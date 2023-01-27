Food Enzymes Market Size to Worth Around USD 4.94 Bn by 2032

Ottawa, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food enzymes market size was estimated at USD 3.12 billion in 2022. Enzymes are proteins that start or speed up biological processes. They are frequently used to accelerate and/or target certain chemical processes. Enzymes are obtained from a variety of sources, the most popular of which being plant and animal extraction or microbe fermentation, including genetically altered microorganisms. Food enzymes are complex molecules that act as catalyzers and are commonly used in the preparation of food to improve diversity, variance, and quality.



Food enzymes are widely used in food processing due to their multiple benefits, which include improved texture, flavor, fragrance, preservation, viscosity, and tenderization. Enzymes are commonly used in the baking, fruit juice, cheese-making, and brewing sectors.

Key Highlights

North America segment has generated market share of over 40.3% in 2022.

By type, carbohydrase segment has held market share of over 48% in 2022.

By application, beverages segment dominated the market with share of 38% in 2022.

By source, microorganisms segment has captured market share of over 68% in 2022.

Regional snapshots

North America is the most important market for enzyme uses in the food industry. The region's higher intake of meat and animal products is one of the primary reasons driving the food enzymes industry. The U.S. is the regional and worldwide dominant player in enzyme manufacturing and consumption, owing to increased spending on premium-grade products and customer demand for processed meals containing naturally derived components.

The U.S. leads the North American market in enzyme both production and consumption, followed by Mexico. The high demand is due to increased spending on premium-grade items by US consumers, as well as a shift in demand for processed meals containing naturally derived components. Other important elements driving market expansion in the nation include technological innovation and advancement. Furthermore, growing urbanization combined with improving living standards is expected to create changes in consumer preferences and inclinations in the U.S.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Revenue Forecast by 2032 USD 4.94 Billion CAGR 4.7% from 2023 to 2032 North America Revenue Share 40.3% in 2022 Carbohydrase Segment Share 48% in 2022 Beverages Segment Share 38% in 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032 Key Players Associated British Foods Plc., Amano Enzyme Co., Ltd, BASF, Chr. Advanced Enzyme Technologies, DuPont, Kerry Group PLC, Hansen Holding A/S, Royal DSM N.V, Aum Enzymes, Novozymes, Biocatalyts, Nutritech Enzymes and Others

Market dynamics

Drivers

The growing popularity of clean-label, free-from goods is driving up the need for enzymes in the food processing industry. Consumer tastes are shifting away from chemical components to natural, least processed food items. The trend can be attributed to a greater understanding of the negative health impacts of synthetic substances and additives. Consumers' understanding of the health consequences of the meals they eat has turned their attention to organically processed foods that are regarded to be safe and healthy. Manufacturers are increasingly using natural ingredients and additives in packaged food systems as a result of this rising trend. Food enzymes complement the current trend of organic products while also lowering total processing costs. In comparison to synthetic chemicals, the market is predicted to increase rapidly due to its widespread use in a wide range of food matrices.

Restraints

The production of emulsifiers is a complicated procedure that must adhere to the severe requirements imposed by the governments of various areas. National and international scientific expert bodies rigorously examine food additives. The worldwide Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA), the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), and state agencies are among the independent bodies. In Europe, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) is in charge of checking food enzymes at each stage of manufacturing and has published rules on how much food additives can be used in food and beverage products. While the Food and Drug Administration has recommended a list of additives that are acceptable for use within their respective constraints. The government's strict requirements have slowed the development pace of the food enzymes market.

Opportunities

The greater integration of bio-based ingredients in processed meals has resulted from the growing desire for all-natural, chemical-free goods. Enzymes are generated by a variety of microorganisms, plants, and animals and offer a number of advantages over chemical additives in product processing and human ingestion. The continuous use of enzymes leads to several benefits that cannot be provided by typical chemical therapy. These frequently include improved product quality, cheaper manufacturing costs, less waste, and decreased energy use. Conventional chemically synthesized treatments are often non-specific, difficult to manage, and may produce unequal results. Bio-based enzymes are being used by food processors as a cost-effective and safe replacement for synthetic chemicals. The growing awareness regarding the undesirable side effects of excessive consumption of synthetic chemicals is providing an opportunity for the growth of organic food enzymes.

Report highlights

On the basis of source, food enzymes are segmented into microorganisms, plants, and animals. Since microorganisms are less costly and more dependable than animal and plant enzymes, they are expected to dominate the business. A number of fermentation techniques, including solid-state and submerged fermentations, can be used to effectively produce microorganism enzymes. Microorganism enzymes are easier to mass-produce than animal and plant enzymes.

On the basis of type, food enzymes are segmented into carbohydrase, lipase, protease, and others. Carbohydrase has the greatest share due to their broad use in the food industry. Carbohydrase enzymes accelerate the breakdown of carbohydrates into simple sugars. The growing usage of carbohydrates in the food industry is fueling the segment's growth. Amylases, a kind of carbohydrate, are extensively used in the brewing and baking industries to improve nutritional quality as flavour enhancers and anti-staling agents. Glucoamylase is a protein that is commonly utilized in the production of modified starches such as glucose syrups and high-fructose syrups.

On the basis of application, food enzymes are segmented into bakery products, beverages, dairy products, nutraceuticals, and others. One of the key factors driving the market growth is the significant expansion of the bakery sector throughout the world. Enzymes are extensively employed in the bread, pastry, and biscuit sectors to improve dough rheological properties, preservation, and crumb softness. Increased demand for clean-label, organic, and high-quality bakery goods in developed nations is driving food enzyme sales. Consumer lifestyle changes in emerging markets have raised the demand for high-end bakery products. The attributes of bakery items, notably taste, texture, flavour, and shelf life, are crucial, and this is done through the use of baking enzymes.

Recent Developments

Nurica, a dairy enzyme that organically harnesses the lactose inherent in milk in the U.S., was released in June 2021 by International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. The enzyme aids in the natural production of a larger yield of prebiotic galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) fibers, which aid in the management of lactose intolerance and the optimization of fiber intake.

Biocatalysts Ltd. announced the launch of a new dairy enzyme, PromodTM 517MDP (P517MDP), in April 2021, to broaden its Kosher and Halal-certified dairy protein enzymes.

Market Segmentation

By Source

Microorganism

Animal

Plant





By Type

Carbohydrase

Lipase

Protease

Others

By Application

Bakery Products

Beverages

Dairy Products

Nutraceuticals

Others





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa





