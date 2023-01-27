New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591535/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market to Reach $111.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems estimated at US$76.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$111.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Metal Building Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$56.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Modular Building Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $22.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR



The Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 211 Featured)

- Alan Pre-Fab Building Corp.

- Algeco Scotsman

- ALHO Systembau GmbH

- Allied Modular Building Systems Inc.

- American Buildings Company

- Brytex Building Systems Inc.

- Butler Manufacturing™ Company, Inc.

- Cadolto Fertiggebaude GmbH & Co. KG

- Flexator AB

- Lester Building Systems, LLC

- Madison Industries Inc.

- NCI Building Systems, Inc.

- Normerica Timber Homes & Cottages

- Nucor Building Systems

- Rollalong Ltd.

- United Structures of America Inc.

- Varco Pruden Buildings, Inc.

- Whitley Manufacturing Company, Inc.

- Yves Cougnaud S.A.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591535/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Prefabricated Buildings: Providing More Controlled Conditions

and Enabling Improved Quality, Flexibility, Practicality, and

Cost

Recent Market Activity

Evolution of Prefabricated Buildings as the Revolutionary

Change in the Global Construction Industry: The Fundamental

Growth Driver

Strong Emergence of Prefab Buildings in the Non-Residential Sector

Myriad Benefits and Superior Attributes of Prefabricated

Construction over Traditional Construction Drive Widespread

Adoption

Prefabrication Turns Budget Saver

Recyclability Factor Drive Uptake of Precast Concrete Structures

Modular Construction Offer Cost and Speed Efficiencies

Prefabricated Vis-a-vis Traditional Buildings

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Linked to Performance of the

Global Construction Industry

Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Benefit Prospects

for Prefabricated Buildings

Introduction of Wide Range of Innovative Technologies Fuel

Construction Industry Growth

Prefabricated and Modular Structures Witness Increasing Popularity

Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects

Upward Movement in Construction Activity in the Asian Countries

Global Market Outlook

Improvement in Global Economy Supports Near-term Growth Momentum

Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Alan Pre-Fab Building Corp. (USA)

Algeco Scotsman, Inc. (USA)

ALHO Systembau GmbH (Germany)

Allied Modular Building Systems, Inc. (USA)

Brytex Building Systems, Inc. (Canada)

Butler Manufacturing? Company, Inc. (USA)

CadoltoFertiggebäude GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Consolis Service Co SA NV (Belgium)

Flexator AB (Sweden)

Inland Building Systems (USA)

Lester Building Systems, LLC (USA)

Madison Industries, Inc. (USA)

NCI Building Systems, Inc. (USA)

Normerica Building Systems, Inc. (Canada)

Nucor Building Systems (USA)

American Buildings Company, Inc. (USA)

Oldcastle Infrastructure (USA)

Rollalong Ltd. (UK)

United Structures of America, Inc. (USA)

Varco Pruden Buildings, Inc. (USA)

Whitley Manufacturing Company, Inc. (USA)

Yves Cougnaud S.A. (France)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Schedule Challenges and Chronic Cost Overruns in Engineering

and Construction Drive Strong Demand for Modular Building

Systems

Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Catapults Modular Construction to

Greater Heights

CLT: A Strong Contender for Concrete and Steel Building Systems

Relocatable Buildings (RBs): Transportable, Repurposed and

Reused Attributes Drive Demand

Growing Interest in Permanent Modular Construction as a

Sustainable Method of Construction Delivery

Growing Adoption of BIM Increases Uptake of Model Driven

Prefabrication

Need to Expedite Procurement and Build Process Spurs Demand for

3D Printing in Prefabrication and Modularization

Perennial Demand for Optimally Designed Steel Framed Buildings

Make Metal Building Systems the Dominant Prefab Segment

Metal Roofing Systems Offer High Aesthetic, Acoustic,

Environmental, Seismic and Thermal Performances

Prefabrication as a Greener and Resource Efficient Mode of

Construction Immensely Benefits from the ?Green Construction’

Trend

Leading Factors Fostering Future Uptake of Green Building

Practices among Contractors: Ranked by Order of Importance

Prefabrication: A Faster Route towards Gaining Energy

Efficiency Credits

Corporate Sector Relies on Prefabricated Model for Office Space

Needs

Investments on Prefabricated Buildings Remain High in the

Educational Sector

Prefabricated Buildings Gain Visibility in Healthcare Environments

Industrial Establishments Aim to Leverage Prefabricated

Approach for Quicker & Reliable Construction

Warehouse: A Noteworthy Application for Prefabricated Buildings

in Industrial Facilities

Agricultural Sector Remains Key Revenue Contributor for Non-

residential Prefabricated Building Systems

Military Sector: One of the Foremost Adopters of Prefabricated

Model

Prefabricated Model Fully Suffices the Worksite Building Needs

Prefabricated Structures Extend Convenience in Dining Hall

Applications

Prefabricated Model for Dormitory Structure Requirements

Prefabricated Concept Makes Possible High-Quality Shower

Structures

Greater Use of Off-site Construction Methods Bodes Well for

Prefabrication Industry

Aging Urban Areas: A Potential Opportunity Generator

Job Site Conditions: An Important Variable Influencing Uptake

of Prefabrication Elements

Factors Limiting the Adoption of Pre-assembly and Prefabrication

Educating Owners: Need of the Hour

Prefabrication Usage Patterns of Various Construction

Professionals in North America - Ranking Based on Quantum of

Usage



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated

Building Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Nonresidential

Prefabricated Building Systems by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal

Building Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Metal Building Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Metal Building Systems

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Modular Building Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Modular Building Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Modular Building Systems

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Panelized Precast Concrete Systems by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Panelized Precast Concrete

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Panelized Precast

Concrete Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems

Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014

through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2023 (E)

Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal

Building Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized Precast

Concrete Systems and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 18: USA Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated

Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular

Building Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: USA 16-Year Perspective for Nonresidential

Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Building

Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems and Other Types for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal

Building Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized Precast

Concrete Systems and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 21: Canada Historic Review for Nonresidential

Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building

Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete

Systems and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 22: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Nonresidential

Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Building

Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems and Other Types for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for

2023 (E)

Table 23: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal

Building Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized Precast

Concrete Systems and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 24: Japan Historic Review for Nonresidential

Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building

Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete

Systems and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 25: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Nonresidential

Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Building

Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems and Other Types for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for

2023 (E)

Table 26: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal

Building Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized Precast

Concrete Systems and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 27: China Historic Review for Nonresidential

Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building

Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete

Systems and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 28: China 16-Year Perspective for Nonresidential

Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Building

Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems and Other Types for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for

2023 (E)

Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Nonresidential

Prefabricated Building Systems by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Nonresidential

Prefabricated Building Systems by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal

Building Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized Precast

Concrete Systems and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Nonresidential

Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building

Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete

Systems and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 34: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Nonresidential

Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Building

Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems and Other Types for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for

2023 (E)

Table 35: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal

Building Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized Precast

Concrete Systems and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 36: France Historic Review for Nonresidential

Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building

Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete

Systems and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 37: France 16-Year Perspective for Nonresidential

Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Building

Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems and Other Types for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for

2023 (E)

Table 38: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal

Building Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized Precast

Concrete Systems and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 39: Germany Historic Review for Nonresidential

Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building

Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete

Systems and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 40: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Nonresidential

Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Building

Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems and Other Types for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 41: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal

Building Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized Precast

Concrete Systems and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 42: Italy Historic Review for Nonresidential

Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building

Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete

Systems and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 43: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Nonresidential

Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Building

Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems and Other Types for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 44: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal

Building Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized Precast

Concrete Systems and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 45: UK Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated

Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular

Building Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: UK 16-Year Perspective for Nonresidential

Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Building

Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems and Other Types for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 47: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type -

Metal Building Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized

Precast Concrete Systems and Other Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 48: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Nonresidential

Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building

Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete

Systems and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 49: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Nonresidential

Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Building

Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems and Other Types for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific

for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type -

Metal Building Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized

Precast Concrete Systems and Other Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nonresidential

Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building

Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete

Systems and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 52: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Nonresidential

Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Building

Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems and Other Types for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 53: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type -

Metal Building Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized

Precast Concrete Systems and Other Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 54: Rest of World Historic Review for Nonresidential

Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building

Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete

Systems and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 55: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Nonresidential

Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Building

Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems and Other Types for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591535/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________