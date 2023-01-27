Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Health Risks & Stringent Worker Safety Regulations Boost Growth

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global welding fume extraction equipment market size is expected to reach USD 8,581.06 million by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The major growth factor of the market is producers of welding fume extraction equipment that are pursuing a variety of techniques, such as the creation of innovative products.

These tactics assist businesses in deepening their market penetration and shifting technological requirements for a range of applications, including resistance, arc, laser beam, and oxyfuel welder. For instance, in August 2020, KEMPER GmbH introduced the WallMaster filtering system for metalworking businesses to enhance the safety of the employees.



In addition, in March 2021, Extol released LaserLock plastic weld tooling. This equipment was a success because it consistently locates and holds the plastic components during laser welding. With this method, process setup is simple and part design freedom is increased. In November 2019, Spire weld fume extraction from RoboVent has been modified. Each unit offers source-capture filtering for a maximum of two robotic weld cells, or it can be switched to atmospheric use for area-wide filtering when a hooded enclosure is not an option. Thus, the launches of welding fume extraction equipment and advancements in the technologies, are factors assisting the market to grow.



Additionally, the growing need for a clean environment from a variety of end-use industries, including construction, automotive, shipbuilding, and others to boost operators' efficiency, is further boosting market expansion. Laser welding equipment is used in automotive applications for a variety of tasks, including extensive welding of vehicle frames, door frames, and many others. Laser welding is employed in the automotive sector to join parts of engines, transmissions, alternators, solenoids, fuel injectors, fuel filters, and air-conditioning equipment. Therefore, the rising development of products along with the adoption in various verticals is driving the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Health Risks & Stringent Worker Safety Regulations

Increased Adoption of Automated & Robotic Welding Systems

Restraints and Challenges

Lack of Awareness Regarding Fume Extraction Systems



Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market Report Highlights

Stationary units segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Systems like wall-mounted fume extraction methods, downdraft tables, and extraction funnels are examples of stationary equipment.

Arc Weldings segment accounted for a considerable revenue share. One of the often employed techniques for combining metals is arc welding, which is crucial for the creation of machinery and the building of steel buildings.

North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the projected period. It is projected that growing the use of electric vehicles will raise demand from the automotive industry, driving up the market.

The global players include Air Cleaning Specialists, Air Liquide Welding, ESTA Extraction technology, Filcar S.p.A, Kemper, Miller Electric, RoboVent Products, and Sentry Air Systems.

The publisher has segmented the Welding Fume Extraction Equipment market report based on product, application, vertical, and region:

Welding Fume Extraction Equipment, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Mobile Units

Stationary Units

Large Centralized Systems

Welding Fume Extraction Equipment, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Arc Welding

Resistance Welding

Laser Beam Welding

Oxy-fuel Welding

Welding Fume Extraction Equipment, Vertical Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Aerospace

Automotive

Building & Construction

Energy

Oil & Gas

Marine

Others

Welding Fume Extraction Equipment, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market Insights



5. Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market, by Product



6. Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market, by Application



7. Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market, by Vertical



8. Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market, by Geography



9. Competitive Landscape



10. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Air Cleaning Specialists Inc.

Air Liquide Welding Group

Bomaksan Industrial Air Filtration Systems San. Tic. A.S.

Donaldson Company Inc.

ESTA Extraction technology

Filcar S.p.A

Kemper GmbH

Lincoln Electric Company

Miller Electric Mfg. LLC

Pace Worldwide

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

RoboVent Products Group Inc.

Sentry Air Systems Inc.

