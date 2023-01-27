Sharonview Federal Credit Union Taps New VP of External Revenue

Indian Land, S.C., Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharonview Federal Credit Union, one of the nation’s top 200 credit unions, is proud to announce the promotion of Brent Voci to Vice President of External Revenue.

In this role, Voci is responsible for leading real estate origination, Sharonview Financial Services (SFS), indirect auto lending, and business services revenue growth. His role also includes portfolio management, developing and maintaining positive relationships with dealers, and leadership of financial advisors. Additionally, he will implement business plans and strategies to further Sharonview’s goals and mission.

Voci joined Sharonview in 2015 as a manager in the Member Experience Center before being promoted in 2018 to Assistant Vice President of Mortgage Originations. Previously, he worked with Roundpoint Mortgage Servicing as an Assistant Vice President of its call center.

"Brent’s experience in real estate and mortgages, paired with his knowledge of Sharonview’s membership and customer service, make him a great asset in revenue generation,” said Herb White, president and CEO.

Voci earned his undergraduate degree at Buffalo State College and his MBA from University of Phoenix.

About Sharonview Federal Credit Union

Sharonview Federal Credit Union, voted in 2018 the No.1 credit union in South Carolina by Forbes, is headquartered in Indian Land, South Carolina, and has been serving its members since 1955. Today, Sharonview serves over 100,000 members nationwide, has assets totaling more than $1.9 billion and operates 18 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. It is also ranked as one of the top 200 credit unions in the country, proving its dedication to providing its members with a full array of value-added financial services, all of which are backed by the United States government and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. Sharonview currently stands above the crowd in delivering the personal touch, providing loans with fewer restrictions, flexible terms and lower rates. For more than 65 years, Sharonview has promised exceptional value and delivered financial services members can trust. With us, it’s personal. For more information on Sharonview Federal Credit Union: www.sharonview.org.

