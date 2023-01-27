Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Salonius)

Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
January 27, 2023, 14.00 EET
---
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Anne-Maria Salonius
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp
LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 24824/5/4
---
Transaction date: 2023-01-25
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 170 Unit price: 32.98 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505