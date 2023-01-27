Flip (Flipped) Classroom Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 9 Billion, Increasing At A CAGR Of 16.2% by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the global flipped classroom market is expected to achieve a valuation of US$ 9 billion by 2033, surging ahead at 16.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.



A flip classroom is an innovative teaching paradigm in which learning takes place online instead of in the traditional classroom setting. In this setup, students watch pre-recorded or live lectures, collaborate with other students, and receive guidance from teachers through the web. It allows students to study at their own pace, giving them learning flexibility. The content offered to students in audio and video formats is more interesting and better retained since this model fosters self-study and provides many opportunities for students to explore the subject themselves.

Report Attributes



Details Historical Data 2023 - 2032 Value Projection (2032) US$ 9 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 16.2 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global flipped classroom market amounted to US$ 2 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for flipped classrooms is projected to advance rapidly at a CAGR of 16.2% over the next ten years.

The market is anticipated to reach a size of US$ 9 billion by 2033.

The software segment held 55% share of the global market in 2022.

North America accounted for 43% share of the global market in 2022.



“The flipped classroom concept benefits both students and teachers. While it assists teachers in better planning and delivering content, it also helps students get a deeper understanding of the subject, resulting in increased interest and performance,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The global market is very competitive with the presence of several vendors. Firms in this market offer a diverse variety of products, such as software for conducting flipped classroom classes, an interface suited for flipped classroom services for publication, and so on.

Key players in the global flipped classroom market are using various development strategies such as technological partnerships and collaborations, product innovation, mergers and acquisitions, and regional expansion to establish a foothold in the market. Moreover, several start-ups are entering the global market.

Playposit, a US-based start-up, offers an interactive web-based video platform that enables educators to give formative evaluations both within and outside the classroom. The platform allows educators to monitor students' progress, access a video archive, and share content with colleagues. It can work in tandem with users' existing learning management system (LMS) and video hosting provider.

EdPuzzle, a start-up based in the United States, offers assessment-centered software that enables students and teachers to create interactive online videos by integrating multiple-choice or open-ended questions, audio tracks, audio notes, or comments on a video. Edpuzzle interactive videos can be created using videos from websites such as TED, YouTube, and National Geographic.

Panopto, a major provider of flipped classroom software, announced the acquisition of Ensemble Video, a producer of video management software for K to 12, higher education, and corporations in April 2021. This investment will allow thousands of new customers to use Panopto's services, significantly extending the company's customer base.



Some prominent players are:

Cisco Systems, Inc

Dell Technologies

Crestron Electronics, Inc

Echo360

Panopto

Openeye Scientific Software

Qumu Corporation



Key Segments of Flipped Classroom Industry Research

By Product : Software Services Hardware

By End Use : Higher Education K to 12

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific & China Middle East & Africa





Regional Analysis

North America is the leading market for flipped classrooms. The United States is dominating the regional market due to the presence of major players in the country. Moreover, the market in Asia Pacific and Europe is estimated to grow substantially from 2023 to 2033.

One of the primary reasons driving market expansion is the growing trend of digitization. This, together with the increasing popularity of personalized learning among students and the emergence of online education communities, is greatly boosting the demand for flipped classrooms.

Furthermore, rising disposable income levels, increased research and development to improve educational facilities, and technological improvements are further driving market growth.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global flipped classroom market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (software, services, hardware) and end use (higher education, k to 12), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

