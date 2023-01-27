New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Load Cell Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621725/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Load Cell Market to Reach $276.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Load Cell estimated at US$213.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$276.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the period 2022-2030.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $62.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.2% CAGR



The Load Cell market in the U.S. is estimated at US$62.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$49.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 2.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Load Cell Technology

An Overview

Benefits

Things that Need Special Attention

Weighing Technology

A Comparative Study with Coriolis Mass Flowmeters

Load Cells Vs Coriolis Mass Flowmeters: A Comparative Analysis

Recovery in Global GDP Promises Stronger Growth for Weighing

Systems and Load Cells Industry

Rising Investments on Industrial Automation Technologies Builds

Conducive Environment for Market Growth

Market Outlook

Load Cell - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Flintec Inc. (USA)

FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc. (USA)

Honeywell International Inc. (USA)

Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH (Germany)

Interface, Inc. (USA)

KeLi Sensing Technology (Ningbo) Co., LTD. (China)

National Scale Technology (USA)

Novatech Measurements Limited (UK)

PCB Piezotronics, Inc. (USA)

Rice Lake Weighing Systems (USA)

Thames Side Sensors Limited (UK)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (USA)

Yamato Scale Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Zhonghang Electronic Measuring Instruments Co, Ltd (ZEMIC) (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Product Innovations Keep Market Momentum Intact

New Enclosure Designs Proliferate the Market

A Snapshot of Select IP Ratings for Load Cell Enclosures

Proportion of Various Non-Ferrous Elements in 304 Stainless Steel

Select Innovative Applications of Load Cells

A Review of Recent Product Innovations

Load Cells with Hermetical Sealing Come to Fore

Demand for Environmentally Protected Load Cells Remains Intact

in Dry Applications

USB Load Cells Make a Cut

Hydrostatic Load Cells Exhibit Steady Progress

Digital Load Cells Gain Prominence in Specialized Applications

Tension and Compression Load Cells Find Adoption in Load

Monitoring Applications

Compression Load Cells - Key to Industrial Automation Systems

Hazardous Area Load Cells: The New Flavor

Select Hazardous Elements in Industrial Environments: A Snapshot

Load Cells Featuring Extended Overload Protection Grab Market

Attention

Wireless Technology for Load Cells: An Emerging Trend

Load Cells Integrated with Advanced Software Make their Way

Third Party Software Solutions Aim to Penetrate the Market

Replacement Demand Widens Market Prospects

Load Cells: Vital Component in Batch Applications

Investments on Load Cells Remain High in Chemical Sector

Construction Materials Manufacturers Depend on Load Cells for

Weighing Needs

Metal Industries Rely on Load Cells to Streamline Production Cycle

Load Cells Sense Potential Opportunities in On-Board Weighing

Systems

Automotive Manufacturers Prioritize Load Cells for Assembly

Efficiency

Key Applications for Load Cells in Automotive Manufacture and

Assembly: A Snapshot

Upward Trajectory in Automobiles Production Spurs Market Demand

Mining Sector: A Major Consumer of Load Cells

High Tide in Logistics Industries Enthuses Load Cells Market

Expanding Role of Weighing Systems in Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing Bodes Well for Market Growth

Automation and Miniaturization Open New Medical Device

Applications

Load Cells Gain Precedence in Textile Sector

Pulp and Paper Manufacturers Aim to Leverage Proficiency of

Load Cells

Tobacco Companies Invest on Load Cells to Augment Process

Efficiency

Load Cells Improve Performance of Motorsport Vehicles



