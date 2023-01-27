The Global Barbeque Grill Market size is expected to reach $6.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Barbeque Grill Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End-use, By Product, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412009/?utm_source=GNW

The name "barbecue" or "barbeque" is used to designate a variety of cooking techniques that utilize live fire and smoke to cook the meal, with considerable regional and national variations.



The phrase is also typically used to describe the tools used in conjunction with those techniques, the wider cuisines that these techniques result in, and the meals or events where this kind of food is prepared and served. Although there are many different grilling cooking techniques, outdoor cooking accounts for the majority of them.



Broadly speaking, direct and indirect heating techniques can be used to categorize the numerous regional variations of barbecue. North American cuisine is often linked with indirect barbecues, which cook meat by roasting or smoking it over wood or charcoal. These barbeque cooking techniques use smoke for cooking food slowly over a long period of time at low temperatures.



Barbecuing is more frequently used to describe applying heat directly to food by grilling it over hot coals or even a gas fire. For a few minutes, this procedure is typically performed over direct, dry heat or hot fire. Additional national and regional distinctions can be found within these more general classifications.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic brought up previously unheard-of difficulties for a number of businesses, including the consumer goods sector. The barbecue grill market was negatively impacted by a lack of personnel and raw supplies, factory closures, and other operational challenges brought on by safety measures. However, immunization campaigns have increased commercial activity globally, with economies resuming their businesses. Due to an increased desire to be outside due to lockdowns, outdoor hobbies like camping, running, cycling and hiking increased in popularity in 2020.



Market Growth Factors



The Surge In Residential And Commercial Housing Facilities



The increasing demand for establishing advanced kitchen equipment for multi-utility applications across a variety of commercial and residential settings is driven by the growing infrastructure sector. This is driving up demand for cutting-edge home appliances all across the world. As per data given by the United States Census Bureau, the housing authority allowed millions of new privately-owned dwelling units in September 2020 at various building permit-issuing locations across the country. These factors are driving the Barbeque Grill Market throughout the forecast period.



Increasing Food Consumption And The Number Of Non-Vegetarians



By 2050, the demand for food is anticipated to rise by anywhere from 59% to 98%. Farmers all throughout the world will need to enhance crop production, either by adding more area for farming or by improving productivity on already-existing land using irrigation, fertilizer, and innovative techniques like precision farming. However, the virus inspired people to try new foods and engage in other activities, and as a result, these factors fuel the market for barbeque grills.



Market Restraining Factors



Grills pose a fire risk



The operator’s negligence can cause the grills to catch fire. The temperature within the grill can quickly reach very high temperatures (>500°F) whenever the grill cover is covered, and the burners are turned on. Based on where the grill is positioned, residual grease that is there has the potential to ignite and release a tremendous amount of energy that could quickly travel to other goods or even your home. The remaining grease is not the only source of ignition. Fire danger so inhibits the market for barbecue grills from expanding.



Product Outlook



Based on product, the market is categorized into gas, charcoal, and electric. In 2021, the electric segment is generating the significant revenue share in the market. Barbecue grill market expansion is expected to be fueled by the rising trend of cookouts on weekends and holidays among the millennial generation and the growing acceptance of home cooking as just a hobby and leisure activity. Since they are the healthiest, most accessible, and most environmentally responsible method of grilling, electric grills have grown in popularity.



End-use Outlook



Based on End-use, the barbecue grill market is classified into commercial and household. In 2021, the commercial sector dominated the market for barbecue grills. Barbecue mania has spread to other countries. Only barbecue restaurants were visible at the start of the decade serving barbecue. But as barbecue becomes more and more popular, it is becoming more common to see barbecue on the menus of most restaurants.



Regional Outlook



Based on geography, the barbeque grill market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, North America had the largest market share for barbecue grills. When customers in nations like the U.S., Canada, and Mexico celebrate any kind of holiday, the focus is frequently on great food and overindulging. Their culture places a high value on eating barbecued cuisine, and most festivities and festive occasions have cookouts.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Newell Brands, Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., MiddleBy Corporation, Weber, Inc., Char?Broil, LLC (W.C. Bradley Co.), Empire Comfort Systems, Inc., RH Peterson Co., Landmann USA, Inc. (Gebrüder Thiele Group), Transform Holdco LLC, and Traeger, Inc.



