IoT Start-up Tracker-Smart Cities

Frost & Sullivan’s IoT Building Smart Cities: Growth Opportunities for IoT Start-ups is a resource to help the ecosystem participants identify solution providers with offerings that match smart city challenges. Building Smart Cities provides a rich database of start-up and niche players that can transform processes in smart cities and add value to the end-user.



These companies were selected based on the Frost & Sullivan best practices database and secondary research on IoT start-ups mappings and rankings worldwide. This study provides a list of start-ups focused on IoT solutions for smart cities made by region, including different segments: smart health, smart building, smart connectivity, and broadband access.



the analyst conducted detailed primary interviews with start-ups that stand out for providing IoT modules, IoT platforms, and IoT power to smart city use cases across the globe to understand relevant developments, strategies, and value propositions.



Each player’s competitive profile was generated through an analysis of the IoT start-up performance in the smart city market.



Finally, this study also provides growth opportunities in the smart city vertical for participants of the IoT ecosystem:

• Open-Source Software and IoT Management Platforms for Cities Transformation

• Affordable Hardware for Integrated Solutions

• Wider Breadth of Connectivity Options for Smart Cities

• Crowd Management through Data Visualization

• Security & Data Protection

