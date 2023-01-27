Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “Stellar”) (NASDAQ: STEL) today reported net income of $2.1 million, or $0.04 earnings per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2022 and $51.4 million, or $1.47 earnings per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022. The fourth quarter 2022 results for Stellar reflect the merger of equals (the “Merger”) between Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (“Allegiance”) and CBTX, Inc. (“CBTX”), which became effective on October 1, 2022.



“We are pleased to report our fourth quarter results as a combined institution. Our scale and resources enhance our ability to execute our business strategy focused on delivering exceptional customer service to increase shareholder value while continuing to honor our community values. The integration of our combined talents and expertise benefits our customers, employees, communities and shareholders. We are very grateful for the dedication and hard work of our team coming together and for the continued work as we implement an efficient system conversion in the first quarter of 2023,” said Robert R. Franklin, Jr., Stellar’s Chief Executive Officer.

“As we approach 2023, we are excited about the opportunities created by our combination and also cautious about increasing interest rates and the resulting effects on our economy. We will focus our efforts in the coming year on credit quality, liquidity and capital management. We are convinced more than ever that there is a bright long-term future for Stellar,” concluded Mr. Franklin.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Total assets were $10.90 billion at year-end reflecting combined scale from the Merger.

Tax equivalent net interest margin was 4.71% for the fourth quarter 2022. The tax equivalent net interest margin, excluding purchase accounting accretion, was 4.38% for the fourth quarter. Refer to the calculation of this non-GAAP financial measure on page 11.

Net income for the fourth quarter 2022 of $2.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.04. Pre-tax, pre-provision income of $46.6 million and adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income of $53.0 million for the fourth quarter 2022. Refer to the calculation of this non-GAAP financial measure on page 11.

As a result of the Merger, the Company recorded a $28.2 million provision for credit losses on non-purchased credit deteriorated (“non-PCD”) loans and a $5.0 million provision for unfunded commitments for the Current Expected Credit Loss requirement, along with a $7.6 million allowance for credit losses on purchase credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loans. Acquisition and merger related expenses totaled $11.5 million in the fourth quarter 2022.



Merger of Equals

On October 1, 2022, the Merger of Allegiance with CBTX was completed pursuant to an Agreement and Plan of Merger dated November 5, 2021 (as amended, the “Merger Agreement”), with the surviving corporation renamed Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, each share of Allegiance common stock was converted into the right to receive 1.4184 shares of common stock of the Company for each share of Allegiance common stock.

The Merger was accounted for as a reverse acquisition using the acquisition method of accounting, with CBTX treated as the legal acquirer and Allegiance treated as the accounting acquirer for financial reporting purposes. Therefore, the historical financial statements of the Company prior to the Merger reflect the historical financial statement balances of Allegiance. In addition, the assets and liabilities of CBTX as of the date of the Merger have been recorded at estimated fair value and added to those of Allegiance. The Company’s valuations of CBTX's assets and liabilities are preliminary and may be refined for up to a year from the date of the Merger. The Merger had a significant impact on all aspects of the Company's financial statements, and as a result, financial results after the Merger may not be comparable to financial results prior to the Merger. Results of operations reflect the combined operations following the Merger for the fourth quarter 2022 and stand-alone Allegiance for all periods prior.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Stellar’s net interest income in the fourth quarter 2022 increased $57.5 million, or 99.0%, to $115.6 million from $58.1 million for the fourth quarter 2021 and increased $54.9 million, or 90.5%, from $60.7 million for the third quarter 2022. These increases were primarily due to the Merger. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased 114 basis points to 4.71% for the fourth quarter 2022 from 3.57% for the fourth quarter 2021 and increased 86 basis points from 3.85% for the third quarter 2022. The increase in the margin over the prior quarter and the comparable quarter in the prior year were primarily due to dynamics relating to the Merger and increases in interest rates. During the quarter, net interest income benefited from $8.2 million in income from purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding purchase accounting adjustments, net interest income would have been $107.5 million and the tax equivalent net interest margin would have been 4.38%.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2022 was $10.6 million, an increase of $8.2 million, or 333.5%, compared to $2.5 million for the fourth quarter 2021 and an increase of $7.6 million, or 255.2%, compared to $3.0 million for the third quarter 2022. Noninterest income increased primarily due to nonrecurring gains on sale of securities, loans and assets held for sale totaling $4.0 million along with increased scale as a result of the Merger during the quarter.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter 2022 increased $42.9 million, or 116.7%, to $79.6 million from $36.7 million for the fourth quarter 2021 and increased $35.6 million, or 80.8%, compared to the third quarter of 2022. These increases in noninterest expense over the prior periods were primarily due to increases in operating expenses due to the Merger, most significantly salaries and benefits due to increased scale, and the amortization of core deposit intangibles. Acquisition and merger-related expenses associated with the Merger totaled $11.5 million during the quarter.

Stellar’s efficiency ratio increased to 65.14% for the fourth quarter 2022 compared to 60.68% for the fourth quarter 2021 and decreased from 69.18% for the third quarter 2022. Fourth quarter 2022 annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 0.07%, 0.60% and 1.18%, respectively, compared to 1.23%, 10.60% and 15.05% for the fourth quarter 2021. Annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity for the third quarter 2022 were 0.84%, 7.90% and 11.78%, respectively. Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 11.

Year Ended December 31, 2022 Results

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased $60.4 million, or 26.4%, to $289.0 million from $228.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 primarily due to the Merger. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased 4 basis points to 3.94% for the year ended December 31, 2022 from 3.90% for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase in the margin over the prior year was primarily due to the increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets partially offset by increased funding costs. Excluding purchase accounting adjustments, net interest income would have been $280.6 million and the tax equivalent net interest margin would have been 3.83%.

Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $20.4 million, an increase of $11.8 million, or 137.7%, compared to $8.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 due primarily to the Merger and nonrecurring gains on sale of assets.

Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased $56.5 million, or 40.5%, to $196.1 million from $139.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase in noninterest expense over the year ended December 31, 2021 was primarily due to increased salaries and benefits, amortization of core deposit intangibles and acquisition and merger-related expenses associated with the Merger.

Stellar’s efficiency ratio increased to 64.23% for the year ended December 31, 2022 from 58.86% for the year ended December 31, 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 0.64%, 5.69% and 9.16%, respectively, compared to 1.24%, 10.38% and 14.93%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 11.

Financial Condition

Stellar’s total assets at December 31, 2022 increased $3.80 billion, or 53.4%, to $10.90 billion compared to $7.10 billion at December 31, 2021 and increased $4.17 billion, or 247.8% (annualized), compared to $6.73 billion at September 30, 2022.

Total loans at December 31, 2022 increased $3.53 billion, or 83.7%, to $7.75 billion compared to $4.22 billion at December 31, 2021, and increased $3.16 billion, or 275.5% (annualized) compared to $4.59 billion at September 30, 2022, primarily due to the Merger. The Company recorded purchase accounting adjustments on loans of $166.5 million related to the Merger. At December 31, 2022, the remaining balance of the purchase accounting adjustments on loans was $154.8 million. Core loans, which exclude Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, increased $3.67 billion, or 90.0%, to $7.74 billion at December 31, 2022 from $4.07 billion at December 31, 2021 and increased $3.17 billion, or 277.0% (annualized), from $4.57 billion at September 30, 2022.

Deposits at December 31, 2022 increased $3.22 billion, or 53.2%, to $9.27 billion compared to $6.05 billion at December 31, 2021 and increased $3.61 billion, or 254.9% (annualized), compared to $5.66 billion at September 30, 2022.

Asset Quality

Stellar’s nonperforming assets totaled $45.0 million, or 0.41% of total assets, at December 31, 2022 compared to $24.1 million, or 0.34% of total assets, at December 31, 2021 and $21.6 million, or 0.32% of total assets at September 30, 2022. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.20% at December 31, 2022, 1.14% at December 31, 2021 and 1.14% at September 30, 2022.

The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter 2022 was $44.8 million compared to the reversal of provision for credit losses of $2.6 million for the fourth quarter 2021 and the provision for credit losses of $2.0 million for the third quarter 2022. As a result of loans acquired in the merger, the fourth quarter includes a $28.2 million provision for credit losses on loans and a $5.0 million provision for unfunded commitments. Additionally, the Company recorded a $7.6 million allowance for credit losses on PCD loans acquired.

Fourth quarter 2022 net charge-offs were $5.7 million, or 0.30% (annualized) of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $1.4 million, or 0.13% (annualized) of average loans, for the fourth quarter 2021 and net recoveries of $245 thousand, or (0.02)% (annualized) of average loans, for the third quarter 2022. Fourth quarter net charge-offs included $4.6 million of charge-offs on loans sold during the fourth quarter 2022.

GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Stellar’s management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on pages 11 of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

About Stellar Bancorp, Inc.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stellar’s principal banking subsidiary, created by the merger of Allegiance Bank and CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. and to be renamed Stellar Bank upon system conversion, provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers across the Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas.

2022 2021 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 67,063 $ 16,449 $ 17,547 $ 26,629 $ 23,961 Interest-bearing deposits at other financial

institutions 304,642 102,118 275,290 672,755 733,548 Total cash and cash equivalents 371,705 118,567 292,837 699,384 757,509 Available for sale securities, at fair value 1,807,586 1,618,995 1,709,321 1,790,707 1,773,765 Loans held for investment 7,754,751 4,591,912 4,348,833 4,283,514 4,220,486 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (93,180) (52,147) (50,242) (49,215) (47,940) Loans, net 7,661,571 4,539,765 4,298,591 4,234,299 4,172,546 Accrued interest receivable 44,743 29,697 29,882 31,505 33,392 Premises and equipment, net 126,803 57,837 58,482 62,168 63,708 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 15,058 16,843 4,078 9,376 9,358 Bank owned life insurance 103,094 28,305 28,170 28,374 28,240 Goodwill 497,260 223,642 223,642 223,642 223,642 Core deposit intangibles, net 143,525 12,406 13,156 13,907 14,658 Other assets 129,092 84,285 73,605 56,001 28,136 Total assets $ 10,900,437 $ 6,730,342 $ 6,731,764 $ 7,149,363 $ 7,104,954 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’

EQUITY LIABILITIES: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 4,230,169 $ 2,465,839 $ 2,394,719 $ 2,353,604 $ 2,243,085 Interest-bearing Demand 1,591,828 956,920 1,016,381 1,070,855 869,984 Money market and savings 2,575,923 1,471,690 1,510,008 1,552,853 1,643,745 Certificates and other time 869,712 766,270 959,524 1,185,015 1,290,825 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,037,463 3,194,880 3,485,913 3,808,723 3,804,554 Total deposits 9,267,632 5,660,719 5,880,632 6,162,327 6,047,639 Accrued interest payable 2,098 2,673 1,500 3,086 1,753 Borrowed funds 63,925 257,000 — 89,959 89,956 Subordinated debt 109,367 109,241 109,109 108,978 108,847 Other liabilities 74,239 44,407 35,194 33,073 40,291 Total liabilities 9,517,261 6,074,040 6,026,435 6,397,423 6,288,486 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock 530 281 286 290 289 Capital surplus 1,222,761 511,434 524,033 532,372 530,845 Retained earnings 303,146 307,975 296,477 282,896 267,092 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (143,261) (163,388) (115,467) (63,618) 18,242 Total shareholders’ equity 1,383,176 656,302 705,329 751,940 816,468 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 10,900,437 $ 6,730,342 $ 6,731,764 $ 7,149,363 $ 7,104,954





Three Months Ended Years Ended 2022 2021 2022 2021 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 December 31 December 31 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 116,145 $ 58,025 $ 53,835 $ 52,370 $ 56,855 $ 280,375 $ 230,713 Securities: Taxable 9,834 6,655 5,571 5,068 3,933 27,128 11,889 Tax-exempt 3,057 2,594 2,557 2,525 2,526 10,733 9,909 Deposits in other financial

institutions 2,933 608 877 340 317 4,758 673 Total interest income 131,969 67,882 62,840 60,303 63,631 322,994 253,184 INTEREST EXPENSE: Demand, money market and

savings deposits 12,406 3,527 1,859 1,347 1,277 19,139 5,365 Certificates and other time

deposits 2,083 1,664 1,922 2,156 2,391 7,825 11,628 Borrowed funds 417 499 114 186 434 1,216 1,878 Subordinated debt 1,449 1,502 1,463 1,442 1,425 5,856 5,749 Total interest expense 16,355 7,192 5,358 5,131 5,527 34,036 24,620 NET INTEREST INCOME 115,614 60,690 57,482 55,172 58,104 288,958 228,564 Provision for credit losses 44,793 1,962 2,143 1,814 (2,577) 50,712 (2,322) Net interest income after provision

for credit losses 70,821 58,728 55,339 53,358 60,681 238,246 230,886 NONINTEREST INCOME: Nonsufficient funds fees 447 145 126 116 156 834 464 Service charges on deposit

accounts 1,242 527 560 527 476 2,856 1,671 Gain (loss) on sale of assets 4,025 42 (17) — (321) 4,050 (272) Bank owned life insurance 515 135 342 133 139 1,125 554 Debit card and ATM card income 1,897 869 880 819 834 4,465 2,996 Other 2,511 1,277 813 2,423 1,170 7,024 3,149 Total noninterest income 10,637 2,995 2,704 4,018 2,454 20,354 8,562 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 40,949 22,013 21,864 22,728 22,918 107,554 90,177 Net occupancy and equipment 3,781 2,129 2,220 2,205 2,194 10,335 9,144 Depreciation 1,903 1,003 1,012 1,033 1,103 4,951 4,254 Data processing and software

amortization 3,776 2,541 2,522 2,498 2,264 11,337 8,862 Professional fees 2,298 485 662 138 1,008 3,583 3,025 Regulatory assessments and

FDIC insurance 1,263 1,134 1,256 1,261 949 4,914 3,407 Core deposit intangibles

amortization 7,051 750 751 751 824 9,303 3,296 Communications 737 359 363 341 395 1,800 1,406 Advertising 1,130 385 483 462 481 2,460 1,692 Other real estate expense 152 93 65 59 69 369 548 Acquisition and merger-related

expenses 11,469 10,551 1,667 451 1,408 24,138 2,011 Other 5,115 2,588 5,039 2,590 3,131 15,332 11,732 Total noninterest expense 79,624 44,031 37,904 34,517 36,744 196,076 139,554 INCOME BEFORE INCOME

TAXES 1,834 17,692 20,139 22,859 26,391 62,524 99,894 Provision for income taxes (218 ) 3,406 3,702 4,202 4,833 11,092 18,341 NET INCOME $ 2,052 $ 14,286 $ 16,437 $ 18,657 $ 21,558 $ 51,432 $ 81,553 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.51 $ 0.57 $ 0.65 $ 0.75 $ 1.48 $ 2.85 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.50 $ 0.56 $ 0.64 $ 0.74 $ 1.47 $ 2.82





Three Months Ended Years Ended 2022 2021 2022 2021 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 December 31 December 31 (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 2,052 $ 14,286 $ 16,437 $ 18,657 $ 21,558 $ 51,432 $ 81,553 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.04 $ 0.51 $ 0.57 $ 0.65 $ 0.75 $ 1.48 $ 2.85 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.50 $ 0.56 $ 0.64 $ 0.74 $ 1.47 $ 2.82 Dividends per share $ 0.13 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.08 $ 0.43 $ 0.34 Return on average assets(A) 0.07% 0.84% 0.94% 1.04% 1.23% 0.64% 1.24% Return on average equity(A) 0.60% 7.90% 8.86% 9.40% 10.60% 5.69% 10.38% Return on average tangible

equity(A)(B) 1.18% 11.78% 13.00% 13.35% 15.05% 9.16% 14.93% Net interest margin

(tax equivalent)(A)(C) 4.71% 3.85% 3.53% 3.30% 3.57% 3.94% 3.90% Net interest margin

(tax equivalent) excluding PAA(A)(B)(C) 4.38% 3.85% 3.52% 3.29% 3.56% 3.83% 3.89% Efficiency ratio(D) 65.14% 69.18% 62.96% 58.32% 60.68% 64.23% 58.86% Capital Ratios Stellar Bancorp, Inc.(Consolidated) Equity to assets 12.69% 9.75% 10.48% 10.52% 11.49% 12.69% 11.49% Tangible equity to tangible

assets(B) 7.24% 6.47% 7.21% 7.44% 8.42% 7.24% 8.42% Estimated common equity

tier 1 capital 10.04% 11.39% 12.06% 12.28% 12.47% 10.04% 12.47% Estimated tier 1 risk-based

capital 10.15% 11.58% 12.26% 12.49% 12.69% 10.15% 12.69% Estimated total risk-based

capital 12.47% 14.66% 15.47% 15.76% 16.08% 12.47% 16.08% Estimated tier 1 leverage

capital 8.55% 9.00% 8.65% 8.37% 8.53% 8.55% 8.53% Allegiance Bank Estimated common equity

tier 1 capital 10.46% 12.20% 12.51% 12.48% 12.63% 10.46% 12.63% Estimated tier 1 risk-based

capital 10.46% 12.20% 12.51% 12.48% 12.63% 10.46% 12.63% Estimated total risk-based

capital 12.10% 14.12% 14.50% 14.50% 14.71% 12.10% 14.71% Estimated tier 1 leverage

capital 8.81% 9.49% 8.83% 8.37% 8.49% 8.81% 8.49% Other Data Weighted average shares: Basic 52,715 28,286 28,874 28,883 28,737 34,738 28,660 Diluted 52,973 28,529 29,120 29,114 28,968 35,007 28,872 Period end shares outstanding 52,955 28,137 28,586 28,904 28,846 52,955 28,846 Book value per share $ 26.12 $ 23.33 $ 24.67 $ 26.02 $ 28.30 $ 26.12 $ 28.30 Tangible book value per share(B) $ 14.02 $ 14.94 $ 16.39 $ 17.80 $ 20.04 $ 14.02 $ 20.04 Employees - full-time equivalents 1,025 562 578 586 594 1,025 594





Interim periods annualized. Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 11 of this Earnings Release. Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains on the sale of loans, securities and assets. Additionally, taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.









Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average Balance Interest Earned/

Interest

Paid Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Earned/

Interest

Paid Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Earned/

Interest

Paid Average Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest-Earning Assets: Loans $7,666,502 $116,145 6.01% $4,456,174 $58,025 5.17% $4,243,778 $56,855 5.32% Securities 1,795,082 12,891 2.85% 1,709,470 9,249 2.15% 1,457,793 6,459 1.76% Deposits in other financial institutions 354,117 2,933 3.29% 160,340 608 1.50% 843,808 317 0.15% Total interest-earning assets 9,815,701 $131,969 5.33% 6,325,984 $67,882 4.26% 6,545,379 $63,631 3.86% Allowance for credit losses on loans (88,150) (50,609) (50,654) Noninterest-earning assets 1,218,458 442,511 447,005 Total assets $10,946,009 $6,717,886 $6,941,730 Liabilities and

Shareholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing demand

deposits $1,465,711 $5,422 1.47% $978,531 $2,380 0.96% $724,841 $388 0.21% Money market and savings

deposits 2,705,984 6,984 1.02% 1,500,083 1,147 0.30% 1,618,240 889 0.22% Certificates and other time

deposits 932,058 2,083 0.89% 877,231 1,664 0.75% 1,335,020 2,391 0.71% Borrowed funds 37,824 417 4.37% 68,752 499 2.88% 138,747 434 1.24% Subordinated debt 109,307 1,449 5.26% 109,177 1,502 5.46% 108,784 1,425 5.20% Total interest-bearing

liabilities 5,250,884 $16,355 1.24% 3,533,774 $7,192 0.81% 3,925,632 $5,527 0.56% Noninterest-Bearing

Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand

deposits 4,199,982 2,424,884 2,163,016 Other liabilities 147,205 41,792 46,141 Total liabilities 9,598,071 6,000,450 6,134,789 Shareholders' equity 1,347,938 717,436 806,941 Total liabilities and

shareholders' equity $10,946,009 $6,717,886 $6,941,730 Net interest rate spread 4.09% 3.45% 3.30% Net interest income and margin $115,614 4.67% $60,690 3.81% $58,104 3.52% Net interest income and net

interest margin (tax equivalent) $116,574 4.71% $61,418 3.85% $58,838 3.57%





Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest Paid Average Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest Paid Average

Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest-Earning Assets: Loans $ 5,171,944 $ 280,375 5.42% $ 4,422,467 $ 230,713 5.22% Securities 1,779,425 37,861 2.13% 1,050,376 21,798 2.08% Deposits in other financial institutions 462,075 4,758 1.03% 458,190 673 0.15% Total interest-earning assets 7,413,444 $ 322,994 4.36% 5,931,033 $ 253,184 4.27% Allowance for credit losses

on loans (59,099) (51,513) Noninterest-earning assets 633,928 680,191 Total assets $ 7,988,273 $ 6,559,711 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,140,575 $ 9,278 0.81% $ 574,079 $ 1,409 0.25% Money market and savings deposits 1,841,348 9,861 0.54% 1,571,532 3,956 0.25% Certificates and other time deposits 1,034,491 7,825 0.76% 1,349,216 11,628 0.86% Borrowed funds 61,773 1,216 1.97% 144,354 1,878 1.30% Subordinated debt 109,111 5,856 5.37% 108,588 5,749 5.29% Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,187,298 $ 34,036 0.81% 3,747,769 24,620 0.66% Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 2,833,865 1,983,934 Other liabilities 62,581 41,972 Total liabilities 7,083,744 5,773,675 Shareholders' equity 904,529 786,036 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,988,273 $ 6,559,711 Net interest rate spread 3.55% 3.61% Net interest income and margin $ 288,958 3.90% $ 228,564 3.85% Net interest income and net interest

margin (tax equivalent) $ 292,152 3.94% $ 231,315 3.90%









Three Months Ended 2022 2021 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 (Dollars in thousands) Period-end Loan Portfolio: Commercial and industrial $ 1,455,795 $ 732,636 $ 727,068 $ 714,450 $ 693,559 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) 13,226 17,827 31,855 78,624 145,942 Real estate: Commercial real estate (including

multi-family residential) 3,931,480 2,407,039 2,265,155 2,197,502 2,104,621 Commercial real estate construction and

land development 1,037,678 513,248 450,694 453,473 439,125 1-4 family residential (including home equity) 1,000,956 699,636 682,066 669,306 685,071 Residential construction 268,150 183,563 155,017 136,760 117,901 Consumer and other 47,466 37,963 36,978 33,399 34,267 Total loans held for investment $ 7,754,751 $ 4,591,912 $ 4,348,833 $ 4,283,514 $ 4,220,486 Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,591,828 $ 956,920 $ 1,016,381 $ 1,070,855 $ 869,984 Money market and savings 2,575,923 1,471,690 1,510,008 1,552,853 1,643,745 Certificates and other time 869,712 766,270 959,524 1,185,015 1,290,825 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,037,463 3,194,880 3,485,913 3,808,723 3,804,554 Noninterest-bearing deposits 4,230,169 2,465,839 2,394,719 2,353,604 2,243,085 Total deposits $ 9,267,632 $ 5,660,719 $ 5,880,632 $ 6,162,327 $ 6,047,639 Asset Quality: Nonaccrual loans $ 45,048 $ 21,551 $ 28,225 $ 26,275 $ 24,127 Accruing loans 90 or more days past due — — — — — Total nonperforming loans 45,048 21,551 28,225 26,275 24,127 Total nonperforming assets $ 45,048 $ 21,551 $ 28,225 $ 26,275 $ 24,127 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 5,707 $ (245 ) $ 571 $ 317 $ 1,353 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 25,402 $ 6,916 $ 9,145 $ 7,809 $ 8,358 Real estate: Commercial real estate (including

multi-family residential) 9,970 10,392 14,409 15,259 12,639 Commercial real estate construction and

land development — 241 1,511 — 63 1-4 family residential (including home equity) 9,404 3,854 3,040 3,065 2,875 Residential construction — — — — — Consumer and other 272 148 120 142 192 Total nonaccrual loans $ 45,048 $ 21,551 $ 28,225 $ 26,275 $ 24,127 Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.41 % 0.32 % 0.42 % 0.37 % 0.34 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.58 % 0.47 % 0.65 % 0.61 % 0.57 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to

nonperforming loans 206.8 % 241.97 % 178.01 % 187.31 % 198.70 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.20 % 1.14 % 1.16 % 1.15 % 1.14 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.30 % (0.02 %) 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.13 %

Stellar’s management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Stellar believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Stellar’s performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods. Specifically, Stellar reviews pre-tax, pre-provision income, pre-tax pre-provision ROAA, adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income, adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA, adjusted efficiency ratio, tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, tangible equity to tangible assets and net interest margin (tax equivalent) excluding PAA for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Stellar has included in this Earnings Release information relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which Stellar calculates the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.



Three Months Ended Years Ended 2022 2021 2022 2021 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 December 31 December 31 (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 2,052 $ 14,286 $ 16,437 $ 18,657 $ 21,558 $ 51,432 $ 81,553 Add: Provision for credit losses 44,793 1,962 2,143 1,814 (2,577 ) 50,712 (2,322 ) Add: Provision for income taxes (218 ) 3,406 3,702 4,202 4,833 11,092 18,341 Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 46,627 $ 19,654 $ 22,282 $ 24,673 $ 23,814 $ 113,236 $ 97,572 Total average assets $ 10,946,009 $ 6,717,886 $ 7,019,299 $ 7,257,498 $ 6,941,730 $ 7,988,273 $ 6,559,711 Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets(B) 1.69 % 1.16 % 1.27 % 1.38 % 1.36 % 1.42 % 1.49 % Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 46,627 $ 19,654 $ 22,282 $ 24,673 $ 23,814 $ 113,236 $ 97,572 Add: Acquisition and merger-related expenses 11,469 10,551 1,667 451 1,408 24,138 2,011 Add: Core deposit intangibles amortization 7,051 750 751 751 824 9,303 3,296 Less: Purchase accounting accretion 8,160 40 77 93 93 8,370 600 Less: Gain (loss) on sale of assets 4,025 42 (17 ) — (321 ) 4,050 (272 ) Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 52,962 $ 30,873 $ 24,640 $ 25,782 $ 26,274 $ 134,257 $ 102,551 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets(B) 1.92 % 1.82 % 1.41 % 1.44 % 1.50 % 1.68 % 1.56 % Total noninterest expense $ 79,624 $ 44,031 $ 37,904 $ 34,517 $ 36,744 $ 196,076 $ 139,554 Less: Acquisition and merger-related expenses 11,469 10,551 1,667 451 1,408 24,138 2,011 Less: Core deposit intangibles amortization 7,051 750 751 751 824 9,303 3,296 Net interest income 115,614 60,690 57,482 55,172 58,104 288,958 228,564 Less: Purchase accounting accretion 8,160 40 77 93 93 8,370 600 Total noninterest income 10,637 2,995 2,704 4,018 2,454 20,354 8,562 Less: Gain (loss) on sale of assets 4,025 42 (17 ) — (321 ) 4,050 (272 ) Adjusted efficiency ratio(A) 53.57 % 51.46 % 59.02 % 56.37 % 56.78 % 54.78 % 56.69 % Total shareholders' equity $ 1,383,176 $ 656,302 $ 705,329 $ 751,940 $ 816,468 $ 1,383,176 $ 816,468 Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 640,785 236,048 236,798 237,549 238,300 640,785 238,300 Tangible shareholders’ equity $ 742,391 $ 420,254 $ 468,531 $ 514,391 $ 578,168 $ 742,391 $ 578,168 Shares outstanding at end of period 52,955 28,137 28,586 28,904 28,846 52,955 28,846 Tangible book value per share $ 14.02 $ 14.94 $ 16.39 $ 17.80 $ 20.04 $ 14.02 $ 20.04 Average shareholders' equity $ 1,347,938 $ 717,436 $ 744,126 $ 804,704 $ 806,941 $ 904,529 $ 786,036 Less: Average goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 658,107 236,399 237,153 237,925 238,700 343,257 239,916 Average tangible shareholders’ equity $ 689,831 $ 481,037 $ 506,973 $ 566,779 $ 568,241 $ 561,272 $ 546,120 Return on average tangible equity(B) 1.18 % 11.78 % 13.00 % 13.35 % 15.05 % 9.16 % 14.93 % Total assets $ 10,900,437 $ 6,730,342 $ 6,731,764 $ 7,149,363 $ 7,104,954 $ 10,900,437 $ 7,104,954 Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 640,785 236,048 236,798 237,549 238,300 640,785 238,300 Tangible assets $ 10,259,652 $ 6,494,294 $ 6,494,966 $ 6,911,814 $ 6,866,654 $ 10,259,652 $ 6,866,654 Tangible equity to tangible assets 7.24 % 6.47 % 7.21 % 7.44 % 8.42 % 7.24 % 8.42 % Net interest income (tax equivalent) $ 116,574 $ 61,418 $ 58,238 $ 55,922 $ 58,838 $ 292,152 $ 231,315 Less: Purchase accounting accretion 8,160 40 77 93 93 8,370 600 Adjusted net interest income (tax equivalent) $ 108,414 $ 61,378 $ 58,161 $ 55,829 $ 58,745 $ 283,782 $ 230,715 Average earning assets $ 9,815,701 $ 6,325,984 $ 6,618,005 $ 6,873,708 $ 6,545,379 $ 7,413,444 $ 5,931,033 Net interest margin

(tax equivalent) excluding PAA 4.38 % 3.85 % 3.52 % 3.29 % 3.56 % 3.83 % 3.89 %

Represents total noninterest expense, excluding acquisition and merger-related expenses, core deposit intangibles amortization and write-down on assets moved to held for sale, divided by the sum of net interest income, excluding purchase accounting adjustments plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of loans, securities and assets. Additionally, taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation. Interim periods annualized.



