Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Load Cell Market to Reach $276.4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Load Cell estimated at US$213.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$276.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the period 2022-2030.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $62.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.2% CAGR
The Load Cell market in the U.S. is estimated at US$62.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$49.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 2.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 122 Featured)
- Flintec Inc.
- FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH
- Interface, Inc.
- KeLi Sensing Technology (Ningbo) Co., LTD.
- National Scale Technology
- Novatech Measurements Ltd.
- PCB Piezotronics, Inc.
- Rice Lake Weighing Systems
- Thames Side Sensors Ltd.
- Yamato Scale Co., Ltd.
- Zhonghang Electronic Measuring Instruments Co, Ltd. (ZEMIC)
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Load Cell Technology
An Overview
Benefits
Things that Need Special Attention
Weighing Technology
A Comparative Study with Coriolis Mass Flowmeters
Load Cells Vs Coriolis Mass Flowmeters: A Comparative Analysis
Recovery in Global GDP Promises Stronger Growth for Weighing
Systems and Load Cells Industry
Rising Investments on Industrial Automation Technologies Builds
Conducive Environment for Market Growth
Market Outlook
Load Cell - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Product Innovations Keep Market Momentum Intact
New Enclosure Designs Proliferate the Market
A Snapshot of Select IP Ratings for Load Cell Enclosures
Proportion of Various Non-Ferrous Elements in 304 Stainless Steel
Select Innovative Applications of Load Cells
A Review of Recent Product Innovations
Load Cells with Hermetical Sealing Come to Fore
Demand for Environmentally Protected Load Cells Remains Intact
in Dry Applications
USB Load Cells Make a Cut
Hydrostatic Load Cells Exhibit Steady Progress
Digital Load Cells Gain Prominence in Specialized Applications
Tension and Compression Load Cells Find Adoption in Load
Monitoring Applications
Compression Load Cells - Key to Industrial Automation Systems
Hazardous Area Load Cells: The New Flavor
Select Hazardous Elements in Industrial Environments: A Snapshot
Load Cells Featuring Extended Overload Protection Grab Market
Attention
Wireless Technology for Load Cells: An Emerging Trend
Load Cells Integrated with Advanced Software Make their Way
Third Party Software Solutions Aim to Penetrate the Market
Replacement Demand Widens Market Prospects
Load Cells: Vital Component in Batch Applications
Investments on Load Cells Remain High in Chemical Sector
Construction Materials Manufacturers Depend on Load Cells for
Weighing Needs
Metal Industries Rely on Load Cells to Streamline Production Cycle
Load Cells Sense Potential Opportunities in On-Board Weighing
Systems
Automotive Manufacturers Prioritize Load Cells for Assembly
Efficiency
Key Applications for Load Cells in Automotive Manufacture and
Assembly: A Snapshot
Upward Trajectory in Automobiles Production Spurs Market Demand
Mining Sector: A Major Consumer of Load Cells
High Tide in Logistics Industries Enthuses Load Cells Market
Expanding Role of Weighing Systems in Pharmaceutical
Manufacturing Bodes Well for Market Growth
Automation and Miniaturization Open New Medical Device
Applications
Load Cells Gain Precedence in Textile Sector
Pulp and Paper Manufacturers Aim to Leverage Proficiency of
Load Cells
Tobacco Companies Invest on Load Cells to Augment Process
Efficiency
Load Cells Improve Performance of Motorsport Vehicles
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
