Global Market for Renewable Materials 2023: Government Regulation and Consumer Preferences Boost Sector

Bio-based, CO2-based and recycled materials are the only viable alternatives to fossil-based chemicals and materials. Demand for chemicals and materials based on renewable sources is growing fast, driven by corporate commitments to sustainability, government regulation & policies and consumer preferences.

The Global Market for Renewable Materials covers sectors, products, emerging technologies, and companies in bio- and CO2-based chemicals and materials, and advanced chemical recycling, with 1175 pages of content. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the latest developments in renewable alternatives to fossil based carbon, with profiles of over 1,140 companies developing sustainable raw materials and technologies.

Report contents include:



Bio-materials

In depth market analysis of bio-based chemical feedstocks, biopolymers, bioplastics, natural fibers and lignin, biofuels and bio-based coatings and paints.

Global production capacities, market volumes and trends,current and forecast to 2033.

Analysis of bio-based chemical including 11-Aminoundecanoic acid (11-AA), 1,4-Butanediol (1,4-BDO), Dodecanedioic acid (DDDA), Epichlorohydrin (ECH), Ethylene, Furan derivatives, 5-Chloromethylfurfural (5-CMF), 2,5-Furandicarboxylic acid (2,5-FDCA), Furandicarboxylic methyl ester (FDME), Isosorbide, Itaconic acid, 5 Hydroxymethyl furfural (HMF), Lactic acid (D-LA), Lactic acid - L-lactic acid (L-LA), Lactide, Levoglucosenone, Levulinic acid, Monoethylene glycol (MEG), Monopropylene glycol (MPG), Muconic acid, Naphtha, 1,5-Pentametylenediamine (DN5), 1,3-Propanediol (1,3-PDO), Sebacic acid and Succinic acid.

Analysis of synthetic bio-polymers and bio-plastics market including Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA), Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET), Polytrimethylene terephthalate (Bio-PTT), Polyethylene furanoate (Bio-PEF), Polyamides (Bio-PA), Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT), Polybutylene succinate (PBS) and copolymers, Polyethylene (Bio-PE), Polypropylene (Bio-PP)

Analysis of naturally produced bio-based polymers including Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Polysaccharides, Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC), Cellulose nanocrystals, Cellulose nanofibers, Protein-based bioplastics, Algal and fungal materials.

Analysis of market for bio-fuels.

Analysis of types of natural fibers including plant fibers, animal fibers including alternative leather, wool, silk fiber and down and polysaccharides.

Markets for natural fibers, including composites, aerospace, automotive, construction & building, sports & leisure, textiles, consumer products and packaging.

Production capacities of lignin producers.

In depth analysis of biorefinery lignin production.

Analysis of the market for bio-based, sustainable paints and coatings.

Analysis of types of bio-coatings and paints market. Including Alkyd coatings, Polyurethane coatings, Epoxy coatings, Acrylate resins, Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA), Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Cellulose, Rosins, Biobased carbon black, Lignin, Edible coatings, Protein-based biomaterials for coatings, Alginate etc.

Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage

Analysis of the global market for carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies.

Market developments, funding and investment in carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) 2020-2023.

Analysis of key market dynamics, trends, opportunities and factors influencing the global carbon, capture utilization & storage technologies market and its subsegments.

Market barriers to carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies.

National policies.

Prices to January 2023.

Latest CCS projects updates.

Latest developments in carbon capture, storage and utilization technologies

Market analysis of CO2-derived products including fuels, chemicals, building materials from minerals, building materials from waste, enhanced oil recovery, and CO2 use to enhance the yields of biological processes.

Advanced Chemical Recycling

Overview of the global plastics and bioplastics markets.

Market drivers and trends.

Advanced chemical recycling industry developments 2020-2023.

Capacities by technology.

Market maps and value chain.

In-depth analysis of advanced chemical recycling technologies.

Advanced recycling technologies covered include:

Pyrolysis

Gasification

Dissolution

Depolymerisation

Emerging technologies.

Companies profiled include NatureWorks, Total Corbion, Danimer Scientific, Novamont, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Indorama, Braskem, Avantium, Borealis, Cathay, Dupont, BASF, Arkema, DuPont, BASF, AMSilk GmbH, Loliware, Bolt Threads, Ecovative, Bioform Technologies, Algal Bio, Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Biotic Circular Technologies Ltd., Full Cycle Bioplastics, Stora Enso Oyj, Spiber, Traceless Materials GmbH, CJ Biomaterials, Natrify, Plastus, Humble Bee Bio, B'ZEOS, Ecovative, Notpla, Smartfiber, Keel Labs, MycoWorks, Algiecel, Aspiring Materials, Cambridge Carbon Capture, Carbon Engineering Ltd., Captura, Carbyon BV, CarbonCure Technologies Inc., CarbonOrO, Carbon Collect, Climeworks, Dimensional Energy, Dioxycle, Ebb Carbon, enaDyne, Fortera Corporation, Global Thermostat, Heirloom Carbon Technologies, High Hopes Labs, LanzaTech, Liquid Wind AB, Lithos, Living Carbon, Mars Materials, Mercurius Biorefining, Mission Zero Technologies, OXCUU, Oxylum, Paebbl, Prometheus Fuels, RepAir, Sunfire GmbH, Sustaera, Svante, Travertine Technologies, Verdox, Agilyx, APK AG, Aquafil, Carbios, Eastman, Extracthive, Fych Technologies, Garbo, gr3n SA, Ioniqa, Itero, Licella, Mura Technology, PerPETual, Plastic Energy, Polystyvert, Pyrowave, ReVital Polymers and SABIC.



Key Topics Covered:





1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 BIO-BASED CHEMICALS AND FEEDSTOCKS MARKET

3 BIO-BASED MATERIALS, PLASTICS AND POLYMERS MARKET

4 BIO-BASED FUELS MARKET

5 BIO-BASED PAINTS AND COATINGS MARKET

6 CARBON CAPTURE, UTILIZATION AND STORAGE MARKET

7 THE ADVANCED RECYCLING MARKET

8 REFERENCES

