Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Phosphates Market to Reach 64.2 Million Metric Tons by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Phosphates estimated at 52.3 Million Metric Tons in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 64.2 Million Metric Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Fertilizers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.4% CAGR and reach 46.1 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Animal Nutrition segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 14.2 Million Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR
The Phosphates market in the U.S. is estimated at 14.2 Million Metric Tons in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 12.4 Million Metric Tons by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 2.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 8.1 Million Metric Tons by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 122 Featured)
- Acron Group
- Anglo American Plc
- CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
- Coromandel International Limited
- EuroChem Group
- Fosfitalia Group
- Israel Chemicals Limited
- Itafos
- LANXESS AG
- Nutrien Ltd.
- OCP Group
- Phosphate Resources Limited
- Prayon S.A.
- Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical Co. Ltd.
- The Mosaic Company
- United Phosphorus Limited
- Wengfu Group
- Yara International ASA
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Recent Market Activity
Phosphates - A Prelude
Fertilizers - Most Dominating End-Use Segment for Phosphates
Feed Phosphate Witnesses Rapid Growth
Developing Regions Offer Immense Growth Potential
China: The Largest Producer and Consumer of Phosphates
World Feed Phosphate Consumption (2018) - Ranking by Region/
Country
Africa - A Major Market for Phosphate Fertilizer
Morocco Emerges as the Leading Exporter of Phosphates
Phosphate Market Outlook
Strong Fertilizer Demand to Bolster Phosphate Market
Leading Phosphate-Producing Countries
Major Initiatives by Players in the Phosphates Market
Phosphates - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Acron Group (Russia)
PJSC PhosAgro (Russia)
Anglo American Plc (UK)
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (USA)
Coromandel International Limited (India)
EcoPhos Group (Belgium)
EuroChem Group (Switzerland)
Fosfitalia Group (Italy)
Israel Chemicals Limited (Israel)
Itafos (USA)
LANXESS AG (Germany)
Mosaic Company, The (USA)
Nutrien Ltd. (Canada)
OCP Group (Morocco)
Phosphate Resources Limited (Australia)
Prayon S.A. (Belgium)
Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical Co. Ltd (China)
United Phosphorus Limited (India)
Wengfu Group (China)
Yara International ASA (Norway)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Phosphate Fertilizers Market Exudes Immense Growth Potential
Asia-Pacific and Latin America Key Markets
Grains and Cereals Represent Primary Application Segment
Rising Need to Increase Crop Yield: Key Growth Driver for
Phosphate Fertilizers
Factors Affecting Consumption of Phosphate Fertilizer
Global Food Scenario: Key Facts
Agricultural Produce Worldwide: An Opportunity Indicator
Feed Phosphate Market Heads for Major Gains
Dicalcium Phosphate Leads the Market
Increasing Meat Intake Spurs Growth Opportunities for Feed
Phosphates
Phosphates Remain Compelling Ingredient in Poultry and Meat
Products
Industrialization of Pork and Poultry Sectors Propels Feed
Phosphates Market
Rising Middle Class Population in Emerging Regions Drive Demand
Food-Grade Phosphates Continue to Exhibit Robust Growth
Demand from End-Use Industries Impel Food-Grade Phosphate Market
Rising Application in Food & Beverage Industry
Growth of Retail Sales Sector
Expansion of Agriculture Industry
Efforts by Leading Players
North America to Lead the Global Market
Numerous Benefits of Phosphates in Various Applications Drive
Demand
Increasing Demand for Biofuels Bodes Well for Phosphates
Anti-Corrosion Coatings Propel Zinc Phosphate Market
Depleting Resources of High-Grade Phosphate Prompt Players to
Find New Options
Market Challenges
Will Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly Products Impede Growth
of Phosphates?
Increasing Use of Phytase - A Challenging Situation
Rising Costs and Limited Phosphate Reserves: Major Threats
Ban on the Use of Phosphates in Detergents
Ammonium Phosphates - Major Constituent of Phosphates
Emerging Economies of Asia-Pacific and Latin America: Key
Markets for DAP
Phosphate Ester Finds Immense Use in Industrial Applications
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
