin charging sockets inside it, which include heated pads to minimize condensation on the mirrored surface and LED illumination.



Oct-2022: Geberit expanded its product line of Geberit ONE and iCon series by introducing a new range of cabinet and basin solutions. With the launch of Geberit ONE washtops and washbasin cabinet which comes in two different designs, rectangular or bowl, the company aimed at providing space-saving and hygienic solutions to its customers within the UK market.



Mar-2022: Duravit USA entered into partnership with Dellon Sales. Through this partnership, the company aimed at expanding its footprints in New York, Philadelphia and New Jersey. Additionally, Dellon Sales would promote the full suite solutions of the company featuring Duravit products and represent their brand in northeastern market.



Oct-2021: Duravit AG announce the launch of White Tulip, a complete bathroom range that comprises sanitary ceramics, bathtubs, shower trays, bathroom furniture, wellness systems, shower toilets, tap fittings, accessories, and installation systems. The White Tulip series comes with Well-engineered technologies such as HygieneGlaze and HygieneFlush, tip-on technology and self-close action, and app-controlled, customizable lighting complete the feel-good factor.



Jul-2021: Roca unveiled the latest bathroom furniture Romea with vintage style. The launch is aimed at providing a storage solution for bathrooms that comprises vintage elements without sacrificing comfort or functionality. Romea furniture offers practical storage as well as a stylish focal point for the bathroom, with sizes ranging from 600 to 1000 mm for small to large bathrooms.



Jun-2021: Roca Group acquired Sanit, a manufacturer of luxurious bathroom fittings that provides a range of superior quality bath accessories. With this acquisition, Roca Group would be able to offer complete bathroom solutions with modernized technology and strengthen the portfolio of its product offering. Furthermore, Sanit would become the development hub for the company’s installation systems.



Jan-2021: The Roca Group announced the acquisition of 75% stakes in Royo Group, a manufacturer of bathroom furniture. Through this acquisition, Royo Group would become the developing hub of the furniture segment for Roca Group. Additionally, this would further help the company to enhance its competitiveness in the bathroom space segment.



Jun-2018: Duravit introduces Brioso, a new bathroom furniture range. Brioso’s features include precise, finely and refined geometry manufactured by slim cabinet frames that form the edges of the furniture, cabinets, and mirrors. The washbasin vanity units are available in up to five different widths (400-1300 mm) and come with the option of one or two drawers.



