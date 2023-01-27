Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Reports Strong Fourth Quarter 2022 Results With Earnings Per Share Increasing By 19% On a Year-Over-Year Basis

Robust Loan Originations Drive Over $1.3 Billion in Loan Growth for Fiscal Year 2022

Fourth Quarter Results Highlighted by Strong Non-Interest Income Growth,
Prudent Expense Management and Improved Credit Quality

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $145.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, or $3.73 per diluted common share, compared to $96.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 or $2.45 per diluted common share.

Kevin M. O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company, stated, “As we close the book on 2022, we can reflect on an extremely successful year for our Company. Reported net income available to common shareholders for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 increased by 50% on a year-over-year basis. Importantly, we delivered consistent financial results throughout 2022 as demonstrated by an annual return on assets in excess of 1.20% and an efficiency ratio below 50%. We made numerous investments in our business and people over the year, including a buildout of our middle market commercial lending operations. Finally, we were very proud to achieve an overall “Outstanding” rating for our Community Reinvestment Act rating from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.”

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, net income available to common stockholders was $38.2 million, or $0.99 per diluted common share, compared to $37.7 million, or $0.98 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and $33.5 million, or $0.83 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2022 Included:

  • Total loans held for investment, net, increased by $450 million or 18% on an annualized basis versus the linked quarter;
  • Total business loan balances increased by $215 million or 43% on an annualized basis versus the linked quarter;
  • Non-interest income increased to $9.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact of a $1.4 million gain on sale of a branch property in the third quarter, non-interest income during the third quarter of 2022 was $8.0 million. The increase in non-interest income was driven by customer-related loan swap revenue and SBA gain on sale revenue;
  • Non-interest expense to average assets remained well controlled at 1.56% for the fourth quarter, compared to 1.54% for the prior quarter and 1.64% for the year-ago quarter; and
  • Credit quality continues to be strong with non-performing assets and loans 90 days past due and accruing declining by 22% versus the linked quarter and representing only 0.26% of total assets as of December 31, 2022.

Management’s Discussion of Quarterly Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $96.8 million compared to $100.4 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $91.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The table below provides a reconciliation of the reported net interest margin (“NIM”) and adjusted NIM excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion on the loan portfolio.

           
(Dollars in thousands) Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021 
Net interest income $ 96,804  $100,438  $91,686 
Purchase accounting accretion on loans ("PAA")   (390)  (57)  625 
Adjusted net interest income excluding PAA on loans (non-GAAP) $ 96,414  $100,381  $92,311 
           
Average interest-earning assets $ 12,198,905  $11,782,361  $11,582,086 
           
NIM (1)   3.15 % 3.38 % 3.14%
Adjusted NIM excluding PAA on loans (non-GAAP) (2)   3.14 % 3.38 % 3.16%

(1)   NIM represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(2)   Adjusted NIM excluding PAA on loans represents adjusted net interest income, which excludes net interest income on PAA loans divided by average interest-earning assets.

Loan Portfolio

The ending weighted average rate (“WAR”)(1) on the total loan portfolio was 4.76% at December 31, 2022, a 43 basis point increase compared to the ending WAR on the total loan portfolio at September 30, 2022.

Outlined below are loan balances and WARs for the period ended as indicated.

                 
  December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 
($ in thousands) Balance WAR Balance WAR Balance WAR 
Loans held for investment balances at period end:                
Commercial and industrial ("C&I") $ 1,065,916  7.00%$900,768 5.90%$867,542 4.08%
Owner-occupied commercial real estate   1,140,145  5.16  1,090,417 4.69  1,030,240 4.05 
Business loans   2,206,061  6.05  1,991,185 5.24  1,897,782 4.06 
One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment   773,321  3.96  722,081 3.77  669,282 3.63 
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (2)(3)   4,026,826  4.08  3,968,244 3.83  3,356,346 3.56 
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate   3,317,485  4.68  3,174,102 4.33  2,915,708 3.69 
Acquisition, development, and construction   229,663  8.19  241,019 6.75  322,628 4.53 
Other loans   7,679  10.22  8,927 7.29  16,898 5.85 
Loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans   10,561,035  4.76  10,105,558 4.33  9,178,644 3.75 
PPP loans   5,796  1.00  11,383 1.00  66,017 1.00 
Total loans held for investment, including PPP loans $ 10,566,831  4.76%$10,116,941 4.33%$9,244,661 3.73%

(1)   Weighted average rate is calculated by aggregating interest based on the current loan rate from each loan in the category, adjusted for non-accrual loans, divided by the total amount of loans in the category.
(2)    Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.
(3)   While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.

Outlined below are the loan originations, for the quarter ended as indicated.

    
($ in millions) Q4 2022 Q3 2022    Q4 2021 
Loan originations $ 638.3 $800.9 $463.9 

Deposits

Total average deposits for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $10.4 billion, compared to $10.6 billion for the third quarter of 2022. The cost of deposits increased by 46 basis points on a linked quarter basis. CEO O’Connor stated, “Despite the rapid increase in market interest rates and the competitive environment for deposit balances, we were able to maintain average non-interest bearing deposit balances to average total deposit balances at approximately 36.2% for the fourth quarter of 2022.”

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $9.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, $9.4 million during the third quarter of 2022, and $10.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2021. Included in non-interest income during the third quarter of 2022 was a $1.4 million gain on the sale of a branch property.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $50.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, $48.3 million during the third quarter of 2022, and $50.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of merger expenses and transaction costs, branch restructuring, severance expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, and amortization of other intangible assets, adjusted non-interest expense was $50.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, $47.9 million during the third quarter of 2022, and $48.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2021 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.56% during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 1.54% during the linked quarter and 1.64% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of merger expenses and transaction costs, branch restructuring, severance expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, and amortization of other intangible assets, the ratio of adjusted non-interest expense to average assets was 1.55% during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 1.53% during the linked quarter and 1.57% for the fourth quarter of 2021 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

The efficiency ratio was 47.7% during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 44.0% during the linked quarter and 49.9% during the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of merger expenses and transaction costs, branch restructuring, severance expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of other intangible assets, and gain on sale of securities and other assets, the adjusted efficiency ratio was 47.3% during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 44.2% during the linked quarter and 48.2% during the fourth quarter of 2021 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Income Tax Expense

The reported effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 27.5%, compared to 28.1% for the third quarter of 2022, and 30.9% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans at December 31, 2022 were $34.2 million, or 0.32% of total loans.

A credit loss provision of $0.3 million was recorded during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a credit loss provision of $6.6 million during the third quarter of 2022, and a credit loss recovery of $132 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2021. The credit loss provision for the fourth quarter of 2022 was associated with growth in the loan portfolio offset by a reduction in reserves on individually evaluated loans and unfunded commitments.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.79% at December 31, 2022 as compared to 0.81% at September 30, 2022 and 0.91% at December 31, 2021.

Capital Management

The Company’s and the Bank’s regulatory capital ratios continued to be in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements as of December 31, 2022.

CEO O’Connor commented, “Our strong internal capital generation allowed us to keep our capital ratios steady in the quarter, while supporting approximately $450 million of quarterly loan growth. Over the course of 2022, we repurchased approximately $47 million of common stock, representing approximately 4% of shares outstanding at the beginning of the year. Our regulatory capital ratios, which exclude the impact of the accumulated other comprehensive loss component of stockholders’ equity, continue to be very strong.”

Dividends per common share were $0.24 during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Book value per common share was $27.41 at December 31, 2022 compared to $26.55 at September 30, 2022. Tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the number of shares outstanding) was $23.20 at December 31, 2022 compared to $22.34 at September 30, 2022. Excluding the impact of accumulated other comprehensive income, the adjusted tangible common book value per share was $25.54 at December 31, 2022 compared to $24.75 at September 30, 2022 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(In thousands)

          
     December 31,     September 30,     December 31, 
  2022
 2022
 2021
Assets:           
Cash and due from banks $ 169,297  $312,996  $393,722 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   950,587   962,927   1,563,711 
Securities held-to-maturity   585,798   591,403   179,309 
Loans held for sale     289   5,493 
Loans held for investment, net:          
C&I   1,065,916   900,768   867,542 
Owner-occupied commercial real estate   1,140,145   1,090,417   1,030,240 
Total business loans   2,206,061   1,991,185   1,897,782 
One-to-four family and cooperative/condominium apartment   773,321   722,081   669,282 
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (1)(2)   4,026,826   3,968,244   3,356,346 
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate   3,317,485   3,174,102   2,915,708 
Acquisition, development, and construction   229,663   241,019   322,628 
Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans   5,796   11,383   66,017 
Other loans   7,679   8,927   16,898 
Allowance for credit losses   (83,507)  (81,935)  (83,853)
Total loans held for investment, net   10,483,324   10,035,006   9,160,808 
Premises and fixed assets, net   46,749   47,406   50,368 
Premises held for sale        556 
Restricted stock   88,745   65,656   37,732 
Bank Owned Life Insurance ("BOLI")   333,292   331,105   295,789 
Goodwill   155,797   155,797   155,797 
Other intangible assets   6,484   6,915   8,362 
Operating lease assets   57,857   57,916   64,258 
Derivative assets   154,485   162,679   45,086 
Accrued interest receivable   48,561   41,567   40,149 
Other assets   113,084   114,241   65,224 
Total assets $ 13,194,060  $12,885,903  $12,066,364 
Liabilities:          
Non-interest-bearing checking $ 3,519,218  $3,830,676  $3,920,423 
Interest-bearing checking   827,454   936,082   905,717 
Savings   2,260,101   2,237,409   1,158,040 
Money market   2,532,270   2,553,729   3,621,552 
Certificates of deposit   1,115,364   930,774   853,242 
Total deposits   10,254,407   10,488,670   10,458,974 
FHLBNY advances   1,131,000   620,000   25,000 
Other short-term borrowings   1,360   2,124   1,862 
Subordinated debt, net   200,283   200,305   197,096 
Derivative cash collateral   153,040   158,200   4,550 
Operating lease liabilities   60,340   60,252   66,103 
Derivative liabilities   137,335   144,343   40,728 
Other liabilities   82,573   71,218   79,431 
Total liabilities   12,020,338   11,745,112   10,873,744 
Stockholders' equity:          
Preferred stock, Series A   116,569   116,569   116,569 
Common stock   416   416   416 
Additional paid-in capital   495,410   495,232   494,125 
Retained earnings   762,762   733,783   654,726 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI"), net of deferred taxes   (90,240)  (93,036)  (6,181)
Unearned equity awards   (8,078)  (9,177)  (7,842)
Treasury stock, at cost   (103,117)  (102,996)  (59,193)
Total stockholders' equity   1,173,722   1,140,791   1,192,620 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,194,060  $12,885,903  $12,066,364 

(1)     Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.
(2)    While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.


DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended  Year Ended
     December 31,     September 30,     December 31,     December 31,     December 31, 
  2022 2022 2021
 2022 2021
Interest income:                
Loans $ 120,773 $106,306 $89,301  $ 406,601 $359,016 
Securities   7,652  7,374  7,097    29,224  22,634 
Other short-term investments   1,444  847  414    3,400  2,976 
Total interest income   129,869  114,527  96,812    439,225  384,626 
Interest expense:                 
Deposits and escrow   22,017  10,154  2,861    38,433  16,527 
Borrowed funds   9,783  3,483  2,265    19,117  10,490 
Derivative cash collateral   1,265  452      1,812   
Total interest expense   33,065  14,089  5,126    59,362  27,017 
Net interest income   96,804  100,438  91,686    379,863  357,609 
Provision (credit) for credit losses   335  6,587  (132)   5,374  6,212 
Net interest income after provision (credit)   96,469  93,851  91,818    374,489  351,397 
Non-interest income:                 
Service charges and other fees   3,945  3,866  4,621    16,206  15,998 
Title fees   453  474  735    2,031  2,338 
Loan level derivative income   1,397  549  113    3,637  2,909 
BOLI income   2,187  2,177  1,890    10,346  7,071 
Gain on sale of SBA loans   621  211  851    1,797  2,336 
Gain on sale of PPP loans           20,697 
Gain on sale of residential loans   55  54  225    448  1,758 
Net gain on equity securities           131 
Net gain on sale of securities and other assets    1,397  975    1,397  1,705 
Loss on termination of derivatives           (16,505)
Other   809  634  769    2,294  3,630 
Total non-interest income   9,467  9,362  10,179    38,156  42,068 
Non-interest expense:                 
Salaries and employee benefits   31,632  29,188  27,638    120,108  108,331 
Severance   5        2,198  1,875 
Occupancy and equipment   7,356  7,884  7,784    30,220  30,697 
Data processing costs   4,023  3,434  4,506    15,175  16,638 
Marketing   1,559  1,531  1,959    5,900  4,661 
Professional services   1,831  2,116  2,130    8,069  9,284 
Federal deposit insurance premiums   800  800  1,031    3,900  4,077 
Loss on extinguishment of debt          740  1,751 
Curtailment loss           1,543 
Merger expenses and transaction costs      2,574     44,824 
Branch restructuring      (1,118)    5,059 
Amortization of other intangible assets   431  431  715    1,878  2,622 
Other   3,065  2,918  3,610    12,542  13,937 
Total non-interest expense   50,702  48,302  50,829    200,730  245,299 
Income before taxes   55,234  54,911  51,168    211,915  148,166 
Income tax expense   15,175  15,430  15,811    59,359  44,170 
Net income   40,059  39,481  35,357    152,556  103,996 
Preferred stock dividends   1,821  1,822  1,821    7,286  7,286 
Net income available to common stockholders $ 38,238 $37,659 $33,536  $ 145,270 $96,710 
Earnings per common share ("EPS"):                 
Basic $ 0.99 $0.98 $0.83  $ 3.73 $2.45 
Diluted $ 0.99 $0.98 $0.83  $ 3.73 $2.45 
                
Average common shares outstanding for diluted EPS   38,123,221  38,165,681  39,876,825    38,538,834  38,903,037 


DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

                 
  At or For the Three Months Ended  At or For the Year Ended  
     December 31,     September 30,     December 31,     December 31,     December 31,  
  2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 
Per Share Data:                
Reported EPS (Diluted) $ 0.99 $0.98 $0.83 $ 3.73 $2.45 
Cash dividends paid per common share   0.24  0.24  0.24   0.96  0.96 
Book value per common share   27.41  26.55  26.98   27.41  26.98 
Tangible common book value per share (1)   23.20  22.34  22.87   23.20  22.87 
Tangible common book value per share excluding AOCI (1)   25.54  24.75  23.02   25.54  23.02 
Common shares outstanding   38,573  38,572  39,878   38,573  39,878 
Dividend payout ratio   24.24%   24.49% 28.92%  25.74% 39.18%
                 
Performance Ratios (Based upon Reported Net Income):                 
Return on average assets   1.23%   1.26% 1.14%  1.22% 0.86%
Return on average equity   13.72  13.56  11.67   13.05  8.96 
Return on average tangible common equity (1)   17.34  17.15  14.61   16.48  11.09 
Net interest margin   3.15  3.38  3.14   3.25  3.15 
Non-interest expense to average assets   1.56  1.54  1.64   1.61  2.03 
Efficiency ratio (1)   47.7  44.0  49.9   48.0  61.4 
Effective tax rate   27.47  28.10  30.90   28.01  29.81 
                 
Balance Sheet Data:                 
Average assets $ 12,985,248 $12,550,626 $12,419,184 $ 12,466,774 $12,112,800 
Average interest-earning assets   12,198,905  11,782,361  11,582,086   11,684,501  11,354,111 
Average tangible common equity (1)   889,018  885,182  931,503   889,038  888,128 
Loan-to-deposit ratio at end of period   103.0  96.5  88.4   103.0  88.4 
                 
Capital Ratios and Reserves - Consolidated: (3)                 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)   6.87%   6.77% 7.66%      
Tangible common equity excluding AOCI to tangible assets (1)   7.51  7.45  7.71       
Tangible equity to tangible assets (1)   7.76  7.69  8.64       
Tangible equity excluding AOCI to tangible assets (1)   8.40  8.36  8.69       
Tier 1 common equity ratio   9.15  9.13  9.49       
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   10.23  10.25  10.69       
Total risk-based capital ratio   12.89  12.98  13.45       
Tier 1 leverage ratio   8.53  8.61  8.46       
CRE consolidated concentration ratio (2)   554  555  519       
Allowance for credit losses/ Total loans   0.79  0.81  0.91       
Allowance for credit losses/ Non-performing loans   243.91  199.45  208.04       
                 

(1)    See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables for reconciliation of tangible equity, tangible common equity, and tangible assets.
(2)    The CRE consolidated concentration ratio is calculated using the sum of commercial real estate, excluding owner-occupied commercial real estate, multifamily, and acquisition, development, and construction, divided by consolidated capital. December 31, 2022 amounts are preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.
(3)   December 31, 2022 amounts are preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.


DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME
(Dollars in thousands)

                          
  Three Months Ended  
  December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 
                    Average             Average          Average 
  Average    Yield/ Average    Yield/ Average    Yield/ 
  Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost 
Assets:                            
Interest-earning assets:                            
Real estate loans $ 9,370,045 $ 104,218  4.41%  $8,981,848 $92,309 4.08%$8,293,470 $78,367 3.75%
Commercial and industrial loans   957,151   16,430  6.81  940,628  13,837 5.84  969,338  10,702 4.38 
Other loans   8,269   125  6.00  10,566  160 6.01  18,385  232 5.01 
Securities   1,663,969   7,652  1.82  1,666,398  7,374 1.76  1,729,191  7,097 1.63 
Other short-term investments   199,471   1,444  2.87  182,921  847 1.84  571,702  414 0.29 
Total interest-earning assets   12,198,905   129,869  4.22%   11,782,361  114,527 3.86% 11,582,086  96,812 3.32%
Non-interest-earning assets   786,343         768,265       837,098      
Total assets $ 12,985,248        $12,550,626      $12,419,184      
                          
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                            
Interest-bearing liabilities:                            
Interest-bearing checking $ 845,530 $ 1,174  0.55%  $833,386 $970 0.46%$962,597 $455 0.19%
Money market   2,469,177   6,620  1.06  2,651,459  2,046 0.31  3,652,681  1,087 0.12 
Savings   2,234,968   9,889  1.76  2,243,887  4,951 0.88  1,174,719  108 0.04 
Certificates of deposit   1,063,053   4,334  1.62  988,827  2,187 0.88  915,210  1,211 0.52 
Total interest-bearing deposits   6,612,728   22,017  1.32  6,717,559  10,154 0.60  6,705,207  2,861 0.17 
FHLBNY advances   724,902   6,383  3.49  166,739  430 1.02  25,000  61 0.97 
Subordinated debt, net   200,298   2,553  5.06  200,320  2,553 5.06  197,126  2,204 4.44 
Other short-term borrowings   90,275   847  3.72  75,975  500 2.61  2,484    
Total borrowings   1,015,475   9,783  3.82  443,034  3,483 3.12  224,610  2,265 4.00 
Derivative cash collateral   157,898   1,265  3.18  111,325  452 1.61  3,842    
Total interest-bearing liabilities   7,786,101   33,065  1.68%   7,271,918  14,089 0.77% 6,933,659  5,126 0.29%
Non-interest-bearing checking   3,755,395         3,894,093       4,092,204      
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   275,636         219,883       181,074      
Total liabilities   11,817,132         11,385,894       11,206,937      
Stockholders' equity   1,168,116         1,164,732       1,212,247      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,985,248        $12,550,626      $12,419,184      
Net interest income     $ 96,804       $100,438      $91,686   
Net interest rate spread          2.54%        3.09%      3.03%
Net interest margin          3.15%        3.38%        3.14%
Deposits (including non-interest-bearing checking accounts) $ 10,368,123 $ 22,017  0.84%  $10,611,652 $10,154 0.38%$10,797,411 $2,861 0.11%


DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
(Dollars in thousands)

          
     At or For the Three Months Ended
  December 31,     September 30,     December 31, 
Asset Quality Detail 2022
 2022
 2021
Non-performing loans ("NPLs")          
One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment $ 3,203  $3,219  $7,623 
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use         
Commercial real estate   8,332   7,673   5,053 
Acquisition, development, and construction   657   657    
C&I   21,946   29,532   27,266 
Other   99      365 
Total Non-accrual loans $ 34,237  $41,081  $40,307 
Total Non-performing assets ("NPAs") $ 34,237  $41,081  $40,307 
          
Loans 90 days delinquent and accruing ("90+ Delinquent")          
One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment $  $  $1,945 
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use         
Commercial real estate         
Acquisition, development, and construction         
C&I     2,781   1,056 
Other         
90+ Delinquent $  $2,781  $3,001 
          
NPAs and 90+ Delinquent $ 34,237  $43,862  $43,308 
          
NPAs and 90+ Delinquent / Total assets  0.26%  0.34%  0.36%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) ("NCOs") $ 185  $3,932  $(108)
NCOs / Average loans (1)  0.01%  0.16%  0.00%

      (1)   Calculated based on annualized NCOs to average loans, excluding loans held for sale.    

           

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude pre-tax income and expenses associated with the Company’s February 2021 merger with Bridge Bancorp, Inc., as well as a gain on sale of a branch property, branch restructuring, gain on sale of PPP loans, severance, and loss on extinguishment of debt:  

                 
  Three Months Ended  Year Ended  
     December 31,     September 30,     December 31,     December 31,  December 31,  
  2022 2022
 2021
 2022 2021
 
Reconciliation of Reported and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders                
Reported net income available to common stockholders $ 38,238 $37,659  $33,536  $ 145,270 $96,710  
Adjustments to net income (1):                 
Provision for credit losses - Non-PCD loans (double-count)            20,278  
Gain on sale of PPP loans            (20,697) 
Net gain on sale of securities and other assets    (1,397)  (975)   1,397  (1,685) 
Loss on termination of derivatives            16,505  
Severance   5         2,198  1,875  
Loss on extinguishment of debt           740  1,751  
Curtailment loss            1,543  
Merger expenses and transaction costs (2)       2,574     44,824  
Branch restructuring       (1,118)    5,059  
Income tax effect of adjustments and other tax adjustments    440   (234)   145  (19,421) 
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 38,243 $36,702  $33,783  $ 149,750 $146,742  
                 
Adjusted Ratios (Based upon non-GAAP as calculated above)                
Adjusted EPS (Diluted) $ 0.99 $0.95  $0.84  $ 3.77 $3.73  
Adjusted return on average assets   1.23 %   1.23 % 1.15 %  1.24 % 1.27 %
Adjusted return on average equity   13.72  13.23   11.75    13.20  13.26  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity   17.34  16.72   14.72    16.67  16.73  
Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets   1.55  1.53   1.57    1.57  1.55  
Adjusted efficiency ratio   47.3  44.2   48.2    47.0  47.6  

(1)    Adjustments to net income are taxed at the Company's statutory tax rate of approximately 31% unless otherwise noted.
(2)    Certain merger expenses and transaction costs are non-taxable expense.

The following table presents a reconciliation of operating expense as a percentage of average assets (as reported) and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of average assets (non-GAAP):

                 
   Three Months Ended   Year Ended
      December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,      December 31,  
   2022  2022  2021  2022  2021 
Operating expense as a % of average assets - as reported   1.56 %   1.54 % 1.64 %  1.61 %   2.03 %
Loss on extinguishment of debt            (0.01)  (0.01) 
Curtailment loss              (0.02) 
Severance            (0.02)  (0.02) 
Merger expenses and transaction costs        (0.08)     (0.37) 
Branch restructuring        0.03      (0.04) 
Amortization of other intangible assets  (0.01)  (0.01)  (0.02)   (0.02)  (0.02) 
Adjusted operating expense as a % of average assets (non-GAAP)   1.55   1.53   1.57    1.57   1.55  

The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

                 
  Three Months Ended  Year Ended  
     December 31,     September 30,     December 31,     December 31,  December 31,  
  2022
 2022
 2021
 2022
 2021
 
Efficiency ratio - as reported (non-GAAP) (1)      47.7 %   44.0 % 49.9 %  48.0 %   61.4 %
Non-interest expense - as reported $ 50,702  $48,302  $50,829  $ 200,730  $245,299  
Severance   (5)         (2,198)  (1,875) 
Merger expenses and transaction costs        (2,574)     (44,824) 
Branch restructuring        1,118      (5,059) 
Loss on extinguishment of debt            (740)  (1,751) 
Curtailment loss              (1,543) 
Amortization of other intangible assets   (431)  (431)  (715)   (1,878)  (2,622) 
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 50,266  $47,871  $48,658  $ 195,914  $187,625  
Net interest income - as reported $ 96,804  $100,438  $91,686  $ 379,863  $357,609  
Non-interest income - as reported $ 9,467  $9,362  $10,179  $ 38,156  $42,068  
Gain on sale of PPP loans              (20,697) 
Net gain on sale of securities and other assets     (1,397)  (975)   (1,397)  (1,685) 
Loss on termination of derivatives              16,505  
Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP) $ 9,467  $7,965  $9,204  $ 36,759  $36,191  
Adjusted total revenues for adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) $ 106,271  $108,403  $100,890  $ 416,622  $393,800  
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (2)    47.3 %   44.2 % 48.2 %  47.0 %   47.6 %

      (1)   The reported efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income.
      (2)   The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and adjusted non-interest income.

The following table presents the tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible equity to tangible assets, and tangible common book value per share calculations (non-GAAP):

           
     December 31,     September 30,     December 31,  
  2022
 2022
 2021
 
Reconciliation of Tangible Assets:          
Total assets $ 13,194,060  $12,885,903  $12,066,364  
Goodwill   (155,797)  (155,797)  (155,797) 
Other intangible assets   (6,484)  (6,915)  (8,362) 
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 13,031,779  $12,723,191  $11,902,205  
           
Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity - Consolidated:          
Total stockholders' equity $ 1,173,722  $1,140,791  $1,192,620  
Goodwill   (155,797)  (155,797)  (155,797) 
Other intangible assets   (6,484)  (6,915)  (8,362) 
Tangible equity (non-GAAP)   1,011,441   978,079   1,028,461  
Preferred stock, net   (116,569)  (116,569)  (116,569) 
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 894,872  $861,510  $911,892  
           
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 894,872  $861,510  $911,892  
AOCI, net of deferred taxes   90,240   93,036   6,181  
Tangible common equity excluding AOCI (non-GAAP) $ 985,112  $954,546  $918,073  
           
Tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,011,441  $978,079  $1,028,461  
AOCI, net of deferred taxes   90,240   93,036   6,181  
Tangible equity excluding AOCI (non-GAAP) $ 1,101,681  $1,071,115  $1,034,642  
           
Common shares outstanding   38,573   38,572   39,878  
           
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)   6.87 %   6.77 % 7.66 %
Tangible common equity excluding AOCI to tangible assets (non-GAAP)   7.51   7.45   7.71  
Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)   7.76   7.69   8.64  
Tangible equity excluding AOCI to tangible assets (non-GAAP)   8.40   8.36   8.69  
           
Book value per share $27.41  $26.55  $26.98  
Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP)  23.20   22.34   22.87  
Tangible common book value per share excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)  25.54   24.75   23.02  