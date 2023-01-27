Surgical Sutures Market Size & Share to Surpass $4942.40 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research analyses that the Surgical Sutures Market was valued at $ 3523.90 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of $ 4942.40 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.



Surgical Sutures Market study by Vantage Market Research provides details about the market dynamics affecting this market, Market scope, Market segmentation, and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. Surgical Sutures Market research report execution is becoming very vital for businesses to gain success because it offers many benefits including insights into revenue growth and sustainability initiative. This industry report also offers businesses the company profile, product specifications, production value, manufacturer's contact information, and market shares for the company. Moreover, the Surgical Sutures Market business report blends together all-inclusive industry analysis with particular estimates and forecasts to provide complete research solutions with the greatest clarity for strategic decision-making.

Market Dynamics :

Rising Percentage of Road Injuries to Stimulate Global Surgical Sutures Market

The increasing percentage of road injuries is anticipated to augment the growth of the Surgical Sutures Market in the years to come. According to WHO estimates, over 1.3 million people die on the roads each year, and nearly 20 to 50 million individuals suffer non-fatal injuries that result in impairment as a result of their injury. Furthermore, the fatality rate jumped from 1.28 fatalities per 100 million VMT in the first half of 2020 to 1.34 fatalities per 100 million VMT in the first half of 2021, according to the Federal Highway Administration. As seen from the data, there is an increase in the need for surgical sutures. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, particularly among the elderly, will significantly increase the number of surgical treatment procedures performed, driving the demand for and use of surgical sutures.

Global Surgical Sutures Market is Dominated by Firms Such as:

Medtronic Plc (Ireland)

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (UK)

Internacional Farmacéutica S.A. de C.V.(Mexico)

and B. Braun Melsungen (Germany)

Smith & Nephew (UK)

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

Peters Surgical (France)

Deme TECH Corporation (US)

Surgical Specialties Corporation (US)

Dolphin Sutures (India)

Derma Sciences (US)

Stryker Corporation (US)

Healthium MedTech (India)

CONMED Corporation (US)

Sutcon Sutures (Indonesia)

Zimmer Biomet (US)

GPC Medical (India)

Sutumed

CPT Sutures (India)

Lotus Surgicals (India)

Vital Sutures (US)

Unilene (India)

Mellon Medical B.V.(Netherlands)

Riverpoint Medical (US)



Surgical Sutures Market is Segmented as Follows:

Product Nature of Absorbent Non-absorbable Sutures Type of Coating Automated Suturing Devices

Application Cardiovascular Surgery General Surgery Gynecological Surgery Orthopedic Surgery Ophthalmic Surgery Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery Other Applications

End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Clinics & Physician Offices

Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Growing Number of Surgical Procedures to Accelerate Market Growth

The increasing number of hip replacements, knee replacements, bypass surgeries, hysterectomy, and cosmetic surgeries is anticipated to augment the growth of the Surgical Sutures Market within the estimated period. According to a report by Healthline Media, roughly 600,000 knee replacement procedures are conducted in the United States each year. According to Texas Heart Institute data, about 200,000 coronary artery bypass graft procedures are conducted in the United States each year. Furthermore, due to the rising incidence of surgical operations such as joint replacement, angioplasty, and organ transplant among senior patients, the need for and acceptance of surgical sutures is expanding. As a result, the demand for innovative gadgets in healthcare settings around the world is increasing. The aforementioned reasons are driving the surgical sutures growth in the forecast period by increasing the usage of these devices by healthcare professionals. However, the increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries along with presence of alternative wound care management products are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the years to come. Moreover, the increase in initiatives and efforts in low- and middle-income countries are expected to create immense opportunities for the growth of the market within the forecast period.

Recent Developments:

April, 2021: Dolphin Sutures, a global leader in surgical sutures announced the expansion of its Dental product portfolio for the first time in India to launch non-absorbable Polytetrafluoroethylene sutures. The new TEFLENE product line includes dense PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene).

November, 2020: Healthium Medtech, one of the largest medical device companies in India, announced the launch of its latest innovation Trubarb – a knotless tissue closure device designed to redefine the suturing experience for surgeons.

Regional Analysis :

North America Dominated the Global Surgical Sutures Market

North America held the largest shares in 2021. The U.S. held the largest share in North America for the Global Surgical Sutures Market. This is due to the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases in the region. Furthermore, the market's regional growth is likely to be fuelled by rising geriatric population along with favourable healthcare reforms in the region. Additionally, the growing number of surgical procedures performed is also projected to drive the growth of the Surgical Sutures Market in the region.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 3523.90 Million Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 4942.40 Million CAGR 5.8% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Medtronic Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, Internacional Farmacéutica S.A. de C.V., and B. Braun Melsungen, Smith & Nephew, Boston Scientific Corporation, Peters Surgical, DemeTECH Corporation, Surgical Specialties Corporation, Dolphin Sutures, Derma Sciences, Stryker Corporation, Healthium MedTech, CONMED Corporation, Sutcon Sutures, Zimmer Biomet, GPC Medical, Sutumed, CPT Sutures, Lotus Surgicals, Vital Sutures, Unilene, Mellon Medical B.V., Riverpoint Medical Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

