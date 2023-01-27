The Global Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market size is expected to reach $2.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 15.0% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Access Control as a Service Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Service Type, By Cloud Deployment Model, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412002/?utm_source=GNW





Across sectors, ACaaS is used to attest to and empower people, enhancing physical security at various sites. Administrators may primarily manage their web-hosted infrastructure with ACaaS. It offers customers access to a wide range of capabilities, including user authentication and authorization, support for the Windows Identity Foundation, well-known web identity services, and numerous additional platforms and services for identification and authorization.



SaaS applications are increasingly being used across all business areas by really successful companies. With demand continuing to rise, the industry is projected to experience significant expansion over the next years. However, rising SaaS use, such as file-sharing, file-storage, messaging, etc., poses problems since it causes important company data to leave the perimeter’s perimeter security and rely more on the individual security measures of each SaaS service.



The market turbulence was influenced by changes in the IT and telecom industries, digital transformations throughout industries, and the faltering global economy. Over the past few years, the market for access control as a service has steadily increased. Additionally, to expand the market, solution providers are always encouraging R&D investments to create new, customized solutions and services.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 Pandemic has raised the demand for access control as a service as businesses have moved to digital platforms. The market’s initial reaction to COVID-19 was muted. A decline in supply and demand has halted the expansion of IT infrastructure. Businesses that offer solutions and services are also predicted to stop operating temporarily. But it’s expected that the use of collaborative apps, security measures, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) will increase in the 2nd half of the year. Businesses and governments were compelled to handle analytical issues that arose during the execution of critical business decisions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.



Market Growth Factors



Widespread BYOD Culture And Enhanced Performance



Bring Your Own Device is gaining popularity, and BaaS providers have invested a substantial amount of money to promote this trend. Due to this culture, the amount of data generated in organizations all over the world is increasing. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic also supported the expansion of the BYOD culture. There are three significant obstacles to the spread of BaaS, namely the increasing competition in the mobile apps industry, concerns over performance and security measures, and vendor choice. These factors are pushing Access Control as a Services Market forward.



Increasing Demand For Internet-Connected Hardware And Cloud Computing



Cloud technology has been heavily utilized across a wide range of sectors. Technology has greatly improved the ability to store data in the cloud. As both individuals and companies find cloud computing technology valuable for everyday use, the government is investing extensively in its implementation across all industries. For instance, a number of locations plan to invest multiple billion dollars in the growth of the cloud computing sector in the future years.



Market Restraining Factors



Security Worries And A Lack Of Knowledge



Organizations struggle to keep up with the rising cloud compliance requirements because of the threat landscape’s continual change. To provide ongoing visibility into their cloud assets and reduce the risk of cloud-based threats, they need a security team with the requisite technical expertise for creating, processing, analyzing, and securing cloud solutions. Due to this lack of awareness, the market for Access Control as a Service Market is expected to see a decline in adoption in the upcoming years.



Service Type Outlook



Based on the service type, the Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market is classified into Hosted, Managed, and Hybrid. The hosted category acquired the largest revenue share in 2021. The Hosted, Access control system connects numerous employees, points of entry, and locations to a centralized hosting and monitoring center as a managed and hosted service. Software upgrades and IT maintenance are eliminated by hosted access control, which utilizes secure Internet or two-way radio transmission to interact between each site and the host server.



Cloud deployment model Outlook



Based on the Cloud deployment model, the market is categorized into Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud. In 2021, the ACaaS market’s private cloud segment will generate the substantial revenue share. A private cloud is an adaptable and trustworthy architecture for computer services that are provided over either a private internal network or the Internet. Additionally, the services provided on private cloud infrastructure adhere to all legal requirements and can be used by numerous end users.



Vertical Outlook



Based on the vertical, the Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market is divided into Commercial, Manufacturing, Industrial, Government, Healthcare, Education, Residential, Transportation, and Retail segments. In 2021, the commercial vertical category held the highest market share. The rise in theft and robbery in commercial structures is blamed for this expansion. Property owners are purchasing security systems with ACaaS for remote monitoring to safeguard business assets. A key problem today is theft and criminal activity related to information security. In order to improve security, protect people, and address security challenges, corporations invest millions of dollars in security.



Regional Outlook



Based on geography, the Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a high growth rate. The region’s rise is ascribed to The demand for ACaaS in Asia Pacific is being accelerated by factors like manufacturing companies’ increased focus on optimum safety and security, strict government regulations regarding workplace and employee safety, and strict quality control standards that companies in the residential, commercial and industrial manufacturing unit’s industries are required to adhere to.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation is the forerunner in the Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market. Companies such as Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc. (Honeywell Commercial Security), Johnson Controls International PLC are some of the key innovators in Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Johnson Controls International PLC, Thales Group S.A., Assa Abloy AB, Dormakaba Holding AG, Identiv, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc. (Honeywell Commercial Security), AMAG Technology, Inc. (G4S PLC), and Brivo Systems LLC.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Oct-2022: Brivo partnered with Mindbody, a US-based company, primarily into providing a technology platform meant for the fitness, beauty, and wellness industries. The partnership focuses on introducing better security in the wellness industry through Brivo’s cloud-based access control. This partnership allows studios and owners on Mindbody’s platform to access Brivo’s cloud-based access control to shield their assets and businesses.



Jul-2022: Dormakaba partnered with Schüco, a German company, primarily into developing and marketing solutions for facades, doors, and windows. The partnership involves both companies working together to advance development projects in digitalization and access control. As a beginning step, both companies together will develop a door-integrated access management system, and connect Dormakaba’s EntriWorX platform with the chüCal configuration and calculation tool. As a result of this partnership, the companies provide increased customer efficiency.



Jul-2022: Assa Abloy came into partnership with Agora, a leader in communication and technology solutions distribution. With this partnership, Agora fulfills Assa’s need for a Value Added Distributor (VAD). This partnership with Agora further expands Assa’s market share and expands its customer base.



Jun-2022: Brivo came into partnership with Ambient.ai, a US-based provider of visual intelligence platforms. The partnership involves automating threat detection in access control to address and mitigate workplace violence. The partnership allows organizations to further advance security operations. The partnership brings together Brivo’s cloud-based system and Ambient.ai’s contextual understanding of video footage, which would enhance safety operations and allow customers to focus on more important, high-priority events requiring human intervention.



May-2022: Brivo partnered with Doyle, a US-based company, primarily into security systems, video surveillance, access control, fire alarm systems, etc. The partnership involves Doyle expanding its product offerings by including Brivo Access, Brivos’s cloud-based access control. Doyle’s long-term devotion to deliver quality security products aligns with Brivo’s aim to protect assets, facilities, and lives.



Dec-2021: Dormakaba extended its partnership with Touchless Biometric Systems (TBS), a Swiss company, primarily into manufacturing and developing biometric recognition devices. The extended partnership involves integrating TBS’ biometric readers’ portfolio with Dormakaba’s modular access management platform.



Mar-2021: Honeywell collaborated with IDEMIA, a France-based global technology company. The collaboration involves developing intelligent building systems by integrating Honeywell’s security and building management systems and IDEMIA’s biometric-based access control systems. The collaboration focuses on data privacy and security and provides an advanced, streamlined contactless arrangement with a building.



Sep-2020: AMAG Technology partnered with Suprema, a Korea-based company, primarily into providing access control, time attendance, cybersecurity, biometric readers, etc. The partnership involves integrating AMAG’s Symmetry Access Control v9.1 and Suprema’s BioLite N2 and BioEntry P2 Biometric readers, thereby providing users who demand multi-factor authentication (MFA) security with a supreme, flexible solution.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Sep-2022: Assa Abloy took over Control iD, a Brazil-based company, primarily developing access control, commercial automation software, and solutions. The acquisition strengthens Assa’s access control in commercial and residential areas and biometric product offerings and further supports Assa to grow its market position in emerging markets.



Aug-2022: Assa Abloy took over Alcea, a France-based company, primarily into manufacturing and developing supervision, security systems solutions, and access control hardware. The acquisition will boost Assa’s market position as a comprehensive solutions provider, and further fortifies its critical infrastructure offerings.



Aug-2022: Johnson Controls acquired Vindex Systems, a UK-based company, primarily into providing system planning and design, turnkey security systems, etc. The acquisition reinforces Johnson Control’s electronic security product offerings and further strengthens Johnson’s expertise in design, and installation, for various complex security requirements. Additionally, the acquisition further expands Johnson’s business in the United Kingdom.



Jul-2022: Thales completed the acquisition of OneWelcome, a developer of customer identity and access management (CIAM) platform, based in the Netherlands. The acquisition enables Thales to leverage OneWelcome’s competence in CIAM to reinforce its authentication and data privacy product offerings and further complements Thales’ strategic plan to build up its position as a leading global player in cybersecurity.



Jun-2022: Johnson Controls took over Tempered Networks, a US-based company, primarily into developing zero-trust software. The acquisition enables Johnson to introduce zero-trust cybersecurity within its OpenBlue platform, thereby aligning with its vision to equip fully autonomous buildings with zero-trust cybersecurity.



Apr-2022: Johnson Controls took over Security Enhancement Systems (SES), a US-based company, primarily developing remote access security solutions and software. This acquisition allows Johnson Controls to provide keyless access control and data analytics to protect high-value infrastructures, and further benefits Johnson’s clients by providing a single, credible source for security solutions.



Mar-2022: Dormakaba took over Atiqx Holding, a Netherlands-based company, primarily into providing workforce management services, and electronic access control. This acquisition expands Dormakaba’s presence in the Netherlands, by cashing on Atiqx’s knowledge of the local electronic access control market, and customer base.



Jul-2021: Microsoft took over CloudKnox Security, a leader in Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management. Through this acquisition, the company aimed at providing privileged access and cloud entitlement management by integrating Microsoft’s identity, security, and compliance solutions with CloudKnox.



Jun-2020: Microsoft took over CyberX, a comprehensive, network-based IoT security platform. CyberX complements the capabilities of Azure IoT security capabilities. This acquisition aimed at accelerating and ensuring customers’ IoT deployments.



Product Launches and Expansions:



Mar-2021: Identiv introduced Primis Access Control, a security solution focused on running entry-level access control in under 10 minutes. The product is available in matte black, matte white, and gloss black.



Feb-2021: Honeywell expanded its MAXPRO cloud offering by introducing MPA1, and MPA2. MAXPRO Cloud is a security solution based on cloud for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) providing safety and security, at the same time minimizing costs. The new MPA1 and MPA2 complement the MAXPRO cloud offering and further strengthens the MAXPRO product by providing users with cost-effective access control and real-time security information from anywhere.



Nov-2020: Brivo introduced Brivo Access, a comprehensive security platform. The new product sets a benchmark for the access control industry, by combining business intelligence tools and machine learning technologies to convert raw data into insights, thereby benefitting building and security management teams.



Nov-2020: Identiv expanded its product offering by introducing Freedom Cloud in its Freedom Access Control solution. Freedom Cloud allows users to manage, and control the physical access control system (PACS) through Freedom’s browser-based web administration. The new feature aids users to manage all aspects of PACS anywhere, anytime.



Oct-2020: Johnson Controls introduced Tyco Illustra Insight, a smooth and advanced access management solution intended for a workplace where a high level of security is required. Tyco Illustra Insight does not disrupt the flow of visitors, employees, and contractors, and can be applied in a wide variety of work places including healthcare, airports, and cleanroom environments, among others.



Sep-2020: Honeywell launched Pro-Watch Integrated Security Suite, a platform intended to support people to protect property, and advance productivity. The platform brings together video surveillance, access control, intrusion detection, and other functions in a single interface, thereby optimizing productivity, making rapid and informed decisions, and reducing risks, and costs.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Service Type



• Hosted



• Managed



• Hybrid



By Cloud Deployment Model



• Public



• Private



• Hybrid



By Vertical



• Commercial



• Government



• Manufacturing & Industrial



• Healthcare



• Education



• Residential



• Transportation



• Retail & Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Johnson Controls International PLC



• Thales Group S.A.



• Assa Abloy AB



• Dormakaba Holding AG



• Identiv, Inc.



• Microsoft Corporation



• Cisco Systems, Inc.



• Honeywell International, Inc. (Honeywell Commercial Security)



• AMAG Technology, Inc. (G4S PLC)



• Brivo Systems LLC



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412002/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________