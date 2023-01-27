Global Military Ammunition Market and Technology Forecast Report 2022-2031: Country Analysis, Market and Technology Overview, Opportunities and Scenario Analysis, and Leading Company Profiles

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Ammunition - Market and Technology Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the Military Ammunition market up to 2031 in terms of calibre sizes, end-users and regions. The report also provides key technological developments and maps the ammunition production infrastructure in major countries all over the world.

The defence domain most often focuses on platforms and advanced technologies, leaving ammunition to less popular positions despite them being they key ingredient of combat operations. Without ammunition even the most technologically advanced platform is of no use.

The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan showed the improvements that would be required in the field of light weapons ammunition, to improve ground troops' capability of engaging the enemy at longer distances and bearing greater impact force on the targets, while relieving them from the weight of carrying them.

Moreover, the war in Ukraine has shown that near-peer conflicts are back after almost two decades of counter-insurgency operations. The lessons learned have led to several changes in the weapons and ammunition landscape. However, the most important issue was the stark realization that western countries were not prepared to tackle such a contingency. Their preparation for a high-intensity conflict was limited, while the defence industrial complex had limited its capacity despite having grown in the last decade.

With ammunition being consumed at extremely high rates during high-intensity wars, stocks were quickly depleted, while the defence industry did not have the necessary production capacity to cover the demand. On top of the war in Ukraine defence officials are faced with multiple challenges, namely the high inflation rates which end up reducing defence budgets in real terms, the disruption or difficulties in the supply chains and the energy crisis which further exacerbates the financial constraints.

