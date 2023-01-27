Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Health Risks & Stringent Worker Safety Regulations Boost Growth

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global welding fume extraction equipment market size is expected to reach USD 8,581.06 million by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
The major growth factor of the market is producers of welding fume extraction equipment that are pursuing a variety of techniques, such as the creation of innovative products.
These tactics assist businesses in deepening their market penetration and shifting technological requirements for a range of applications, including resistance, arc, laser beam, and oxyfuel welder. For instance, in August 2020, KEMPER GmbH introduced the WallMaster filtering system for metalworking businesses to enhance the safety of the employees.
In addition, in March 2021, Extol released LaserLock plastic weld tooling. This equipment was a success because it consistently locates and holds the plastic components during laser welding. With this method, process setup is simple and part design freedom is increased. In November 2019, Spire weld fume extraction from RoboVent has been modified. Each unit offers source-capture filtering for a maximum of two robotic weld cells, or it can be switched to atmospheric use for area-wide filtering when a hooded enclosure is not an option. Thus, the launches of welding fume extraction equipment and advancements in the technologies, are factors assisting the market to grow.
Additionally, the growing need for a clean environment from a variety of end-use industries, including construction, automotive, shipbuilding, and others to boost operators' efficiency, is further boosting market expansion. Laser welding equipment is used in automotive applications for a variety of tasks, including extensive welding of vehicle frames, door frames, and many others. Laser welding is employed in the automotive sector to join parts of engines, transmissions, alternators, solenoids, fuel injectors, fuel filters, and air-conditioning equipment. Therefore, the rising development of products along with the adoption in various verticals is driving the growth of the market over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
- Health Risks & Stringent Worker Safety Regulations
- Increased Adoption of Automated & Robotic Welding Systems
Restraints and Challenges
- Lack of Awareness Regarding Fume Extraction Systems
Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market Report Highlights
- Stationary units segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Systems like wall-mounted fume extraction methods, downdraft tables, and extraction funnels are examples of stationary equipment.
- Arc Weldings segment accounted for a considerable revenue share. One of the often employed techniques for combining metals is arc welding, which is crucial for the creation of machinery and the building of steel buildings.
- North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the projected period. It is projected that growing the use of electric vehicles will raise demand from the automotive industry, driving up the market.
- The global players include Air Cleaning Specialists, Air Liquide Welding, ESTA Extraction technology, Filcar S.p.A, Kemper, Miller Electric, RoboVent Products, and Sentry Air Systems.
The publisher has segmented the Welding Fume Extraction Equipment market report based on product, application, vertical, and region:
Welding Fume Extraction Equipment, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Mobile Units
- Stationary Units
- Large Centralized Systems
Welding Fume Extraction Equipment, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Arc Welding
- Resistance Welding
- Laser Beam Welding
- Oxy-fuel Welding
Welding Fume Extraction Equipment, Vertical Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Aerospace
- Automotive
- Building & Construction
- Energy
- Oil & Gas
- Marine
- Others
Welding Fume Extraction Equipment, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market Insights
5. Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market, by Product
6. Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market, by Application
7. Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market, by Vertical
8. Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market, by Geography
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Air Cleaning Specialists Inc.
- Air Liquide Welding Group
- Bomaksan Industrial Air Filtration Systems San. Tic. A.S.
- Donaldson Company Inc.
- ESTA Extraction technology
- Filcar S.p.A
- Kemper GmbH
- Lincoln Electric Company
- Miller Electric Mfg. LLC
- Pace Worldwide
- Parker-Hannifin Corporation
- RoboVent Products Group Inc.
- Sentry Air Systems Inc.
