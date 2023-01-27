New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591539/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market to Reach $83.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Pressure Sensitive Tapes estimated at US$62.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$83.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Packaging Tapes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$50 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Specialty Tapes segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR



The Pressure Sensitive Tapes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11 Billion by the year 2030.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Pressure Sensitive (PSA) Tapes: Ubiquitous Performance-Driven

Multi-Purpose Adhesive Solutions

Recent Market Activity

Global Market Outlook

Improvement in Global Economy Supports Near-term Growth Momentum

Developing Countries Continue to Drive Current and Future

Market Growth

Pressure Sensitive Tapes - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3M Company (USA)

Adhesives Research, Inc. (USA)

Adhesive Applications Inc. (USA)

Advanced Flexible Composites, Inc. (USA)

Ahlstrom-Munksjö (Sweden)

American Biltrite, Inc. (USA)

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Avery Dennison Corporation (USA)

Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Limited (UK)

Berry Global, Inc. (USA)

Adchem Corporation (USA)

Boston Tapes (Chargeurs) (Italy)

Coroplast Fritz Müller GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

DeWAL Industries Inc. (USA)

Dow Corning Corporation (USA)

Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics (USA)

Edge Adhesives, Inc. (USA)

Essentra Specialty Tapes, Inc. (USA)

Franklin International, Inc. (USA)

H.B. Fuller Company (USA)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (USA)

Stokvis Tapes BV (Netherlands)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (Canada)

Powerband (India)

Godson Tapes Pvt. Limited (India)

Jowat SE (Germany)

Krückemeyer GmbH (Germany)

LINTEC Corporation (Japan)

Luxking Group Holdings Limited (China)

NADCO® Tapes & Labels, Inc. (USA)

Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)

Nitto Denko America, Inc. (USA)

RPM International Inc. (USA)

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation (USA)

Scapa Group, Plc. (UK)

Sekisui Chemicals Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Shurtape Technologies, LLC (USA)

tesa SE (Germany)

tesa Tape, Inc. (USA)

Yem Chio Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

Zhejiang Yonghe Adhesive Products Co., Ltd. (China)



Rapid Penetration of Advanced Smartphones and Wearable Devices

Drive Demand for Robust, Flexible, and Superior PSA Tape

Solutions

Wearable Devices Rely on Innovative Double-Sided Tapes for

Ruggedness

Advanced Mounting Tape Solutions Enable Smartphones with

Flexible Displays

Sophisticated Single-Sided Tapes Pave Way for Wireless Charging

Industrial Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Featuring High Resistance

to Temperature to Witness Surge in Demand

Advanced Technologies and Wide Ranging Applications Drive

Demand for Specialty Tapes

Growing Demand from the Packaging Industry Benefit Market

Growth for Box/Carton Sealing Tapes

Flexible Packaging Remains Promising Application Area for PSA

Tapes

Sustainable Packaging: The Latest Buzz Word Driving Demand for

Recyclable, Biodegradable PSA Tapes

Myriad Applications in Vehicle Production Boosts Demand for

Masking Tapes in the Automotive Sector

Growing Prominence of PSA Tapes in Surgical and Medical Device

Bonding Drive Demand in Medical Applications

Critical Need to Select Appropriate Skin-Interfacing Adhesives

Boost Demand for Wearable Adhesives

Wearable Medical Devices: A Lucrative End-use Market for

Medical PSAs

Increasing White Goods and Electronic Components Manufacture

Spurs Demand in the Electronics Sector

Need to Meet CTQ (Critical-to-Quality) Requirements of Various

Applications Spur Demand for Foam Tapes

Focus on Energy-Efficient Buildings Offers Opportunities for

Masking Tapes in the Construction Sector

Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Offer Bright

Prospects for PSA Tapes

Aircraft Manufacture: A Critical End-Use Sector for Pressure

Sensitive Tapes

Growing Focus on Solar Energy Drives Photovoltaic Tapes Demand

Advanced Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Make Solar Panels Thinner

Custom Printed Tapes: A Lucrative Segment

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives: Providing the Essential Adhesion

Properties in Pressure Sensitive Tapes

Growing Need for Efficient Bonding Solutions Drives Demand for

Acrylic PSA Tapes

Pressure Sensitive Labels: The Next Most Important Application

Area for Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

Solvent-Free Adhesives to Witness Strong Growth

Future of Solvent Based Adhesives Uncertain

Myriad Applications in Various Industries Drives Perennial

Demand for Pressure Sensitive Tapes

Exceptional Bonding Properties

Easy Processing

Demanding Automotive Applications

Insulation & HVAC Applications

Consumer Electronics Applications

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Performance of the

Overall Adhesives Industry

Product Innovation and Demand for Flexible Packaging Bolster

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market



