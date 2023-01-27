New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591539/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market to Reach $83.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Pressure Sensitive Tapes estimated at US$62.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$83.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Packaging Tapes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$50 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Specialty Tapes segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR
The Pressure Sensitive Tapes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 107 Featured)
- 3M Company
- Adhesives Research, Inc.
- Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Limited
- Berry Global, Inc.
- Coroplast Fritz Müller GmbH & Co. KG
- DeWAL Industries Inc.
- Dow Inc.
- Essentra Specialty Tapes, Inc.
- Franklin International, Inc.
- Godson Tapes Pvt. Limited
- H.B. Fuller Company
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Intertape Polymer Group Inc.
- Jowat SE
- Krückemeyer GmbH
- LINTEC Corporation
- Luxking Group Holdings Limited
- Nitto Denko Corporation
- Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation
- Scapa Group, plc
- Shurtape Technologies, LLC
- Stokvis Tapes BV
- tesa SE
- Yem Chio Co. Ltd.
- Zhejiang Yonghe Adhesive Products Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Pressure Sensitive (PSA) Tapes: Ubiquitous Performance-Driven
Multi-Purpose Adhesive Solutions
Recent Market Activity
Global Market Outlook
Improvement in Global Economy Supports Near-term Growth Momentum
Developing Countries Continue to Drive Current and Future
Market Growth
Pressure Sensitive Tapes - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3M Company (USA)
Adhesives Research, Inc. (USA)
Adhesive Applications Inc. (USA)
Advanced Flexible Composites, Inc. (USA)
Ahlstrom-Munksjö (Sweden)
American Biltrite, Inc. (USA)
Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. (USA)
Avery Dennison Corporation (USA)
Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Limited (UK)
Berry Global, Inc. (USA)
Adchem Corporation (USA)
Boston Tapes (Chargeurs) (Italy)
Coroplast Fritz Müller GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
DeWAL Industries Inc. (USA)
Dow Corning Corporation (USA)
Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics (USA)
Edge Adhesives, Inc. (USA)
Essentra Specialty Tapes, Inc. (USA)
Franklin International, Inc. (USA)
H.B. Fuller Company (USA)
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (USA)
Stokvis Tapes BV (Netherlands)
Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (Canada)
Powerband (India)
Godson Tapes Pvt. Limited (India)
Jowat SE (Germany)
Krückemeyer GmbH (Germany)
LINTEC Corporation (Japan)
Luxking Group Holdings Limited (China)
NADCO® Tapes & Labels, Inc. (USA)
Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)
Nitto Denko America, Inc. (USA)
RPM International Inc. (USA)
Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation (USA)
Scapa Group, Plc. (UK)
Sekisui Chemicals Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Shurtape Technologies, LLC (USA)
tesa SE (Germany)
tesa Tape, Inc. (USA)
Yem Chio Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)
Zhejiang Yonghe Adhesive Products Co., Ltd. (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rapid Penetration of Advanced Smartphones and Wearable Devices
Drive Demand for Robust, Flexible, and Superior PSA Tape
Solutions
Wearable Devices Rely on Innovative Double-Sided Tapes for
Ruggedness
Advanced Mounting Tape Solutions Enable Smartphones with
Flexible Displays
Sophisticated Single-Sided Tapes Pave Way for Wireless Charging
Industrial Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Featuring High Resistance
to Temperature to Witness Surge in Demand
Advanced Technologies and Wide Ranging Applications Drive
Demand for Specialty Tapes
Growing Demand from the Packaging Industry Benefit Market
Growth for Box/Carton Sealing Tapes
Flexible Packaging Remains Promising Application Area for PSA
Tapes
Sustainable Packaging: The Latest Buzz Word Driving Demand for
Recyclable, Biodegradable PSA Tapes
Myriad Applications in Vehicle Production Boosts Demand for
Masking Tapes in the Automotive Sector
Growing Prominence of PSA Tapes in Surgical and Medical Device
Bonding Drive Demand in Medical Applications
Critical Need to Select Appropriate Skin-Interfacing Adhesives
Boost Demand for Wearable Adhesives
Wearable Medical Devices: A Lucrative End-use Market for
Medical PSAs
Increasing White Goods and Electronic Components Manufacture
Spurs Demand in the Electronics Sector
Need to Meet CTQ (Critical-to-Quality) Requirements of Various
Applications Spur Demand for Foam Tapes
Focus on Energy-Efficient Buildings Offers Opportunities for
Masking Tapes in the Construction Sector
Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Offer Bright
Prospects for PSA Tapes
Aircraft Manufacture: A Critical End-Use Sector for Pressure
Sensitive Tapes
Growing Focus on Solar Energy Drives Photovoltaic Tapes Demand
Advanced Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Make Solar Panels Thinner
Custom Printed Tapes: A Lucrative Segment
Pressure Sensitive Adhesives: Providing the Essential Adhesion
Properties in Pressure Sensitive Tapes
Growing Need for Efficient Bonding Solutions Drives Demand for
Acrylic PSA Tapes
Pressure Sensitive Labels: The Next Most Important Application
Area for Pressure Sensitive Adhesives
Solvent-Free Adhesives to Witness Strong Growth
Future of Solvent Based Adhesives Uncertain
Myriad Applications in Various Industries Drives Perennial
Demand for Pressure Sensitive Tapes
Exceptional Bonding Properties
Easy Processing
Demanding Automotive Applications
Insulation & HVAC Applications
Consumer Electronics Applications
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Performance of the
Overall Adhesives Industry
Product Innovation and Demand for Flexible Packaging Bolster
Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
