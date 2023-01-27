Landsbankinn hf.: Landsbankinn‘s Issue Calendar for 2023

Attached is a schedule of Landsbankinn‘s covered bond auctions in the domestic market in 2023.
Landsbankinn reserves the right to make changes to the issue calendar for 2023 at its own discretion without prior notice.
Attachment
| Source: Landsbankinn hf. Landsbankinn hf.
Reykjavik, ICELAND
