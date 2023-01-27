New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817605/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market to Reach $51 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control estimated at US$34.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$51 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.1% over the period 2022-2030. RADAR, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$40.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the LIDAR segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR
The Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured)
- Autoliv, Inc.
- Continental AG
- Delphi Technologies
- DENSO Manufacturing Czech s.r.o.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Magna International, Inc.
- Mando Corporation
- Preco Electronics
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Valeo Group
- Wabco Holdings Inc.
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise
Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive
Cruise Control by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RADAR
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for RADAR by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for RADAR by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LIDAR
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for LIDAR by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for LIDAR by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Normal Adaptive Cruise Control by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Normal Adaptive Cruise
Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Normal Adaptive Cruise
Control by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connected Adaptive Cruise Control by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Connected Adaptive Cruise
Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Connected Adaptive
Cruise Control by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2023 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Technology - RADAR and
LIDAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise
Control by Technology - RADAR and LIDAR Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive
Cruise Control by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for RADAR and LIDAR for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation -
Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and Connected Adaptive Cruise
Control - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise
Control by Mode Of Operation - Normal Adaptive Cruise Control
and Connected Adaptive Cruise Control Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive
Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and Connected
Adaptive Cruise Control for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars
and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise
Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive
Cruise Control by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Technology - RADAR and
LIDAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise
Control by Technology - RADAR and LIDAR Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive
Cruise Control by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for RADAR and LIDAR for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation -
Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and Connected Adaptive Cruise
Control - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise
Control by Mode Of Operation - Normal Adaptive Cruise Control
and Connected Adaptive Cruise Control Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive
Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and Connected
Adaptive Cruise Control for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars
and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise
Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive
Cruise Control by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Technology - RADAR and
LIDAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise
Control by Technology - RADAR and LIDAR Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive
Cruise Control by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for RADAR and LIDAR for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation -
Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and Connected Adaptive Cruise
Control - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise
Control by Mode Of Operation - Normal Adaptive Cruise Control
and Connected Adaptive Cruise Control Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive
Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and Connected
Adaptive Cruise Control for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars
and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise
Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive
Cruise Control by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
CHINA
Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Technology - RADAR and
LIDAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise
Control by Technology - RADAR and LIDAR Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive
Cruise Control by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for RADAR and LIDAR for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation -
Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and Connected Adaptive Cruise
Control - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise
Control by Mode Of Operation - Normal Adaptive Cruise Control
and Connected Adaptive Cruise Control Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive
Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and Connected
Adaptive Cruise Control for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars
and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise
Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive
Cruise Control by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise
Control by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive
Cruise Control by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Technology - RADAR and
LIDAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise
Control by Technology - RADAR and LIDAR Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive
Cruise Control by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for RADAR and LIDAR for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation -
Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and Connected Adaptive Cruise
Control - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise
Control by Mode Of Operation - Normal Adaptive Cruise Control
and Connected Adaptive Cruise Control Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive
Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and Connected
Adaptive Cruise Control for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars
and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise
Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive
Cruise Control by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Technology - RADAR and
LIDAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: France Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise
Control by Technology - RADAR and LIDAR Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive
Cruise Control by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for RADAR and LIDAR for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation -
Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and Connected Adaptive Cruise
Control - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: France Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise
Control by Mode Of Operation - Normal Adaptive Cruise Control
and Connected Adaptive Cruise Control Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: France 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive
Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and Connected
Adaptive Cruise Control for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars
and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise
Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: France 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive
Cruise Control by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Technology - RADAR and
LIDAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive
Cruise Control by Technology - RADAR and LIDAR Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive
Cruise Control by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for RADAR and LIDAR for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation -
Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and Connected Adaptive Cruise
Control - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive
Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation - Normal Adaptive Cruise
Control and Connected Adaptive Cruise Control Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive
Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and Connected
Adaptive Cruise Control for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars
and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive
Cruise Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive
Cruise Control by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 89: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Technology - RADAR and
LIDAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise
Control by Technology - RADAR and LIDAR Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive
Cruise Control by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for RADAR and LIDAR for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation -
Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and Connected Adaptive Cruise
Control - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise
Control by Mode Of Operation - Normal Adaptive Cruise Control
and Connected Adaptive Cruise Control Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive
Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and Connected
Adaptive Cruise Control for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars
and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise
Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive
Cruise Control by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2023 (E)
Table 98: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Technology - RADAR and
LIDAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: UK Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise
Control by Technology - RADAR and LIDAR Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: UK 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive
Cruise Control by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for RADAR and LIDAR for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation -
Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and Connected Adaptive Cruise
Control - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise
Control by Mode Of Operation - Normal Adaptive Cruise Control
and Connected Adaptive Cruise Control Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: UK 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive
Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and Connected
Adaptive Cruise Control for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars
and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise
Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: UK 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive
Cruise Control by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Technology -
RADAR and LIDAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive
Adaptive Cruise Control by Technology - RADAR and LIDAR Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Adaptive Cruise Control by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for RADAR and LIDAR for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Mode Of
Operation - Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and Connected
Adaptive Cruise Control - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive
Adaptive Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation - Normal Adaptive
Cruise Control and Connected Adaptive Cruise Control Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Adaptive Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and
Connected Adaptive Cruise Control for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 113: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by End-Use -
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 114: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive
Adaptive Cruise Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Adaptive Cruise Control by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2023 (E)
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Technology - RADAR
and LIDAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive
Cruise Control by Technology - RADAR and LIDAR Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Adaptive Cruise Control by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for RADAR and LIDAR for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation -
Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and Connected Adaptive Cruise
Control - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive
Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation - Normal Adaptive Cruise
Control and Connected Adaptive Cruise Control Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Adaptive Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and
Connected Adaptive Cruise Control for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by End-Use - Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive
Cruise Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Adaptive Cruise Control by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 125: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Technology - RADAR
and LIDAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 126: Rest of World Historic Review for Automotive
Adaptive Cruise Control by Technology - RADAR and LIDAR Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 127: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Adaptive Cruise Control by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for RADAR and LIDAR for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 128: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation -
Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and Connected Adaptive Cruise
Control - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 129: Rest of World Historic Review for Automotive
Adaptive Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation - Normal Adaptive
