New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591535/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market to Reach $111.4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems estimated at US$76.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$111.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Metal Building Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$56.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Modular Building Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $22.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR
The Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 211 Featured)
- Alan Pre-Fab Building Corp.
- Algeco Scotsman
- ALHO Systembau GmbH
- Allied Modular Building Systems Inc.
- American Buildings Company
- Brytex Building Systems Inc.
- Butler Manufacturing™ Company, Inc.
- Cadolto Fertiggebaude GmbH & Co. KG
- Flexator AB
- Lester Building Systems, LLC
- Madison Industries Inc.
- NCI Building Systems, Inc.
- Normerica Timber Homes & Cottages
- Nucor Building Systems
- Rollalong Ltd.
- United Structures of America Inc.
- Varco Pruden Buildings, Inc.
- Whitley Manufacturing Company, Inc.
- Yves Cougnaud S.A.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591535/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Prefabricated Buildings: Providing More Controlled Conditions
and Enabling Improved Quality, Flexibility, Practicality, and
Cost
Recent Market Activity
Evolution of Prefabricated Buildings as the Revolutionary
Change in the Global Construction Industry: The Fundamental
Growth Driver
Strong Emergence of Prefab Buildings in the Non-Residential Sector
Myriad Benefits and Superior Attributes of Prefabricated
Construction over Traditional Construction Drive Widespread
Adoption
Prefabrication Turns Budget Saver
Recyclability Factor Drive Uptake of Precast Concrete Structures
Modular Construction Offer Cost and Speed Efficiencies
Prefabricated Vis-a-vis Traditional Buildings
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Linked to Performance of the
Global Construction Industry
Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Benefit Prospects
for Prefabricated Buildings
Introduction of Wide Range of Innovative Technologies Fuel
Construction Industry Growth
Prefabricated and Modular Structures Witness Increasing Popularity
Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects
Upward Movement in Construction Activity in the Asian Countries
Global Market Outlook
Improvement in Global Economy Supports Near-term Growth Momentum
Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Alan Pre-Fab Building Corp. (USA)
Algeco Scotsman, Inc. (USA)
ALHO Systembau GmbH (Germany)
Allied Modular Building Systems, Inc. (USA)
Brytex Building Systems, Inc. (Canada)
Butler Manufacturing? Company, Inc. (USA)
CadoltoFertiggebäude GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Consolis Service Co SA NV (Belgium)
Flexator AB (Sweden)
Inland Building Systems (USA)
Lester Building Systems, LLC (USA)
Madison Industries, Inc. (USA)
NCI Building Systems, Inc. (USA)
Normerica Building Systems, Inc. (Canada)
Nucor Building Systems (USA)
American Buildings Company, Inc. (USA)
Oldcastle Infrastructure (USA)
Rollalong Ltd. (UK)
United Structures of America, Inc. (USA)
Varco Pruden Buildings, Inc. (USA)
Whitley Manufacturing Company, Inc. (USA)
Yves Cougnaud S.A. (France)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Schedule Challenges and Chronic Cost Overruns in Engineering
and Construction Drive Strong Demand for Modular Building
Systems
Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Catapults Modular Construction to
Greater Heights
CLT: A Strong Contender for Concrete and Steel Building Systems
Relocatable Buildings (RBs): Transportable, Repurposed and
Reused Attributes Drive Demand
Growing Interest in Permanent Modular Construction as a
Sustainable Method of Construction Delivery
Growing Adoption of BIM Increases Uptake of Model Driven
Prefabrication
Need to Expedite Procurement and Build Process Spurs Demand for
3D Printing in Prefabrication and Modularization
Perennial Demand for Optimally Designed Steel Framed Buildings
Make Metal Building Systems the Dominant Prefab Segment
Metal Roofing Systems Offer High Aesthetic, Acoustic,
Environmental, Seismic and Thermal Performances
Prefabrication as a Greener and Resource Efficient Mode of
Construction Immensely Benefits from the ?Green Construction’
Trend
Leading Factors Fostering Future Uptake of Green Building
Practices among Contractors: Ranked by Order of Importance
Prefabrication: A Faster Route towards Gaining Energy
Efficiency Credits
Corporate Sector Relies on Prefabricated Model for Office Space
Needs
Investments on Prefabricated Buildings Remain High in the
Educational Sector
Prefabricated Buildings Gain Visibility in Healthcare Environments
Industrial Establishments Aim to Leverage Prefabricated
Approach for Quicker & Reliable Construction
Warehouse: A Noteworthy Application for Prefabricated Buildings
in Industrial Facilities
Agricultural Sector Remains Key Revenue Contributor for Non-
residential Prefabricated Building Systems
Military Sector: One of the Foremost Adopters of Prefabricated
Model
Prefabricated Model Fully Suffices the Worksite Building Needs
Prefabricated Structures Extend Convenience in Dining Hall
Applications
Prefabricated Model for Dormitory Structure Requirements
Prefabricated Concept Makes Possible High-Quality Shower
Structures
Greater Use of Off-site Construction Methods Bodes Well for
Prefabrication Industry
Aging Urban Areas: A Potential Opportunity Generator
Job Site Conditions: An Important Variable Influencing Uptake
of Prefabrication Elements
Factors Limiting the Adoption of Pre-assembly and Prefabrication
Educating Owners: Need of the Hour
Prefabrication Usage Patterns of Various Construction
Professionals in North America - Ranking Based on Quantum of
Usage
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated
Building Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Nonresidential
Prefabricated Building Systems by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal
Building Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Metal Building Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Metal Building Systems
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Building Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Modular Building Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Modular Building Systems
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Panelized Precast Concrete Systems by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Panelized Precast Concrete
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Panelized Precast
Concrete Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems
Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014
through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2023 (E)
Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal
Building Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized Precast
Concrete Systems and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 18: USA Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated
Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular
Building Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: USA 16-Year Perspective for Nonresidential
Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Building
Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems and Other Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal
Building Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized Precast
Concrete Systems and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 21: Canada Historic Review for Nonresidential
Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building
Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete
Systems and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 22: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Nonresidential
Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Building
Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems and Other Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2023 (E)
Table 23: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal
Building Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized Precast
Concrete Systems and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 24: Japan Historic Review for Nonresidential
Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building
Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete
Systems and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 25: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Nonresidential
Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Building
Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems and Other Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2023 (E)
Table 26: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal
Building Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized Precast
Concrete Systems and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 27: China Historic Review for Nonresidential
Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building
Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete
Systems and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 28: China 16-Year Perspective for Nonresidential
Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Building
Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems and Other Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2023 (E)
Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Nonresidential
Prefabricated Building Systems by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Nonresidential
Prefabricated Building Systems by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal
Building Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized Precast
Concrete Systems and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Nonresidential
Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building
Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete
Systems and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 34: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Nonresidential
Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Building
Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems and Other Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for
2023 (E)
Table 35: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal
Building Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized Precast
Concrete Systems and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 36: France Historic Review for Nonresidential
Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building
Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete
Systems and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 37: France 16-Year Perspective for Nonresidential
Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Building
Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems and Other Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for
2023 (E)
Table 38: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal
Building Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized Precast
Concrete Systems and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 39: Germany Historic Review for Nonresidential
Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building
Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete
Systems and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 40: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Nonresidential
Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Building
Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems and Other Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 41: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal
Building Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized Precast
Concrete Systems and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 42: Italy Historic Review for Nonresidential
Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building
Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete
Systems and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 43: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Nonresidential
Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Building
Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems and Other Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 44: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal
Building Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized Precast
Concrete Systems and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 45: UK Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated
Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular
Building Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: UK 16-Year Perspective for Nonresidential
Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Building
Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems and Other Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 47: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type -
Metal Building Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized
Precast Concrete Systems and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 48: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Nonresidential
Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building
Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete
Systems and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 49: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Nonresidential
Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Building
Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems and Other Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific
for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type -
Metal Building Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized
Precast Concrete Systems and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nonresidential
Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building
Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete
Systems and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 52: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Nonresidential
Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Building
Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems and Other Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 53: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type -
Metal Building Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized
Precast Concrete Systems and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 54: Rest of World Historic Review for Nonresidential
Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building
Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete
Systems and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 55: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Nonresidential
Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Building
Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems and Other Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591535/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market to Reach $111.4 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591535/?utm_source=GNW