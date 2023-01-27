The Global Adult Diapers Market size is expected to reach $39.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 11.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Adult Diapers Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel, By Product, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412003/?utm_source=GNW

The outside lining is typically composed of polyethylene, whereas the interior lining that comes in contact with the skin is typically made of polypropylene. Some producers use skin-friendly additives like vitamin E, aloe vera, and others to improve the inner lining’s quality. For individuals with issues like poor mobility, incontinence, or severe diarrhoea, these diapers may be essential. The key development drivers for the market are an ageing population, cheaper diapers, rising urbanisation, and an increasing awareness of the need for better hygienic conditions.



Furthermore, because these diapers help prevent leaks, manage body fluid levels, and provide comfort, they are increasingly employed in medical facilities, especially for patients who are suffering from acute illnesses. In addition to medical use, there has been a noticeable rise in the use of these diapers for other uses, such as by deep-sea divers, pilots on lengthy flights, and employees at their manufacturing facilities. The aforementioned uses of adult diapers, both medical and non-medical, are therefore expected to increase demand for them globally.



Technology developments have led to a large increase in the use of disposable adult diapers among the elderly population. Since they are constructed with a gel-like polymer bead core which boosts their absorbency capacity and thus improves consumer comfort and protection, these diapers present a novel solution to handle the issue of incontinence. Due to their improved retention and fluid absorption characteristics, disposable diaper demand is thus anticipated to increase throughout the course of the forecast period.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The consumer products sector is suffering enormous losses as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, which is further harming the global economy. The transportation network and the raw material supply have both been significantly hampered. The supply of raw materials has been adversely affected by the disrupted value chain, which is having an effect on the expansion of the stevia market. However, since more individuals are buying goods from online shops as economies prepare to recover, the need for adult diapers is expected to increase.



Market Growth Factor



Growing senior population will drive the market



The incidence of several chronic illnesses and a reduction in physical capabilities, together with the expanding number of people surviving to advanced ages, have fueled the market for aged care items, including sanitary napkins and diapers. The use of adult diapers has been made necessary by chronic illnesses, mobility problems, dementia, physical limitations, and other age-related ailments and diseases, which has driven the demand for adult diapers. Adults frequently experience incontinence issues.



Promotion of innovative products



The introduction of new products with high levels of absorption, odour control, and skin-friendly materials has successfully increased consumer demand for incontinence undergarments. For instance, Kimberly-Clark debuted their Poise UltraThin Active Collection of pads and liners with wings in May 2019 to provide women more stability. In order to understand the demands of the patients and introduce solutions that meet those needs, the manufacturers are investing a lot of money.



Market Restraining Factor



Skin related issues



Certain diapers are comprised of synthetic materials, which might irritate skin that is already sensitive. Adult diaper rash is a frequent condition, particularly for those with incontinence or those receiving long-term care from family members or professionals. Although it usually isn’t dangerous, if untreated, it could worsen. Diaper rash may be a result of extended dampness. If one waits too long between changing absorbent products, this could happen. If kept on the skin for an extended period of time, any moisture can irritate it, but urine, perspiration, and faeces may be highly irritating. Diaper rash can also result from repeated bowel movements or diarrhoea because faeces are more irritating than urine.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on Distribution Channel, the Adult Diapers Market is classified into Offline and Online. In 2021, the online segment garnered the considerable revenue share in the Adult Diaper Market. Due to quick eCommerce’s development and widespread use, as well as a rise in online purchases brought on by affordable prices and greater accessibility, the industry is expanding. As a result of web marketing and commercial advertising, adult diaper awareness has grown.



Product Outlook



Based on product, the Adult Diapers Market is classified into Pad Type, Pant/Pull-up Type, Tape on Diapers, and Others. During 2021, Pad-type diapers showcased the sizable revenue share in the market because of the many advantages they provide, including odour eradication, liquid retention capability, and bacterial growth control. In addition to being easily available on the market, these diapers are also simple to use and reasonably priced.



Regional Outlook



Based on geography, the adult diaper market is categorised into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In terms of revenue share, Asia Pacific led the market in 2021. Due to changing lifestyles and senior populations’ increasing rates of incontinence, developing nations are expected to have the fastest rise. Due to rising disposable incomes and a rise in the literacy rate of women, India and China are expected to lead the area.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Essity AB, Abena A/S, Attindas Hygiene Partners Group (Attends Healthcare Products, Inc.), Daio Paper Corporation, Unicharm Corporation (DSG International (Thailand) PLC), First Quality Enterprises, Inc., EBM Ventures, Inc. (Unique Wellness) and Vora Group Global.



