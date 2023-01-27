The Global Bamboo Toothbrush Market size is expected to reach $56.8 Million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 10.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bamboo Toothbrush Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Bristle Type, By End User, By Sales Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412008/?utm_source=GNW

These are one of the oldest types of toothbrushes.



In addition, many manufacturers offer toothbrushes having bristles of nylon, boar’s hair, and other materials. As the bamboo plant grows quickly, they have a smaller ecological footprint in comparison to that of plastic. Also, bamboo is biodegradable when used in raw form. Due to this, the bamboo toothbrush could be reused, composted as plant markers, or for other applications.



Many manufacturers nowadays are offering fully biodegradable toothbrushes with bristles made of natural fibers. These toothbrushes could be used similarly to plastic toothbrushes on a routine basis. Toothbrushes that can easily fit into the narrow areas of the mouth and have a comfortable handle are considered the most efficient.



There are various advantages to using bamboo toothbrushes. One of the main benefits is that it saves the environment from being destroyed due to waste decomposition. The use of plastic toothbrushes is highly associated with dangers to marine life as the used plastic toothbrushes are usually thrown into the oceans, but the eco-friendly bamboo toothbrushes do not cause such hazards to the environment.



Furthermore, plastic toothbrushes are manufactured using harmful chemicals and processes and are not sustainable. In contrast, the stems of bamboo plants grow quickly and also do not require pesticides and fertilizers, which enables the manufacturing of chemical-free toothbrushes without toxic additives.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The manufacturers faced the shortage of raw material and required workforce due to the lockdown. This has adversely disrupted supply chains of companies leading to decline in sales. Though, the demand for bamboo toothbrushes spiked to normal just after the initial few months when restrictions were eased. Although, the widespread of novel coronavirus has grown the interest of consumers toward use of sustainably sourced products. Also, people are becoming more aware of hygiene after the pandemic period. This has resulted in increase in demand for bamboo toothbrush.



Market Growth Factors



Rising Occurrence Of Oral Diseases



Oral diseases are highly prevalent across the globe and pose a significant health burden in a number of nations. Oral diseases such as tooth decay, plague, and gum infection are growing at a steady rate. This is due to the unhealthy dietary habits and lifestyles of the people. The oral disease could occur due to a number of factors, such as tobacco consumption, excess sugar consumption, and poor oral hygiene. This rising prevalence of oral diseases, especially in the young generation, is predicted to result in rising demand for the bamboo toothbrushes during the projection period.



Increased Awareness Regarding Oral Hygiene



The market expansion is primarily fueled by the growing awareness regarding oral hygiene, made possible by several efforts of dentists and major market players. Various seminars and programs to spread awareness have been organized by many organizations and governments of different nations. Many market players have also organized such awareness campaigns intending to promote their advanced products. All these factors are estimated to support the demand for bamboo toothbrushes over the course of the forecast period.



Market Restraining Factors



May Cause Harm To Gums If Used Improperly



Any manual toothbrush must be used at an angle of 45-degree and a bit upward against the gum line. If used in this manner, the toothbrush works effectively, fulfilling its intended purpose. A problem with manual toothbrushes such as bamboo toothbrush is that its’ not time restricted. This makes it essential for user to be aware of how long they are brushing. All these elements are restricting expansion of bamboo toothbrush market.



End Use Outlook



Based on end use, the bamboo toothbrush market is segmented into adults and children. The children segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the bamboo toothbrush market in 2021. This is the result of rising awareness regarding oral hygiene among parents coupled with the awareness programs being organized in schools. The market players are introducing toothbrushes with extra soft bristles, that are specially designed for kids.



Sales Channel Outlook



On the basis of sales channel, the bamboo toothbrush market is fragmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, e-commerce, and others. The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment held the largest revenue share in the bamboo toothbrush market in 2021. A large number of consumers buy such products manually from online stores to make sure that they get a high-quality product. Also, these stores offer a variety of options in terms of design, size, and color.



Bristle Type Outlook



By bristle type, the bamboo toothbrush market is divided into soft, medium and hard. In 2021, the soft segment witnessed the highest revenue share in the bamboo toothbrush market. The soft toothbrush consists of a small rectangular head attaching bristles to the handle. This type of toothbrush has evolved as a go-to alternative for parents worried about the dental health of their children. Children’s gum requires special care; stiff bristles could hurt their gums, while toothbrushes with soft bristles are gentle to their teeth and fulfill the intended purpose.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the bamboo toothbrush market is analyzed across the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region led the bamboo toothbrush market by generating maximum revenue share. This is due to the growing acceptance of biodegradable and eco-friendly products across the region. In addition, the market is growing in North America due to the high disposable income of people and grown awareness regarding oral hygiene, which enables them to quickly adapt or shift to the use of such new products.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include The Colgate-Palmolive Company, Humble Group AB, Bamboo India, Brush with Bamboo(CleanPlanterra), My Humble Earth, Bamkiki, The Bamboo Brush Society, Environmental Toothbrush, Paivi Enterprises, and Mabboo.



