Growth Opportunities and Innovative Use Cases for AI in Clinical Trials

Artificial intelligence is gaining large-scale recognition as support for decentralized trial designs, thus enabling patient-centric clinical trial designs.



The rapid adoption of AI/ML algorithms and platforms to structure and utilize electronic health records (EHRs) allows the industry to tap into a vast, rich, and highly relevant data source that holds tremendous potential in improving the global clinical trial landscape. Incorporating integrated AI-driven solutions in clinical trial design and patient retention will ease the go-to-market strategy for various CROs and pharma players as they will reduce costs, increase efficiency, and support the transition to decentralized trials by means of remote patient recruitment, management, as well as engagement through interactive platforms thus ensuring higher retention.



Additionally, these platforms are highly beneficial in the selection of appropriate investigators and trial sites.



Randomized control trials (RCTs) are another possible application for sponsors to leverage AI in analyzing vast site-level datasets for greater insight into trial design and implementation.



Leading CROs such as Syneos Health or IQVIA, as well as several pharmaceutical companies such as BMS, have successfully deployed AI-based platforms to support site selection and patient recruitment.



Companies (including AstraZeneca and Novartis among others) are also applying AI in clinical trials to enable the optimization of different stages with the intent of reducing the overall trial timelines.



AI technologies bring fundamental innovations for transforming clinical trials, such as collecting and analyzing real-world data, seamlessly combining phases I and II of clinical trials, and developing novel patient-centered endpoints.



AI can be leveraged to create standardized, structured, and digital data elements from a range of inputs, and as AI-enabled study design helps optimize and accelerate the creation of patient-centric designs, it significantly reduces patient burden, increases the likelihood of success, decreases the number of amendments, and improves the overall efficiency of trials.



Together, big technology providers and pharmaceutical start-ups are setting the course for more effective clinical trials in the future.

